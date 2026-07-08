Western Blotting Market Surges with 9% CAGR, Driven by Automation and High-Sensitivity Protein Analysis

Dublin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Blotting Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The western blotting market is experiencing substantial growth, projected to rise from $1.39 billion in 2025 to $1.52 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 9.2%. This expansion is driven by factors such as the expansion of life science research, increased use of protein analysis in diagnostics, and rising pharmaceutical research investments.
The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory to reach $2.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9%. Driving this growth is the increasing demand for biomarker-based diagnostics, expanding proteomics research, and growing automation in laboratory workflows. Trends include a surge in automated western blot systems, high-sensitivity protein detection, ready-to-use reagent kits, and advances in digital imaging tools.
The prevalence of HIV is a significant factor fueling market expansion. Western blotting is crucial for confirming HIV diagnoses, aiding early detection and treatment. The UK, for instance, saw a 46% rise in HIV diagnoses in 2023 compared to 2022. As HIV cases increase, so does the demand for western blotting.
Innovations in imaging technology are a focus for leading companies, such as CMOS digital imaging and stain-free imaging technologies, improving clarity and precision in protein quantification. In July 2024, Bio-Rad launched the ChemiDoc Go Imaging System, integrating these technologies for enhanced sensitivity and efficiency in western blotting.
Strategic acquisitions also play a role in market dynamics. In September 2024, Leinco Technologies acquired QED Biosciences, enhancing its antibody offerings and positioning in the global market. This acquisition supports innovation and provides greater value to researchers and healthcare professionals.
Prominent market players include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, and many others, each contributing to market growth through various innovations and expansions.
North America was the largest region in the western blotting market as of 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. Countries including the USA, China, and India are key contributors to this growth.
Tariffs are impacting the market by elevating costs for imported instruments and consumables, affecting academic and pharmaceutical labs, particularly in North America and Europe. However, this has spurred domestic production and innovation in cost-efficient technologies.
An upcoming market research report will provide in-depth analysis, including market statistics, competitor shares, and trend assessments. This offers a comprehensive view of the market and its future, supporting stakeholders in decision-making processes.
Western blotting, essential for analyzing specific proteins, spans various industries, including medical diagnostics and agriculture. The market comprises revenues from products like transfer membranes and secondary antibodies, capturing the value of goods sold directly or as part of service offerings.
The Western Blotting Market Global Report 2026 provides vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to analyze the burgeoning market. This report illuminates the trends shaping the western blotting market's rapid growth, projecting a strategic roadmap for the next decade and beyond.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Acquire a global perspective with an extensive report spanning 16 geographies.
- Evaluate the impact of key macroeconomic factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory evolutions.
- Develop tailored regional and country strategies based on localized data and insights.
- Identify high-growth segments for robust investment.
- Surpass competition by leveraging forecast data and understanding market dynamics.
- Enhance customer understanding through end-user analysis.
- Benchmark against key competitors, focusing on market share, innovation, and brand strength.
- Assess total addressable market (TAM) and attractiveness scoring to gauge potential.
- Support presentations with high-quality, reliable data and analysis.
- Stay updated with the latest data delivered alongside an Excel data sheet for streamlined analysis.
- Access all report data in an interactive Excel dashboard format.
Description
This comprehensive report uncovers the largest and fastest-growing markets for western blotting. It analyzes the market's correlation with the broader economic landscape, demographic trends, and related markets. The research forecasts how technological advancements, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer preferences will influence market trajectory.
Covering market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and regional breakdowns, the report also delves into total addressable market (TAM) analysis, market attractiveness scoring, competitive landscapes, market shares, and strategic trends. Gain insights into historic and forecast market growth by geography, examining product and service differentiation and innovation trends.
The supply chain analysis provides a complete overview of the value chain, detailing major raw materials, resources, and competitors. Furthermore, the trends and strategies section identifies key technological trends such as digital transformation and AI innovation, offering strategic insights for market positioning.
Information about regulations, investment landscapes, market size, forecasts, and TAM analysis is included, ensuring a holistic understanding of market potential. With segmentation into sub-markets and a country-by-country breakdown, the report focuses on expanding regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia as crucial global hubs.
The competitive landscape reveals market conditions, key company profiles, and financial deals. A scoring matrix evaluates companies based on revenue, innovation, and brand recognition, offering strategic implications for informed decision-making.
