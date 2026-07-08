Western Blotting Market Surges with 9% CAGR, Driven by Automation and High-Sensitivity Protein Analysis

Dublin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Blotting Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The western blotting market is experiencing substantial growth, projected to rise from $1.39 billion in 2025 to $1.52 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 9.2%. This expansion is driven by factors such as the expansion of life science research, increased use of protein analysis in diagnostics, and rising pharmaceutical research investments.

The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory to reach $2.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9%. Driving this growth is the increasing demand for biomarker-based diagnostics, expanding proteomics research, and growing automation in laboratory workflows. Trends include a surge in automated western blot systems, high-sensitivity protein detection, ready-to-use reagent kits, and advances in digital imaging tools.

The prevalence of HIV is a significant factor fueling market expansion. Western blotting is crucial for confirming HIV diagnoses, aiding early detection and treatment. The UK, for instance, saw a 46% rise in HIV diagnoses in 2023 compared to 2022. As HIV cases increase, so does the demand for western blotting.

Innovations in imaging technology are a focus for leading companies, such as CMOS digital imaging and stain-free imaging technologies, improving clarity and precision in protein quantification. In July 2024, Bio-Rad launched the ChemiDoc Go Imaging System, integrating these technologies for enhanced sensitivity and efficiency in western blotting.

Strategic acquisitions also play a role in market dynamics. In September 2024, Leinco Technologies acquired QED Biosciences, enhancing its antibody offerings and positioning in the global market. This acquisition supports innovation and provides greater value to researchers and healthcare professionals.

Prominent market players include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, and many others, each contributing to market growth through various innovations and expansions.

North America was the largest region in the western blotting market as of 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. Countries including the USA, China, and India are key contributors to this growth.

Tariffs are impacting the market by elevating costs for imported instruments and consumables, affecting academic and pharmaceutical labs, particularly in North America and Europe. However, this has spurred domestic production and innovation in cost-efficient technologies.

An upcoming market research report will provide in-depth analysis, including market statistics, competitor shares, and trend assessments. This offers a comprehensive view of the market and its future, supporting stakeholders in decision-making processes.

Western blotting, essential for analyzing specific proteins, spans various industries, including medical diagnostics and agriculture. The market comprises revenues from products like transfer membranes and secondary antibodies, capturing the value of goods sold directly or as part of service offerings.

The Western Blotting Market Global Report 2026 provides vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to analyze the burgeoning market. This report illuminates the trends shaping the western blotting market's rapid growth, projecting a strategic roadmap for the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

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Surpass competition by leveraging forecast data and understanding market dynamics.

Enhance customer understanding through end-user analysis.

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Description

This comprehensive report uncovers the largest and fastest-growing markets for western blotting. It analyzes the market's correlation with the broader economic landscape, demographic trends, and related markets. The research forecasts how technological advancements, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer preferences will influence market trajectory.

Covering market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and regional breakdowns, the report also delves into total addressable market (TAM) analysis, market attractiveness scoring, competitive landscapes, market shares, and strategic trends. Gain insights into historic and forecast market growth by geography, examining product and service differentiation and innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis provides a complete overview of the value chain, detailing major raw materials, resources, and competitors. Furthermore, the trends and strategies section identifies key technological trends such as digital transformation and AI innovation, offering strategic insights for market positioning.

Information about regulations, investment landscapes, market size, forecasts, and TAM analysis is included, ensuring a holistic understanding of market potential. With segmentation into sub-markets and a country-by-country breakdown, the report focuses on expanding regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia as crucial global hubs.

