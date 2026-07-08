Dublin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mPoS Terminals Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The mobile point-of-sale (mPoS) Terminals Market, valued at USD 52.17 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 127.77 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.65%. The convergence of technological innovations and varying merchant needs is transforming mobile point-of-sale strategies and supplier priorities on a global scale. Modern commerce has fully integrated these advancements, transitioning from mere convenience to a central operational pillar. This transformation is powered by evolving consumer expectations, secure transaction protocols, and a shift towards software-driven solutions. To thrive, vendors and enterprise buyers must grasp not only the hardware aspects but also the wider ecosystems of connectivity and value-added services.

The mobile point-of-sale environment is witnessing transformative shifts beyond simple product enhancements. Contactless payment modes, adoption of tokenization, and software-defined terminals are revolutionizing payment processes. Vendors are moving towards platform models that integrate device provisioning, firmware management, and additional services like loyalty programs and analytics. These changes offer substantial opportunities for strategic planning and identifying market entry points, ensuring organizations stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The market segments into distinct categories based on Payment Mode, Connectivity, Device Type, and End Use Industry. Payment Modes include Contactless (NFC), EMV Chip & PIN, Magnetic Stripe, and QR Code & Barcode, with further sub-segmentations offering nuanced insights. Connectivity options encompass Audio Jack, Bluetooth, USB OTG, and Wi-Fi, each presenting unique technical and commercial challenges. Additionally, the market's segmentation by Device Type-Dongle, Portable Reader, and Smartphone Mount-and End Use Industry-such as E-commerce, Food & Beverage, Hospitality, and Retail-demonstrates the varied requirements and strategic opportunities across sectors.

Regional dynamics across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific uniquely impact device acceptance methods, strategies, and economics. In the Americas, integrated POS solutions with added services are prioritized, while the EMEA region navigates diverse certification and payment schemes. Asia-Pacific, dominated by QR-based payments and mobile ecosystems, emphasizes cost-effective imaging and offline capabilities. These regional characteristics are crucial for competitive positioning and strategic market entry.

Successful market players are leveraging platformization, partnerships, and operational prowess to achieve competitive advantages. Many are shifting from hardware-focused models to service-enriched offerings, creating deeper customer relationships and new revenue streams. Strategic partnerships facilitate quicker market entry and optimized solutions across verticals. Maintaining rigorous operational standards offers a distinct advantage, as companies that ensure quality control and compliance capture greater demand, offering enterprise buyers viable strategies and risk mitigation solutions.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The growing importance of contactless payment and software-defined terminals is driving industry transformation.

Understanding the diverse market segments and regional dynamics aids in devising effective entry strategies.

Strategic partnerships and platform-focused offerings enhance competitive positioning and offer a pathway to operational excellence.

Adaptation to tariff impacts through diversified sourcing and localized production is crucial for sustained market resilience.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $59.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $127.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. mPoS Terminals Market, by Component

8.1. Hardware

8.1.1. Card Readers

8.1.2. Printing Module

8.1.3. Mobile Device

8.1.4. User Interface Module

8.1.4.1. Physical Keypad

8.1.4.2. Touchscreen

8.1.4.3. Signature Capture

8.2. Software

8.2.1. Payment Application

8.2.2. Analytics & Reporting

8.3. Services

8.3.1. Installation & Onboarding

8.3.2. Maintenance & Support

8.3.3. Managed Services



9. mPoS Terminals Market, by Form Factor

9.1. Standalone Handheld

9.2. Mobile Device Terminal



10. mPoS Terminals Market, by Payment Mode

10.1. Contactless (NFC)

10.2. EMV Chip & PIN

10.3. Magnetic Stripe

10.4. QR Code & Barcode



11. mPoS Terminals Market, by Connectivity

11.1. Cellular

11.2. Bluetooth

11.3. Wi-Fi



12. mPoS Terminals Market, by Operating Environment

12.1. Windows

12.2. Android

12.3. iOS

12.4. Linux



13. mPoS Terminals Market, by Use Case

13.1. Transaction Calculation

13.2. Payment Processing

13.3. Customer Management

13.4. Inventory & Catalog Management



14. mPoS Terminals Market, by End Use Industry

14.1. Travel & Hospitality

14.2. Retail & E-commerce

14.3. Transportation

14.4. Healthcare & Wellness

14.5. Logistics

14.6. Media & Entertainment



15. mPoS Terminals Market, by Distribution Channel

15.1. Online Marketplaces

15.2. Direct Sales

15.3. Distributor Sales



16. mPoS Terminals Market, by Region

16.1. Americas

16.1.1. North America

16.1.2. Latin America

16.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

16.2.1. Europe

16.2.2. Middle East

16.2.3. Africa

16.3. Asia-Pacific



17. mPoS Terminals Market, by Group

17.1. ASEAN

17.2. GCC

17.3. European Union

17.4. BRICS

17.5. G7

17.6. NATO



18. mPoS Terminals Market, by Country

18.1. United States

18.2. Canada

18.3. Mexico

18.4. Brazil

18.5. United Kingdom

18.6. Germany

18.7. France

18.8. Russia

18.9. Italy

18.10. Spain

18.11. China

18.12. India

18.13. Japan

18.14. Australia

18.15. South Korea



19. United States mPoS Terminals Market



20. China mPoS Terminals Market



21. Competitive Landscape

21.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

21.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

21.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

21.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

21.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

21.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

21.5. Worldline SA

21.6. Verifone, Inc.

21.7. PAX Technology Inc.

21.8. NCR Voyix Corporation

21.9. Fiserv, Inc.

21.10. Block, Inc.

21.11. Clover Network, LLC

21.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc

21.13. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

21.14. Shopify Inc.

21.15. SumUp Limited

21.16. Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd.

21.17. Toast Inc.

21.18. BBPOS Ltd.

21.19. Helcim Inc.

21.20. Hike POS Pty Ltd.

21.21. Castles Technology Co., Ltd

21.22. Dspread Technology (Beijing) Inc.

21.23. Ehopper Services Inc.

21.24. Fujian Centerm Information Co., Ltd.

21.25. Fujian Landi Commercial Equipment Co., Ltd.

21.26. Itransition Group Limited

21.27. Loyverse Commerce Ltd.

21.28. Miura Systems Ltd.

21.29. Posiflex Technology, Inc.

21.30. Shanghai SUNMI Technology Co., Ltd.

21.31. SZZT Electronics Co.,Ltd.

21.32. TouchBistro Inc.

21.33. Vanstone Electronic (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

21.34. Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfx0ts

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