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Product: Instruments; Consumables
- By Application: Scientific Research; Medical Diagnostics; Agricultural Application; Food And Beverages; Other Applications
- By End-Users: Academic And Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Diagnostic Centers; Other End-Users
Subsegments:
- Instruments: Gel Electrophoresis Instruments; Blotting Systems; Imagers
- Consumables: Reagents; Kits
Companies Mentioned: Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, EMD Millipore, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, GeneTex Inc., GenScript Biotech, Abcam plc, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Proteintech Group Inc., Cygnus Technologies, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Abnova Corporation, Azure Biosystems Inc., Leinco Technologies Inc., LI-COR Biosciences GmbH, Novus Biologicals LLC
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain
Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.
Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Sourcing and Referencing: Comprehensive data and analysis are supported with end notes.
Delivery Format: Word, PDF, or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard
Added Benefits:
- Bi-Annual Data Update
- Customization Options
- Expert Consultant Support
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.52 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Western Blotting Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Western Blotting Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Western Blotting Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Western Blotting Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Automated Western Blot Systems
4.2.2 Rising Demand for High-Sensitivity Protein Detection
4.2.3 Growing Use of Ready-to-Use Reagent Kits
4.2.4 Expansion of Digital Imaging and Analysis Tools
4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Reproducibility and Standardization
5. Western Blotting Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Academic and Research Institutes
5.2 Pharmaceutical Companies
5.3 Biotechnology Companies
5.4 Diagnostic Laboratories
5.5 Food and Beverage Testing Laboratories
6. Western Blotting Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Western Blotting Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Western Blotting PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Western Blotting Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Western Blotting Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Western Blotting Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Western Blotting Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Western Blotting Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Instruments, Consumables
9.2. Global Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Scientific Research, Medical Diagnostics, Agricultural Application, Food and Beverages, Other Applications
9.3. Global Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users
9.4. Global Western Blotting Market, Sub-Segmentation of Instruments, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Gel Electrophoresis Instruments, Blotting Systems, Imagers
9.5. Global Western Blotting Market, Sub-Segmentation of Consumables, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Reagents, Kits
10. Western Blotting Market Regional and Country Analysis
10.1. Global Western Blotting Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Western Blotting Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11. Asia-Pacific Western Blotting Market
11.1. Asia-Pacific Western Blotting Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
11.2. Asia-Pacific Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. China Western Blotting Market
12.1. China Western Blotting Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. China Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. India Western Blotting Market
13.1. India Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. Japan Western Blotting Market
14.1. Japan Western Blotting Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
14.2. Japan Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Australia Western Blotting Market
15.1. Australia Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Indonesia Western Blotting Market
16.1. Indonesia Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. South Korea Western Blotting Market
17.1. South Korea Western Blotting Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
17.2. South Korea Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. Taiwan Western Blotting Market
18.1. Taiwan Western Blotting Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. Taiwan Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. South East Asia Western Blotting Market
19.1. South East Asia Western Blotting Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. South East Asia Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. Western Europe Western Blotting Market
20.1. Western Europe Western Blotting Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. Western Europe Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. UK Western Blotting Market
21.1. UK Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. Germany Western Blotting Market
22.1. Germany Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. France Western Blotting Market
23.1. France Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. Italy Western Blotting Market
24.1. Italy Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Spain Western Blotting Market
25.1. Spain Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Eastern Europe Western Blotting Market
26.1. Eastern Europe Western Blotting Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
26.2. Eastern Europe Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Russia Western Blotting Market
27.1. Russia Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. North America Western Blotting Market
28.1. North America Western Blotting Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
28.2. North America Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. USA Western Blotting Market
29.1. USA Western Blotting Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. USA Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. Canada Western Blotting Market
30.1. Canada Western Blotting Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. Canada Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. South America Western Blotting Market
31.1. South America Western Blotting Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. South America Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. Brazil Western Blotting Market
32.1. Brazil Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Middle East Western Blotting Market
33.1. Middle East Western Blotting Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
33.2. Middle East Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Africa Western Blotting Market
34.1. Africa Western Blotting Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Africa Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Western Blotting Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
36. Western Blotting Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
36.1. Western Blotting Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
36.2. Western Blotting Market - Company Scoring Matrix
36.2.1. Market Revenues
36.2.2. Product Innovation Score
36.2.3. Brand Recognition
36.3. Western Blotting Market Company Profiles
36.3.1. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.3. Danaher Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.4. Merck KGaA Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.5. GE Healthcare Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37. Western Blotting Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
EMD Millipore, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, GeneTex Inc., GenScript Biotech, Abcam plc, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Proteintech Group Inc., Cygnus Technologies, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Abnova Corporation, Azure Biosystems Inc., Leinco Technologies Inc.
