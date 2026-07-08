Global Pasta Market to Hit $100 Billion by 2030: Increasing Demand for Premium and Gluten-Free Options

Dublin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pasta Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pasta market has witnessed robust growth recently and is projected to continue expanding from $69.76 billion in 2025 to $74.83 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing consumption of convenience foods, escalating urbanization, and the rising demand for Italian cuisine worldwide. Further expansion of retail food distribution channels and the desire for affordable staple foods have significantly contributed to the market's growth.

Looking towards the future, the pasta market is poised to grow substantially, anticipating a market size of $100 billion by 2030 and a CAGR of 7.5%. Key factors in this forecasted growth include a heightened demand for plant-based foods, increased consumer health awareness, innovations in gluten-free and functional pasta products, and expansion in online grocery retailing. The rising popularity of premium and organic pasta products also plays a crucial role. Significant trends anticipated during this period include a growing demand for gluten-free pasta, high-protein and legume-based varieties, and sustainable packaging solutions.

The growing inclination toward convenient meal options is a major driver of the pasta market's success. As urban employment levels rise, reducing time for home-cooked meals, consumers increasingly favor meals that require minimal preparation. Pasta fits perfectly into this niche, offering quick preparation, versatility with various ingredients and sauces, and availability in ready-to-eat versions. Notably, a 2024 report from the Department of Agriculture highlighted an increase in food spending away from home, pointing to a 58.5% rise in 2023 compared to 56% in the previous year, underscoring the move toward convenience.

Pasta companies are innovating to meet these demands, focusing on products like rapid-cook ready-to-eat pasta. Such innovations aim to enhance convenience, minimize preparation time, and uphold product quality using advanced technologies. For instance, in April 2023, Pasta Noodle Co. introduced a range of rapid-cook pasta with a two-minute preparation time, leveraging steam-cook technology and natural ingredients. This product range included options like Marinara, Spicy Marinara, and Italian Mac and Cheese, designed for an authentic Italian flavor without needing traditional preparation methods.

In industry developments, in December 2024, Platinum Equity LLC acquired a majority stake in Italy-based F.lli Polli S.p.A. This acquisition aims to strengthen Platinum Equity's presence in the packaged food sector, expanding capabilities in condiments and pasta-related categories.

The pasta market features major players including Nestle S.A., The Campbell's Company, Ebro Foods S.A., TreeHouse Foods Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, and more. In 2025, Europe held the largest market share, but Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the fastest growth. Comprehensive market analyses cover regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

The market encompasses sales of various pasta types, including frozen, whole wheat, semolina, stuffed, and different formats like noodles and ravioli. The market's value represents factory gate values, excluding downstream sales revenues.

The "Pasta Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the thriving global pasta market. This comprehensive report illuminates the key trends that are expected to influence the market's trajectory over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

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Leverage forecast data, market drivers, and trends to surpass competitors.

Gain insights into customer behavior through end-user analysis.

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Gauge market potential with total addressable market (TAM) analysis and market attractiveness scoring.

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Description: Discover where the pasta market is expanding most rapidly and how it interconnects with broader economic and demographic factors. Explore the forces shaping the market, including technological advancements, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer preferences. The report provides valuable answers to these and other pivotal questions.

The report evaluates market size and growth, competitive landscape, regional and country breakdowns, and more. It offers insights into historical and forecasted trends across different geographies and products.

Key Coverage:

Market Characteristics: Overview of key market dynamics, product differentiation, and innovation trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: In-depth examination of the value chain, including key suppliers and competitors at various levels.

Emerging Trends: Analysis of market evolution, including digital transformation, AI innovation, and sustainability efforts.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Overview of regulatory frameworks and major investment trends impacting market growth.

Market Size: Presents historical and forecasted market development considering factors like AI, automation, and geopolitical issues.

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis: Offers strategic insights based on market potential assessments.

Market Attractiveness Scoring: Evaluates growth potential and strategic fit through a quantitative framework.

Segment Breakdowns: Divides the market into subcategories for in-depth analysis.

Competitive Landscape: Details the competitive environment, market shares, and recent significant financial deals.

Company Scoring Matrix: Ranks top companies based on performance indicators like market share and innovation.

Markets Covered:

Product Types: Dried, Fresh, Filled, Instant, and Gluten-Free Pasta.

Ingredient Types: Wheat, Semolina, Whole Wheat, Rice, Corn, Multigrain, and Legume-based Pasta.

Packaging Types: Boxed, Bagged, Canned, and Frozen Packaging.

Applications: Main Courses, Ready-to-Eat, Ready-to-Cook, Snacks.

End Users: Households, Restaurants, Cafes, Hotels, Catering Services, Institutions.

Leading Companies: Includes Nestle S.A., The Campbell's Company, Ebro Foods S.A., TreeHouse Foods Inc., Barilla, and more.

