Dublin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug-Delivery Technology Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The drug-delivery technology market has witnessed rapid growth and is set to expand further. Estimated to climb from $54.24 billion in 2025 to $60.27 billion in 2026 with an 11.1% CAGR, it shows potential to reach $91.41 billion by 2030 at an 11% CAGR. Contributing factors include innovations in medical devices, a surge in chronic diseases, and demand for better patient compliance.

The expansion in personalized medicine, biologics, biosimilars, and advanced drug-delivery technologies fuels this growth. Key trends include targeted delivery systems, sustained release formulations, and minimally invasive technologies that enhance patient care.

Chronic diseases' increasing prevalence significantly propels market expansion. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles and related health complications emphasize the need for targeted and effective drug-delivery systems, which improve treatment outcomes and patient adherence. Notably, the 2023 Australian Burden of Disease Study highlighted chronic conditions account for a substantial portion of both non-fatal and fatal health burdens.

Companies are innovating with products like prefilled injection devices to enhance dosing accuracy and patient convenience. For instance, Phillips-Medisize LLC introduced a disposable pen injector aimed at various therapies in February 2023, facilitating faster market entry and reducing costs.

In January 2025, Molex, through Phillips Medisize, strengthened its portfolio by acquiring Vectura Group Ltd., thereby amplifying its expertise in inhalation formulation and device development. This strategic move enhances offerings in respiratory and combination therapies, aligning with evolving market needs.

Leading market players include Merck & Co., AbbVie, Bayer, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, and Novartis among others, all contributing to market dynamism through innovation and strategic collaborations.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow the fastest in the coming years, driven by increasing healthcare needs and technological adoption. Areas like Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, and Europe remain pivotal to the market's future trajectory.

Tariffs have influenced the market by raising costs for imported components, notably affecting injectable and implantable segments. However, this has also bolstered local manufacturing capabilities, fostering a more resilient supply chain and sustaining innovation.

The comprehensive drug-delivery technology market reports provide a nuanced understanding of market trends, opportunities, and competitive dynamics, offering a complete industry perspective essential for strategic decision-making.

This market's focus spans oral, injectable, transdermal, and implantable delivery systems, aiming to optimize therapeutic effects and patient compliance across various medical conditions and care settings. Such advanced systems underscore the market's commitment to innovative healthcare solutions.

Overall, the drug-delivery technology market is poised for robust growth due to its pivotal role in enhancing drug efficacy and improving patient outcomes in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

The Drug-Delivery Technology Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management, offering critical insights for assessing the burgeoning drug-delivery technology market. As the market experiences robust growth, this report outlines the emerging trends poised to shape it over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a comprehensive global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.

Evaluate the impact of macro factors like geopolitical tensions, trade policies, inflation, interest rate changes, and shifting regulations.

Develop tailored regional and country strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Target investment in high-growth segments.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and market trends.

Gain insights into end-user behavior for strategic market positioning.

Benchmark against competitors using metrics like market share and brand strength.

Assess the total addressable market (TAM) and employ market attractiveness scoring to gauge potential.

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The report includes the latest data along with an Excel data sheet for straightforward extraction and analysis. An Excel dashboard complements this delivery.

Description:

Where does the drug-delivery technology market find its largest and fastest growth? How does it fit within the broader economic environment, demographics, and related markets? This global report on the drug-delivery technology market addresses these questions and more, examining market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and regional breakdowns, alongside a comprehensive overview of the market's competitive landscape.

The supply chain section evaluates key resources and suppliers, highlighting competition at each supply chain level.

Updated trends and strategies focus on emerging technologies such as digital transformation and AI, providing companies with guidance on leveraging these advancements.

Regulatory and investment landscapes review policies, funding trends, and incentives shaping industry dynamics.

Market size projections consider technological advancements, geopolitical influences, and economic factors like inflation and interest rates.

An analysis of the total addressable market (TAM) outlines growth opportunities compared to current market size.

Market attractiveness scoring provides a quantitative framework evaluating growth, competition, strategic alignment, and risk.

Regional breakdowns offer insights into market size, growth, and strategic shifts in important hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

The competitive landscape chapter outlines market competition, shares, and significant financial transactions.

Leading companies are ranked using a multi-parameter framework in the company scoring matrix.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Oral, Injectable, Topical, Ocular, Nasal, Pulmonary, Transmucosal, Implantable

2) By Application: Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncology, Urology, Diabetes, CNS, Ophthalmology, Infections, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care Settings

Companies Mentioned: Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Cipla Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Historical data for five years and forecast for ten years.