38. Global Western Blotting Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Western Blotting Market
40. Western Blotting Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
40.1 Western Blotting Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
40.2 Western Blotting Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
40.3 Western Blotting Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies
40.3.2 Competitor Strategies
41. Appendix
41.1. Abbreviations
41.2. Currencies
41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
41.4. Research Inquiries
41.5. About the Analyst
41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
List of Tables
Table 1: Global Western Blotting Market, Overview of Key Products - Product Examples
Table 2: Global Western Blotting Market Attractiveness, Factor-Wise Evaluation
Table 3: Global Western Blotting Market, Supply Chain Analysis
Table 4: Global Western Blotting Market, Major Raw Material Providers
Table 5: Global Western Blotting Market, Major Resource Providers
Table 6: Global Western Blotting Market, Major Manufacturers (Suppliers)
Table 7: Global Western Blotting Market, Major Distributors and Channel Partners
Table 8: Global Western Blotting Market, Key Technologies & Future Trends
Table 9: Global Western Blotting Market, Major Trends
Table 10: Global Western Blotting Market, Major End Users
Table 11: Global Western Blotting Market, PESTEL (Political, Economic, Social, Technology, Environmental and Legal) Analysis
Table 12: Global Western Blotting Historic Market Growth, 2020-2025, $ Billion
Table 13: Global Western Blotting Forecast Market Growth, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 14: Global Western Blotting Market - TAM, US$ Billion, 2025
Table 15: Global Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 16: Global Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 17: Global Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 18: Global Western Blotting Market, Sub-Segmentation of Instruments, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 19: Global Western Blotting Market, Sub-Segmentation of Consumables, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 20: Global Western Blotting Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 21: Global Western Blotting Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 22: Asia-Pacific, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 23: Asia-Pacific, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 24: Asia-Pacific, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 25: China, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 26: China, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 27: China, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 28: India, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 29: India, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 30: India, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 31: Japan, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 32: Japan, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 33: Japan, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 34: Australia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 35: Australia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 36: Australia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 37: Indonesia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 38: Indonesia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 39: Indonesia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 40: South Korea, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 41: South Korea, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 42: South Korea, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 43: Taiwan, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 44: Taiwan, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 45: Taiwan, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 46: South East Asia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 47: South East Asia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 48: South East Asia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 49: Western Europe, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 50: Western Europe, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 51: Western Europe, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 52: UK, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 53: UK, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 54: UK, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 55: Germany, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 56: Germany, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 57: Germany, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 58: France, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 59: France, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 60: France, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 61: Italy, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 62: Italy, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 63: Italy, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 64: Spain, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 65: Spain, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 66: Spain, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 67: Eastern Europe, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 68: Eastern Europe, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 69: Eastern Europe, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 70: Russia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 71: Russia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 72: Russia, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 73: North America, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 74: North America, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 75: North America, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 76: USA, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 77: USA, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 78: USA, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 79: Canada, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 80: Canada, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 81: Canada, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 82: South America, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 83: South America, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 84: South America, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 85: Brazil, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 86: Brazil, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 87: Brazil, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 88: Middle East, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 89: Middle East, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 90: Middle East, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 91: Africa, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 92: Africa, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 93: Africa, Western Blotting Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Table 94: Global Western Blotting Key Competitor Estimated Market Shares, 2024, Percentage (%)
Table 95: Global Western Blotting Market - Company Scoring Matrix
Table 96: Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Financial Performance
Table 97: Thermo Fisher Scientific Financial Performance
Table 98: Danaher Corporation Financial Performance
Table 99: Merck KGaA Financial Performance
Table 100: GE Healthcare Financial Performance
Table 101: Global Western Blotting Market, Competitive Benchmarking (in USD Billions)
Table 102: Global Western Blotting Market, Competitive Dashboard
Table 103: Global Western Blotting Market Size Gain ($ Billion), 2025-2030 by Country
Table 104: Global, Western Blotting Market Size Gain ($ Billion), Segmentation by Product, 2025-2030
Table 105: Global, Western Blotting Market Size Gain ($ Billion), Segmentation by Application, 2025-2030
Table 106: Global, Western Blotting Market Size Gain ($ Billion), Segmentation by End-Users, 2025-2030
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Western Blotting market report include:
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Danaher Corporation
- Merck KGaA
- GE Healthcare
- EMD Millipore
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- GeneTex Inc.
- GenScript Biotech
- Abcam plc
- Promega Corporation
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Cell Signaling Technology
- Proteintech Group Inc.
- Cygnus Technologies
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology
- Abnova Corporation
- Azure Biosystems Inc.
- Leinco Technologies Inc.
- LI-COR Biosciences GmbH
- Novus Biologicals LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txyetg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment