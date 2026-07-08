Dublin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mPoS Terminals Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile point-of-sale (mPoS) Terminals Market, valued at USD 52.17 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 127.77 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.65%. The convergence of technological innovations and varying merchant needs is transforming mobile point-of-sale strategies and supplier priorities on a global scale. Modern commerce has fully integrated these advancements, transitioning from mere convenience to a central operational pillar. This transformation is powered by evolving consumer expectations, secure transaction protocols, and a shift towards software-driven solutions. To thrive, vendors and enterprise buyers must grasp not only the hardware aspects but also the wider ecosystems of connectivity and value-added services.
The mobile point-of-sale environment is witnessing transformative shifts beyond simple product enhancements. Contactless payment modes, adoption of tokenization, and software-defined terminals are revolutionizing payment processes. Vendors are moving towards platform models that integrate device provisioning, firmware management, and additional services like loyalty programs and analytics. These changes offer substantial opportunities for strategic planning and identifying market entry points, ensuring organizations stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.
The market segments into distinct categories based on Payment Mode, Connectivity, Device Type, and End Use Industry. Payment Modes include Contactless (NFC), EMV Chip & PIN, Magnetic Stripe, and QR Code & Barcode, with further sub-segmentations offering nuanced insights. Connectivity options encompass Audio Jack, Bluetooth, USB OTG, and Wi-Fi, each presenting unique technical and commercial challenges. Additionally, the market's segmentation by Device Type-Dongle, Portable Reader, and Smartphone Mount-and End Use Industry-such as E-commerce, Food & Beverage, Hospitality, and Retail-demonstrates the varied requirements and strategic opportunities across sectors.
Regional dynamics across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific uniquely impact device acceptance methods, strategies, and economics. In the Americas, integrated POS solutions with added services are prioritized, while the EMEA region navigates diverse certification and payment schemes. Asia-Pacific, dominated by QR-based payments and mobile ecosystems, emphasizes cost-effective imaging and offline capabilities. These regional characteristics are crucial for competitive positioning and strategic market entry.
Successful market players are leveraging platformization, partnerships, and operational prowess to achieve competitive advantages. Many are shifting from hardware-focused models to service-enriched offerings, creating deeper customer relationships and new revenue streams. Strategic partnerships facilitate quicker market entry and optimized solutions across verticals. Maintaining rigorous operational standards offers a distinct advantage, as companies that ensure quality control and compliance capture greater demand, offering enterprise buyers viable strategies and risk mitigation solutions.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- The growing importance of contactless payment and software-defined terminals is driving industry transformation.
- Understanding the diverse market segments and regional dynamics aids in devising effective entry strategies.
- Strategic partnerships and platform-focused offerings enhance competitive positioning and offer a pathway to operational excellence.
- Adaptation to tariff impacts through diversified sourcing and localized production is crucial for sustained market resilience.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|199
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$59.18 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$127.77 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. mPoS Terminals Market, by Component
8.1. Hardware
8.1.1. Card Readers
8.1.2. Printing Module
8.1.3. Mobile Device
8.1.4. User Interface Module
8.1.4.1. Physical Keypad
8.1.4.2. Touchscreen
8.1.4.3. Signature Capture
8.2. Software
8.2.1. Payment Application
8.2.2. Analytics & Reporting
8.3. Services
8.3.1. Installation & Onboarding
8.3.2. Maintenance & Support
8.3.3. Managed Services
9. mPoS Terminals Market, by Form Factor
9.1. Standalone Handheld
9.2. Mobile Device Terminal
10. mPoS Terminals Market, by Payment Mode
10.1. Contactless (NFC)
10.2. EMV Chip & PIN
10.3. Magnetic Stripe
10.4. QR Code & Barcode
11. mPoS Terminals Market, by Connectivity
11.1. Cellular
11.2. Bluetooth
11.3. Wi-Fi
12. mPoS Terminals Market, by Operating Environment
12.1. Windows
12.2. Android
12.3. iOS
12.4. Linux
13. mPoS Terminals Market, by Use Case
13.1. Transaction Calculation
13.2. Payment Processing
13.3. Customer Management
13.4. Inventory & Catalog Management
14. mPoS Terminals Market, by End Use Industry
14.1. Travel & Hospitality
14.2. Retail & E-commerce
14.3. Transportation
14.4. Healthcare & Wellness
14.5. Logistics
14.6. Media & Entertainment
15. mPoS Terminals Market, by Distribution Channel
15.1. Online Marketplaces
15.2. Direct Sales
15.3. Distributor Sales
16. mPoS Terminals Market, by Region
16.1. Americas
16.1.1. North America
16.1.2. Latin America
16.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
16.2.1. Europe
16.2.2. Middle East
16.2.3. Africa
16.3. Asia-Pacific
17. mPoS Terminals Market, by Group
17.1. ASEAN
17.2. GCC
17.3. European Union
17.4. BRICS
17.5. G7
17.6. NATO
18. mPoS Terminals Market, by Country
18.1. United States
18.2. Canada
18.3. Mexico
18.4. Brazil
18.5. United Kingdom
18.6. Germany
18.7. France
18.8. Russia
18.9. Italy
18.10. Spain
18.11. China
18.12. India
18.13. Japan
18.14. Australia
18.15. South Korea
19. United States mPoS Terminals Market
20. China mPoS Terminals Market
21. Competitive Landscape
21.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
21.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
21.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
21.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
21.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
21.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
21.5. Worldline SA
21.6. Verifone, Inc.
21.7. PAX Technology Inc.
21.8. NCR Voyix Corporation
21.9. Fiserv, Inc.
21.10. Block, Inc.
21.11. Clover Network, LLC
21.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc
21.13. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
21.14. Shopify Inc.
21.15. SumUp Limited
21.16. Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd.
21.17. Toast Inc.
21.18. BBPOS Ltd.
21.19. Helcim Inc.
21.20. Hike POS Pty Ltd.
21.21. Castles Technology Co., Ltd
21.22. Dspread Technology (Beijing) Inc.
21.23. Ehopper Services Inc.
21.24. Fujian Centerm Information Co., Ltd.
21.25. Fujian Landi Commercial Equipment Co., Ltd.
21.26. Itransition Group Limited
21.27. Loyverse Commerce Ltd.
21.28. Miura Systems Ltd.
21.29. Posiflex Technology, Inc.
21.30. Shanghai SUNMI Technology Co., Ltd.
21.31. SZZT Electronics Co.,Ltd.
21.32. TouchBistro Inc.
21.33. Vanstone Electronic (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
21.34. Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfx0ts
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