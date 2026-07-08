Exponential Growth: AI in Asset Management Market to Reach $21.82 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Asset Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in asset management market is experiencing significant growth, with projections highlighting an increase from $5.39 billion in 2025 to $7.1 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 31.9%. This surge stems from advancements in digital asset management, the increasing complexity of investment portfolios, the proliferation of financial data, and the heightened demand for error reductions in asset tracking and analytics-driven decision-making.

The forecast for the AI in asset management market extends this trajectory, predicting a leap to $21.82 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 32.4%. Key factors fueling this growth include the rising adoption of AI-driven financial platforms, an escalating demand for real-time asset visibility, and the expansion of algorithmic investment strategies. The integration of AI with blockchain and the development of cloud-based asset management solutions contribute to this anticipated expansion. Future trends predict advancements in automated asset tracking, AI-driven portfolio optimization, and real-time investment decision support.

Notably, the pressing need for sophisticated fraud detection solutions is critical to the market's growth. Integrating AI into asset management enhances operational efficiency, accuracy, and real-time monitoring capabilities, especially in fraud detection. For instance, in 2024, the U.S. Department of the Treasury reported prevention and recovery of over $4 billion in fraud by leveraging machine-learning AI, showcasing the significant impact of AI-powered fraud detection.

Leading companies are enhancing their market positions through innovations such as AI supercomputing services. In March 2023, NVIDIA Corporation launched DGX Cloud, offering a high-performance AI-training-as-a-service platform. This service provides enterprises with a serverless environment optimized for AI, signifying a leap forward in AI application accessibility.

In corporate strategy developments, Alarm.com acquired Vintra in April 2023, marking an expansion of its deep-learning capabilities and fortifying its position in advanced video analytics for asset management. Such acquisitions indicate a trend of strategic enhancements among major players in the market.

Prominent companies dominating the AI in asset management market include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Amazon Web Services Inc., among others. The market's regional analysis in 2025 highlights North America as the leading region, with significant activity across Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and other global regions.

Tariffs have had a dual impact, increasing costs for imported data center hardware and promoting a shift to cloud-based platforms. This transition supports software-centric models, boosting regional fintech ecosystems.

The AI in asset management market's research provides a comprehensive analysis of global market size, regional shares, and competitive dynamics. This insight is vital for stakeholders aiming to understand the intricacies and future potential of the industry.

Technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, and predictive analytics are central to AI applications in asset management. They are employed across sectors like BFSI, healthcare, retail, and more. The AI in asset management market's financial implications include revenues from service provisions as well as sales of necessary infrastructure items like workstations and servers.

The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Global Report 2026" provides comprehensive insights essential for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the vibrant asset management market. Harnessing AI, the industry is positioned for substantial growth, with trends set to shape the landscape over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.

Examine macro factors such as geopolitical issues, trade policies, regulatory changes, and economic fluctuations.

Formulate regional and country-level strategies using localized data and insights.

Identify investment-worthy growth segments.

Enhance competitive positioning through forecast data and emerging market trends.

Gain insights from end-user analysis to understand customer dynamics.

Benchmark against competitors focusing on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate market potential with TAM analysis and market attractiveness scoring.

Incorporate reliable data for internal and external presentations.

Receive updates with the latest data, including an Excel data sheet for extraction and analysis.

Access data through an Excel dashboard format for enhanced usability.

Description:

Discover the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI in asset management. Understand the market's interaction with the broader economy and demography and explore the forces driving future trends, including technological disruptions and regulatory dynamics. The report addresses pertinent questions while providing detailed coverage on market characteristics, size, and segmentation.

Exploration of market characteristics, including key products, services, and differentiation strategies.

Comprehensive value chain insights with competitive analysis at each stage.

Analysis of emerging trends such as digital transformation, AI-driven innovation, and more.

Insight into regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and funding patterns.

Market sizing with historic and future projections, accounting for impactful factors like geopolitical tensions and technological advancement.

Strategic growth opportunities identified through TAM analysis and market attractiveness scoring.

Segmentation provides a deeper dive into sub-markets and developments.

Regional and country-specific analyses with expanded coverage in Asia and Southeast Asia.

The competitive landscape explores market shares and strategic deals, enhancing company rankings and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: By Technology: Machine Learning, NLP, Predictive Analytics; By Deployment: On-Premise, On-Cloud; By Application: Portfolio Optimization, Risk Compliance, Process Automation, Data Analysis; By Industry: BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Media, Energy, Automotive.

Companies Highlighted:

Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Salesforce, BlackRock, Infosys, S&P Global, Invesco, Genpact, Schroders.

Regions Analyzed:

Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Delivery Format: Word, PDF, Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Automated Asset Tracking and Monitoring

4.2.2 AI Driven Portfolio Optimization

4.2.3 Predictive Asset Performance Analytics

4.2.4 Intelligent Risk and Compliance Automation

4.2.5 Real Time Investment Decision Support



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Banking and Financial Institutions (Bfsi)

5.2 Investment Management Firms

5.3 Insurance Companies

5.4 Asset Management Companies

5.5 Wealth Management Firms



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Predictive Analytics

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premise, on-Cloud

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Portfolio Optimization, Risk and Compliance, Process Automation, Conversational Platform, Data Analysis, Other Applications

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail and E-Commerce, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Other Industry Verticals

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Machine Learning and Deep Learning, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Supervised Learning, Unsupervised Learning, Reinforcement Learning, Neural Networks

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Natural Language Processing (NLP), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Sentiment Analysis, Text Analytics, Chatbots and Virtual Assistants, Language Translation

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Predictive Analytics, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Time Series Forecasting, Risk Assessment Models, Portfolio Optimization, Market Trend Analysis



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

13.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

14.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

15.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

16.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

17.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

18.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

19.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

20.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

21.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

22.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

23.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

24.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

25.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

26.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

28.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

29.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

30.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

31.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

32.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

33.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

34.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market

35.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Alphabet Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., the Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, Salesforce Inc., FMR LLC, BlackRock Inc., Infosys Limited, S&P Global Inc., Franklin Templeton Distributors Inc., Invesco Ltd., Genpact LLC, Schroders plc, Man Group Ltd., Wellington Management Company LLP, Janus Henderson Group Plc



39. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market



41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Asset Management market report include:

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

UBS Group AG

Salesforce Inc.

FMR LLC

BlackRock Inc.

Infosys Limited

S&P Global Inc.

Franklin Templeton Distributors Inc.

Invesco Ltd.

Genpact LLC

Schroders plc

Man Group Ltd.

Wellington Management Company LLP

Janus Henderson Group Plc

Robeco B.V.

Bridgewater Associates LP

Winton Group Limited

D.E. Shaw & Co.

AQR Capital Management LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Eaton Vance Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qr9n12

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