The competitive landscape reveals market conditions, key company profiles, and financial deals. A scoring matrix evaluates companies based on revenue, innovation, and brand recognition, offering strategic implications for informed decision-making.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Product: Instruments; Consumables

By Application: Scientific Research; Medical Diagnostics; Agricultural Application; Food And Beverages; Other Applications

By End-Users: Academic And Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Diagnostic Centers; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Instruments: Gel Electrophoresis Instruments; Blotting Systems; Imagers

Consumables: Reagents; Kits

Companies Mentioned: Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, EMD Millipore, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, GeneTex Inc., GenScript Biotech, Abcam plc, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Proteintech Group Inc., Cygnus Technologies, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Abnova Corporation, Azure Biosystems Inc., Leinco Technologies Inc., LI-COR Biosciences GmbH, Novus Biologicals LLC

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Comprehensive data and analysis are supported with end notes.

Delivery Format: Word, PDF, or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Western Blotting Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Western Blotting Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Western Blotting Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Western Blotting Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Automated Western Blot Systems

4.2.2 Rising Demand for High-Sensitivity Protein Detection

4.2.3 Growing Use of Ready-to-Use Reagent Kits

4.2.4 Expansion of Digital Imaging and Analysis Tools

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Reproducibility and Standardization



5. Western Blotting Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Academic and Research Institutes

5.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.3 Biotechnology Companies

5.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.5 Food and Beverage Testing Laboratories



6. Western Blotting Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Western Blotting Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Western Blotting PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Western Blotting Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Western Blotting Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Western Blotting Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Western Blotting Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Western Blotting Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Instruments, Consumables

9.2. Global Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Scientific Research, Medical Diagnostics, Agricultural Application, Food and Beverages, Other Applications

9.3. Global Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

9.4. Global Western Blotting Market, Sub-Segmentation of Instruments, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Gel Electrophoresis Instruments, Blotting Systems, Imagers

9.5. Global Western Blotting Market, Sub-Segmentation of Consumables, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Reagents, Kits



10. Western Blotting Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Western Blotting Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Western Blotting Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Western Blotting Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Western Blotting Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Western Blotting Market

12.1. China Western Blotting Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Western Blotting Market

13.1. India Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Western Blotting Market

14.1. Japan Western Blotting Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Western Blotting Market

15.1. Australia Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Western Blotting Market

16.1. Indonesia Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Western Blotting Market

17.1. South Korea Western Blotting Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Western Blotting Market

18.1. Taiwan Western Blotting Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Western Blotting Market

19.1. South East Asia Western Blotting Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Western Blotting Market

20.1. Western Europe Western Blotting Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Western Blotting Market

21.1. UK Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Western Blotting Market

22.1. Germany Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Western Blotting Market

23.1. France Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Western Blotting Market

24.1. Italy Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Western Blotting Market

25.1. Spain Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Western Blotting Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Western Blotting Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Western Blotting Market

27.1. Russia Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Western Blotting Market

28.1. North America Western Blotting Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Western Blotting Market

29.1. USA Western Blotting Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Western Blotting Market

30.1. Canada Western Blotting Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Western Blotting Market

31.1. South America Western Blotting Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Western Blotting Market

32.1. Brazil Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Western Blotting Market

33.1. Middle East Western Blotting Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Western Blotting Market

34.1. Africa Western Blotting Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Western Blotting Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Western Blotting Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Western Blotting Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Western Blotting Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Western Blotting Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Danaher Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Merck KGaA Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. GE Healthcare Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Western Blotting Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

EMD Millipore, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, GeneTex Inc., GenScript Biotech, Abcam plc, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Proteintech Group Inc., Cygnus Technologies, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Abnova Corporation, Azure Biosystems Inc., Leinco Technologies Inc.



38. Global Western Blotting Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Western Blotting Market



40. Western Blotting Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

40.1 Western Blotting Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

40.2 Western Blotting Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

40.3 Western Blotting Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

40.3.2 Competitor Strategies



41. Appendix

41.1. Abbreviations

41.2. Currencies

41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

41.4. Research Inquiries

41.5. About the Analyst

41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



List of Tables

Table 1: Global Western Blotting Market, Overview of Key Products - Product Examples

Table 2: Global Western Blotting Market Attractiveness, Factor-Wise Evaluation

Table 3: Global Western Blotting Market, Supply Chain Analysis

Table 4: Global Western Blotting Market, Major Raw Material Providers

Table 5: Global Western Blotting Market, Major Resource Providers

Table 6: Global Western Blotting Market, Major Manufacturers (Suppliers)

