Peritoneal Dialysis Market Expected to Reach US$ 21.55 Billion by 2034 | The Insight Partners

New York, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners, published its latest market intelligence report on the Peritoneal Dialysis Market. The study finds the market, valued at US$ 11.56 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$ 21.55 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% over the 2026 - 2034 forecast period. Research draws on primary interviews with nephrologists, dialysis providers, home therapy program directors, hospital procurement leaders, renal product manufacturers, and healthcare payers, augmented by proprietary databases and third-party validation.

Market Overview

The peritoneal dialysis market is growing due to rising diagnoses of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), often linked to diabetes, hypertension, aging, and greater demand for kidney care. Peritoneal dialysis uses the patient’s peritoneal membrane as a filter, offering a flexible, home-based alternative to in-center hemodialysis for eligible patients.

The market includes products and services for continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD), such as dialysis machines, bags, catheters, transfer sets, and related care services. Key users are hospitals, dialysis centers, clinics, homecare providers, and other organizations involved in kidney treatment.

In February 2025, Vantive, formerly Baxter’s Kidney Care segment, became an independent vital organ therapy company following its acquisition by Carlyle. Vantive leverages 70 years of kidney care experience to support home and clinic dialysis with products, digital solutions, and advanced services in over 100 countries.

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Key Market Findings

Regional Leader: North America leads the peritoneal dialysis market, supported by advanced renal care infrastructure, established reimbursement frameworks, home dialysis programs, strong product availability, and growing adoption of connected dialysis technologies.

North America leads the peritoneal dialysis market, supported by advanced renal care infrastructure, established reimbursement frameworks, home dialysis programs, strong product availability, and growing adoption of connected dialysis technologies. Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is expected to offer strong growth potential due to rising volumes of CKD and ESRD patients, expanding healthcare infrastructure, improving access to renal care, and growing awareness of home-based dialysis options.

Asia Pacific is expected to offer strong growth potential due to rising volumes of CKD and ESRD patients, expanding healthcare infrastructure, improving access to renal care, and growing awareness of home-based dialysis options. Dominant Segment: Product segment leads the peritoneal dialysis market by offerings, driven by recurring use of dialysate solutions, dialysis bags, catheters, transfer sets, cyclers, and accessories required for every treatment cycle.

Product segment leads the peritoneal dialysis market by offerings, driven by recurring use of dialysate solutions, dialysis bags, catheters, transfer sets, cyclers, and accessories required for every treatment cycle. Fastest-Growing Dialysis Type: Automated Peritoneal Dialysis is gaining momentum due to patient preference for overnight treatment, greater flexibility, reduced disruption to daily activities, integration of remote monitoring, and growing innovation in cycler-based home therapy systems.

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis is gaining momentum due to patient preference for overnight treatment, greater flexibility, reduced disruption to daily activities, integration of remote monitoring, and growing innovation in cycler-based home therapy systems. Leading End User: Homecare Settings are becoming increasingly important as patients and healthcare systems prioritize convenience, lower treatment burden, reduced center visits, and decentralized renal care models supported by digital monitoring and patient training.

Primary Growth Driver: Rising CKD and ESRD Burden with Shift Toward Home-Based Renal Care

The primary driver of the peritoneal dialysis market is the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease, particularly among individuals with diabetes and high blood pressure. As kidney failure rates rise, healthcare systems seek treatment options that reduce reliance on in-center hemodialysis and promote patient independence and improved long-term outcomes.

Peritoneal dialysis supports this shift by enabling home-based treatment, offering patients flexible schedules, fewer clinic visits, and greater control over daily life. Both continuous ambulatory and automated systems allow physicians to tailor care based on each patient’s lifestyle, health status, kidney function, and available support.

Technological advancements are driving adoption. Remote monitoring, automated cyclers, biocompatible dialysate formulations, and connected care platforms enhance treatment management, adherence, and clinical oversight. Fresenius Medical Care’s 2026 global launch of Kinexus, a unified digital platform for peritoneal dialysis and home hemodialysis, demonstrates the market’s digital transformation.

Homecare Settings: A High-Value End-Market

The Homecare Settings segment is becoming increasingly important as patients prefer kidney replacement therapies that offer independence and flexible scheduling. Peritoneal dialysis patients manage treatment outside of dialysis centers while remaining connected to clinical teams through training, support programs, and remote monitoring tools.

Healthcare systems promote home dialysis to ease in-center capacity constraints and enhance patient-centered care. Vantive reports that approximately 4 million people worldwide receive dialysis for chronic kidney disease, underscoring the need for accessible and flexible treatment models. As home therapy ecosystems mature, home care settings are expected to remain a high-growth channel.

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Segment Analysis

Product – Market-Leading Offering Segment

Products lead the peritoneal dialysis market as each treatment cycle requires dialysis solutions, fluid bags, drainage systems, catheters, transfer sets, and related supplies. Demand is increasing due to rising cases of CKD and ESRD, greater adoption of home therapy, and innovations in dialysate formulas, cyclers, and accessories that enhance comfort and efficiency.

Services – Care Coordination and Training Support Segment

Services are essential for initiating patients, educating them on home therapy, monitoring health, managing prescriptions, coordinating supplies, and supporting long-term adherence. As peritoneal dialysis shifts to homecare, these services reduce complications, build patient confidence, and assist healthcare providers managing multiple home dialysis patients.