Geographical Focus: Analyzed regions include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Delivery: Formats include Word, PDF, or an Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard offering advanced analysis capabilities. The report promises frequent updates and customization options, supported by expert consultancy.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Pasta Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Pasta Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Pasta Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Pasta Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.5 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Gluten-Free Pasta Products

4.2.2 Rising Popularity of High-Protein and Legume-Based Pasta

4.2.3 Growing Consumer Preference for Premium Artisan Pasta

4.2.4 Expansion of Ready-to-Cook and Instant Pasta Offerings

4.2.5 Rising Adoption of Innovative Sustainable Packaging Solutions



5. Pasta Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Household Consumers

5.2 Restaurants and Cafes

5.3 Hotels

5.4 Catering Services

5.5 Institutional Buyers



6. Pasta Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Pasta Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Pasta PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Pasta Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Pasta Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Pasta Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Pasta Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Pasta Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Dried Pasta, Fresh Pasta, Filled Pasta, Instant Pasta, Gluten Free Pasta

9.2. Global Pasta Market, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Wheat Based Pasta, Semolina Pasta, Whole Wheat Pasta, Rice Based Pasta, Corn Based Pasta, Multigrain Pasta, Legume Based Pasta

9.3. Global Pasta Market, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Boxed Packaging, Bagged Packaging, Canned Pasta, Frozen Packaging

9.4. Global Pasta Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Main Course Meals, Ready to Eat Meals, Ready to Cook Meals, Snacks and Quick Meals

9.5. Global Pasta Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Household Consumers, Restaurants and Cafes, Hotels, Catering Services, Institutional Buyers

9.6. Global Pasta Market, Sub-Segmentation of Dried Pasta, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Long Cut Pasta, Short Cut Pasta, Sheet Pasta, Specialty Shapes

9.7. Global Pasta Market, Sub-Segmentation of Fresh Pasta, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Long Fresh Pasta, Stuffed Fresh Pasta, Sheet Fresh Pasta, Artisan Fresh Pasta

9.8. Global Pasta Market, Sub-Segmentation of Filled Pasta, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Meat-Filled Pasta, Cheese-Filled Pasta, Vegetable-Filled Pasta, Mixed Filling Pasta

9.9. Global Pasta Market, Sub-Segmentation of Instant Pasta, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cup Pasta, Packet Pasta, Ready-to-Eat Pasta Meals, Flavored Instant Pasta

9.10. Global Pasta Market, Sub-Segmentation of Gluten Free Pasta, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Rice-Based Pasta, Corn-Based Pasta, Quinoa-Based Pasta, Legume-Based Pasta, Multi-Grain Gluten-Free Pasta



10. Pasta Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Pasta Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Pasta Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Pasta Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Pasta Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Pasta Market

12.1. China Pasta Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Pasta Market

13.1. India Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Pasta Market

14.1. Japan Pasta Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Pasta Market

15.1. Australia Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Pasta Market

16.1. Indonesia Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Pasta Market

17.1. South Korea Pasta Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Pasta Market

18.1. Taiwan Pasta Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Pasta Market

19.1. South East Asia Pasta Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Pasta Market

20.1. Western Europe Pasta Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Pasta Market

21.1. UK Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Pasta Market

22.1. Germany Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Pasta Market

23.1. France Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Pasta Market

24.1. Italy Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Pasta Market

25.1. Spain Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Pasta Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Pasta Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Pasta Market

27.1. Russia Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Pasta Market

28.1. North America Pasta Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Pasta Market

29.1. USA Pasta Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Pasta Market

30.1. Canada Pasta Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Pasta Market

31.1. South America Pasta Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Pasta Market

32.1. Brazil Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Pasta Market

33.1. Middle East Pasta Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Pasta Market

34.1. Africa Pasta Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Pasta Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Pasta Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Pasta Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Pasta Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Pasta Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Pasta Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Nestle S.A. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. The Campbell's Company. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Ebro Foods S.A. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. TreeHouse Foods Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Pasta Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Jollibee Foods Corporation, Borges International Group S.L.U., Eataly S.r.l., Panzani Group, Giovanni Rana USA Inc., Pasta Zara SpA, Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino S.p.A, La Molisana S.p.A, Pastas Gallo S.L., Makfa Joint Stock Company, Italpasta Limited, Blue Bird Foods (India) Private Limited, Banza LLC, Gustora Foods Pvt. Ltd



38. Global Pasta Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Pasta Market



41. Pasta Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Pasta Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Pasta Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Pasta Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Pasta market report include:

Nestle S.A.

The Campbell's Company

Ebro Foods S.A.

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

Jollibee Foods Corporation

Borges International Group S.L.U.

Eataly S.r.l.

Panzani Group

Giovanni Rana USA Inc.

Pasta Zara SpA

Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A

F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino S.p.A

La Molisana S.p.A

Pastas Gallo S.L.

Makfa Joint Stock Company

Italpasta Limited

Blue Bird Foods (India) Private Limited

Banza LLC

Gustora Foods Pvt. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czcl9s

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