Table 7: Global Western Blotting Market, Major Distributors and Channel Partners

Table 8: Global Western Blotting Market, Key Technologies & Future Trends

Table 9: Global Western Blotting Market, Major Trends

Table 10: Global Western Blotting Market, Major End Users

Table 11: Global Western Blotting Market, PESTEL (Political, Economic, Social, Technology, Environmental and Legal) Analysis

Table 12: Global Western Blotting Historic Market Growth, 2020-2025, $ Billion

Table 13: Global Western Blotting Forecast Market Growth, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 14: Global Western Blotting Market - TAM, US$ Billion, 2025

Table 15: Global Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 16: Global Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 17: Global Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 18: Global Western Blotting Market, Sub-Segmentation of Instruments, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 19: Global Western Blotting Market, Sub-Segmentation of Consumables, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 20: Global Western Blotting Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 21: Global Western Blotting Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 22: Asia-Pacific, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 23: Asia-Pacific, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 24: Asia-Pacific, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 25: China, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 26: China, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 27: China, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 28: India, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 29: India, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 30: India, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 31: Japan, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 32: Japan, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 33: Japan, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 34: Australia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 35: Australia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 36: Australia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 37: Indonesia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 38: Indonesia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 39: Indonesia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 40: South Korea, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 41: South Korea, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 42: South Korea, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 43: Taiwan, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 44: Taiwan, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 45: Taiwan, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 46: South East Asia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 47: South East Asia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 48: South East Asia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 49: Western Europe, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 50: Western Europe, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 51: Western Europe, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 52: UK, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 53: UK, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 54: UK, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 55: Germany, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 56: Germany, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 57: Germany, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 58: France, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 59: France, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 60: France, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 61: Italy, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 62: Italy, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 63: Italy, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 64: Spain, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 65: Spain, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 66: Spain, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 67: Eastern Europe, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 68: Eastern Europe, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 69: Eastern Europe, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 70: Russia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 71: Russia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 72: Russia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 73: North America, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 74: North America, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 75: North America, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 76: USA, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 77: USA, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 78: USA, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 79: Canada, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 80: Canada, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 81: Canada, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 82: South America, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 83: South America, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 84: South America, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 85: Brazil, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 86: Brazil, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 87: Brazil, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 88: Middle East, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 89: Middle East, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 90: Middle East, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 91: Africa, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 92: Africa, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 93: Africa, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 94: Global Western Blotting Key Competitor Estimated Market Shares, 2024, Percentage (%)

Table 95: Global Western Blotting Market - Company Scoring Matrix

Table 96: Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Financial Performance

Table 97: Thermo Fisher Scientific Financial Performance

Table 98: Danaher Corporation Financial Performance

Table 99: Merck KGaA Financial Performance

Table 100: GE Healthcare Financial Performance

Table 101: Global Western Blotting Market, Competitive Benchmarking (in USD Billions)

Table 102: Global Western Blotting Market, Competitive Dashboard

Table 103: Global Western Blotting Market Size Gain ($ Billion), 2025-2030 by Country

Table 104: Global, Western Blotting Market Size Gain ($ Billion), Segmentation by Product, 2025-2030

Table 105: Global, Western Blotting Market Size Gain ($ Billion), Segmentation by Application, 2025-2030

Table 106: Global, Western Blotting Market Size Gain ($ Billion), Segmentation by End-Users, 2025-2030





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Western Blotting market report include:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

EMD Millipore

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GeneTex Inc.

GenScript Biotech

Abcam plc

Promega Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology

Proteintech Group Inc.

Cygnus Technologies

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Abnova Corporation

Azure Biosystems Inc.

Leinco Technologies Inc.

LI-COR Biosciences GmbH

Novus Biologicals LLC

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