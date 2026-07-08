Dublin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neobanking Market by Banking Type, Service Type, Customer Type, Platform, End User - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The rapidly evolving neobanking market is set to experience unprecedented growth, anticipated to reach USD 1.84 Trillion by 2032, moving beyond its fintech origins into a core financial service utility. This transformative rise is fueled by innovations such as mobile-first account opening, real-time payments, and budgeting tools, underscored by the substantial number of adults globally who remain unbanked or underbanked. These insights are invaluable for decision-makers aiming to leverage new opportunities within the digital financial sector.

Neobanking is being markedly transformed by instant payment systems and partnerships between licensed banks and fintech platforms, further accelerated by regulatory measures such as PSD2 and open banking. These shifts enhance customer expectations for speed and transparency, while also emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity and consumer protection. Artificial intelligence is becoming intrinsic to the neobanking value chain, enhancing capabilities in fraud detection, credit risk modeling, and customer service automation. While AI empowers neobanks with scalability and efficiency, it also calls for stringent governance to ensure transparency and mitigate regulatory challenges.

The Asia-Pacific region leads neobanking growth through high mobile usage and payment adoption. North America shows strong fintech activity and digital wallet adoption, while Latin America and Europe make strides with systems such as Brazil's Pix and open banking rules, respectively. The Middle East and Africa are evolving through mobile money and national digitization strategies. ASEAN's digital banking opportunity is driven by mobile-first consumers and regulatory frameworks. GCC focuses on fintech strategies and Sharia-compliant services. EU's influence on global standards promotes compliance-led innovations, while BRICS countries leverage digital public infrastructure to redefine financial expectations. G7 and NATO economies emphasize cybersecurity and operational resilience in financial services.

The U.S. and Canada are significant neobanking markets with strong digital payment and open banking initiatives. Mexico and Brazil focus on inclusive digital accounts, while Europe's compliance and data protection frameworks provide robust foundations for expanding digital banking services. In Asia-Pacific, countries like China and India offer diverse banking ecosystems, enhancing mobile banking reliability and service availability.

For strategic planning, neobanking leaders should aim for sustainable economics and regulatory compliance. Focus on specific customer segments, expand into comprehensive financial services, and maintain robust cloud architecture and governance. Partnerships across industries can further fortify market entry strategies, ensuring successful distribution and customer satisfaction.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Expected neobanking market growth to USD 1.84 Trillion by 2032, driven by innovation and expanding consumer base.

AI integration across neobanking processes offers efficiency while necessitating robust governance.

Significant regional differences require tailored strategies for successful market entry and operation.

Partnerships and compliance are crucial for navigating regulatory landscapes and securing market advantage.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $291.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1840 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026



7. Neobanking Market, by Banking Type

7.1. Full-Stack Neobanks

7.2. Challenger Banks

7.3. Front-End Neobanks

7.4. Hybrid Neobanks



8. Neobanking Market, by Service Type

8.1. Foreign Exchange

8.1.1. Currency Exchange Cards

8.1.2. Forward Contracts

8.1.3. Spot Transactions

8.2. Lending

8.2.1. Business Loans

8.2.2. Personal Loans

8.3. Payments

8.3.1. Bill Payments

8.3.2. International Remittances

8.3.3. Merchant Payments

8.4. Savings & Deposits

8.4.1. Demand Deposits

8.4.2. Fixed Deposits

8.4.3. Recurring Deposits

8.5. Wealth Management

8.5.1. Automated Savings

8.5.2. Portfolio Management

8.5.3. Robo Advisory



9. Neobanking Market, by Customer Type

9.1. Retail / Personal Banking

9.2. SME / Small Business Banking

9.3. Corporate / Enterprise Banking

9.4. Freelancers / Gig workers



10. Neobanking Market, by Platform

10.1. Mobile App

10.2. Omnichannel

10.3. Web Portal



11. Neobanking Market, by End User

11.1. Large Corporations

11.2. Retail Consumers

11.3. Small & Medium Enterprises



12. Asia-Pacific Neobanking Market



13. Europe Neobanking Market



14. North America Neobanking Market



15. Latin America Neobanking Market



16. Africa Neobanking Market



17. Middle East Neobanking Market



18. NATO Neobanking Market



19. G7 Neobanking Market



20. BRICS Neobanking Market



21. European Union Neobanking Market



22. ASEAN Neobanking Market



23. GCC Neobanking Market



24. China Neobanking Market



25. United States Neobanking Market



26. Japan Neobanking Market



27. India Neobanking Market



28. Germany Neobanking Market



29. United Kingdom Neobanking Market



30. Australia Neobanking Market



31. France Neobanking Market



32. South Korea Neobanking Market



33. Italy Neobanking Market



34. Canada Neobanking Market



35. Russia Neobanking Market



36. Brazil Neobanking Market



37. Mexico Neobanking Market



38. Spain Neobanking Market



39. Competitive Landscape

39.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

39.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

39.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

39.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

39.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

39.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025



40. Company Profiles

40.1. Atom Bank PLC

40.2. Banco Inter S.A.

40.3. bunq B.V.

40.4. Chime Financial, Inc.

40.5. Current USA Inc.

40.6. Dave Inc.

40.7. Fidor Bank AG

40.8. Juno Finance Inc.

40.9. KakaoBank Corp.

40.10. Klarna Bank AB

40.11. Kuda Technologies Limited

40.12. Lunar Way A/S

40.13. Monese Ltd

40.14. MoneyLion Inc.

40.15. Monzo Bank Ltd

40.16. N26 Bank SE

40.17. Neon Pagamentos S.A.

40.18. Nubank S.A.

40.19. OakNorth Bank PLC

40.20. Paytm Payments Bank Limited

40.21. Revolut Group Holdings Ltd.

40.22. SoFi Technologies, Inc.

40.23. Starling Bank Limited

40.24. Tandem Bank Limited

40.25. Tide Platform Limited

40.26. Tyro Payments Limited

40.27. Up Bank Pty Ltd.

40.28. Varo Bank, N.A.

40.29. WeBank Co., Ltd.

40.30. Wise Payments Limited

40.31. Zopa Bank Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yt6gh9

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