Data: Covers market size ratios and growth in relation to other markets, economic proportions, and per capita spending.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or as an Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $60.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $91.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Drug-Delivery Technology Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Drug-Delivery Technology Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Targeted Drug Delivery Systems

4.2.2 Controlled and Sustained Release Formulations

4.2.3 Patient Centric Drug Delivery Devices

4.2.4 Minimally Invasive Delivery Technologies

4.2.5 Advanced Implantable Drug Systems



5. Drug-Delivery Technology Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Clinics

5.3 Diagnostic Centers

5.4 Home Care Settings

5.5 Pharmaceutical Companies



6. Drug-Delivery Technology Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Drug-Delivery Technology PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Drug-Delivery Technology Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Oral, Injectable, Topical, Ocular, Nasal, Pulmonary, Transmucosal, Implantable

9.2. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncology, Urology, Diabetes, Central Nervous System (CNS), Ophthalmology, Infections, Other Applications

9.3. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End Users

9.4. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Sub-Segmentation of Oral, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Tablets, Capsules, Solutions, Suspensions, Powders, Gels

9.5. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Sub-Segmentation of Injectable, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Conventional Injection, Self-Injection, Long-Acting Injection

9.6. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Sub-Segmentation of Topical, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Creams, Gels, Lotions, Patches, Ointments

9.7. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Sub-Segmentation of Ocular, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Eye Drops, Ointments, Gels, Inserts, Implants

9.8. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Sub-Segmentation of Nasal, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Sprays, Drops, Powders, Gels

9.9. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Sub-Segmentation of Pulmonary, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Nebulizers

9.10. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Sub-Segmentation of Transmucosal, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Buccal, Sublingual, Rectal, Vaginal

9.11. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Sub-Segmentation of Implantable, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Biodegradable Implants, Non-Biodegradable Implants, Drug-Eluting Stents



10. Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Drug-Delivery Technology Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Drug-Delivery Technology Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Drug-Delivery Technology Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Drug-Delivery Technology Market

13.1. China Drug-Delivery Technology Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Drug-Delivery Technology Market

14.1. India Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Drug-Delivery Technology Market

15.1. Japan Drug-Delivery Technology Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Drug-Delivery Technology Market

16.1. Australia Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Drug-Delivery Technology Market

17.1. Indonesia Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Drug-Delivery Technology Market

18.1. South Korea Drug-Delivery Technology Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Drug-Delivery Technology Market

19.1. Taiwan Drug-Delivery Technology Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Drug-Delivery Technology Market

20.1. South East Asia Drug-Delivery Technology Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Drug-Delivery Technology Market

21.1. Western Europe Drug-Delivery Technology Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Drug-Delivery Technology Market

22.1. UK Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Drug-Delivery Technology Market

23.1. Germany Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Drug-Delivery Technology Market

24.1. France Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Drug-Delivery Technology Market

25.1. Italy Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Drug-Delivery Technology Market

26.1. Spain Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Drug-Delivery Technology Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Drug-Delivery Technology Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Drug-Delivery Technology Market

28.1. Russia Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Drug-Delivery Technology Market

29.1. North America Drug-Delivery Technology Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Drug-Delivery Technology Market

30.1. USA Drug-Delivery Technology Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Drug-Delivery Technology Market

31.1. Canada Drug-Delivery Technology Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Drug-Delivery Technology Market

32.1. South America Drug-Delivery Technology Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Drug-Delivery Technology Market

33.1. Brazil Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Drug-Delivery Technology Market

34.1. Middle East Drug-Delivery Technology Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Drug-Delivery Technology Market

35.1. Africa Drug-Delivery Technology Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Drug-Delivery Technology Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Drug-Delivery Technology Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Drug-Delivery Technology Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Drug-Delivery Technology Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Drug-Delivery Technology Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Drug-Delivery Technology Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Merck & Co. Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. AbbVie Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Bayer AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Sanofi S.A. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. AstraZeneca Plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Drug-Delivery Technology Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Cipla Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., United Therapeutics Corporation, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Plc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Alkermes plc., Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc.



39. Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Drug-Delivery Technology Market



41. Drug-Delivery Technology Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Drug-Delivery Technology Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Drug-Delivery Technology Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Drug-Delivery Technology Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Drug-Delivery Technology market report include:

Merck & Co. Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Sanofi S.A.

AstraZeneca Plc

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Cipla Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

United Therapeutics Corporation

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Alkermes plc.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6lz1p0

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