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis – Cost-Effective Manual Therapy Segment

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) remains popular due to its affordability, the lack of machine requirements, and the option of manual daytime fluid exchanges. CAPD is suitable for patients seeking a simple routine or those in areas without access to cyclers and is especially valuable in resource-limited and decentralized care settings.

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis – Technology-Enabled Growth Segment

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis is gaining popularity as cyclers perform fluid exchanges overnight, providing patients with greater daytime flexibility and ease of treatment. Remote monitoring, portable devices, telehealth, and patient training support adoption. Automated systems are now integral to modern home dialysis programs.

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Regional Analysis

North America - Largest Market

North America leads the peritoneal dialysis market due to advanced kidney care systems, established dialysis providers, favorable reimbursement, and widespread adoption of home-based therapies. The region also benefits from robust nephrology networks, patient education, connected therapy platforms, and access to automated peritoneal dialysis systems.

The United States is the main contributor, with a large number of ESRD patients, high spending on dialysis, and a growing focus on home therapy. DaVita reports that home dialysis in the US rose from under 9% of new kidney failure patients in 2012 to nearly 15% by 2023, showing steady growth in home-based treatments.

Canada and Mexico also contribute to market growth by increasing demand for kidney care, improving dialysis access, and emphasizing patient-centered care. In North America, remote monitoring, coordinated care, home therapy training, and digital supply management are expected to drive market growth further.

Europe - Strong Home Therapy and Digital Health Adoption

Europe is a key market for peritoneal dialysis, supported by strong public healthcare systems, nephrology networks, clinical guidelines favoring patient choice, and high adoption of home-based treatments where reimbursement and training are available. Demand is further driven by aging populations, increased diabetes and hypertension cases, and efforts to reduce hospital stays.

Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain are major contributors due to advanced dialysis infrastructure, specialist nephrology services, and growing adoption of connected care platforms. Fresenius Medical Care’s global launch of Kinexus from Germany highlights Europe’s leadership in digital kidney care innovation and remote home dialysis support.

Market Dynamics: Key Opportunities and Challenges

Expansion of Home Dialysis and Connected Care Ecosystems: The transition toward home dialysis creates major opportunities for peritoneal dialysis product manufacturers, digital health companies, dialysis providers, and renal care service organizations. Patient preference for flexibility, reduced travel, and improved quality of life is increasing demand for APD cyclers, remote monitoring, digital support platforms, training services, and integrated supply management. Connected care ecosystems can help clinicians identify adherence issues, monitor treatment data, adjust prescriptions remotely, and coordinate supply delivery. Vantive’s 2026 updates emphasized coordinated care ecosystems for expanding home-based peritoneal dialysis access, while Fresenius Medical Care’s Kinexus platform integrates remote monitoring, prescription management, and supply ordering for home dialysis programs.

Technique Failure, Training Needs, and Infection Risk: Despite strong growth potential, the peritoneal dialysis market faces challenges with patient training, peritonitis risk, catheter complications, caregiver burden, and therapy discontinuation. Successful home dialysis requires patient education, aseptic technique, reliable support, and timely clinical intervention when complications or burnout occur. DaVita reported that over 30% of patients transfer from peritoneal dialysis to in-center hemodialysis within two years, often due to medical complications or psychosocial obstacles, highlighting the need for proactive monitoring, AI-supported risk identification, and stronger patient support.

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Recent Industry Developments (2025 - 2026)

Fresenius Medical Care launched Kinexus worldwide

In June 2026, Fresenius Medical Care launched Kinexus worldwide as a unified digital platform for home dialysis programs. The platform supports both peritoneal dialysis and home hemodialysis through remote therapy monitoring, remote prescription management, and integrated supply ordering, helping care teams streamline workflows and support personalized home-based kidney care.

Vantive introduced HomeAdvantage home therapy ecosystem

In November 2025, Vantive introduced HomeAdvantage, a digitally enabled peritoneal dialysis ecosystem designed to make home dialysis easier to start, manage, and sustain. The launch reflects Vantive’s broader strategy to advance kidney care through digital solutions, advanced services, and patient-centered tools that support the expansion of home therapy.

Leading Peritoneal Dialysis Companies

Company Profile Vantive Standalone kidney and vital organ therapy company, formerly Baxter Kidney Care, offering peritoneal dialysis products, home therapy solutions, digital tools, and organ support therapies. Fresenius Medical Care AG Global provider of renal care products and services, including peritoneal dialysis, home hemodialysis, dialysis clinics, digital platforms, and connected home therapy solutions. DaVita Inc. Comprehensive kidney care provider supporting in-center and home dialysis modalities, value-based kidney care programs, clinical research, and AI-enabled approaches for home dialysis support. B. Braun SE Global healthcare company offering infusion therapy, renal care technologies, dialysis products, and medical devices used across chronic and acute care environments. Nipro Corporation Medical device and renal care company supplying dialysis products, catheters, consumables, and treatment solutions across global nephrology markets. Medtronic plc Global medical technology company with renal access, catheter, and care technologies relevant to kidney disease treatment pathways. Quanta Dialysis Technologies Dialysis technology company focused on flexible dialysis systems, acute care use, home hemodialysis, EMR integration, and broader kidney care access. Vivance Kidney care innovation company developing wearable peritoneal dialysis technology designed to support more mobile, flexible, home-based renal replacement therapy. Innovative Renal Care Dialysis care provider partnering with technology companies to expand access to advanced dialysis solutions across acute, bedside, and outpatient care settings.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection including executive interviews, OEM surveys, and channel partner analyses with proprietary secondary research databases and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries.

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