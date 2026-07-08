AI in Warehousing Market Projected to Reach $127.66 Billion by 2035 as E-Commerce Automation and Intelligent Logistics Accelerate Worldwide | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI in Warehousing Market was valued at USD 12.47 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 127.66 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 26.19%.

From robotic pickers and packers to software able to predict conveyor belt failures, the AI in warehousing market encompasses everything from the surge in e-commerce activity to lack of manpower and same-day deliveries that is driving warehousing operators toward AI-based solutions that can adapt to changes in real time. The use of machine learning for forecasting needs, computer vision for accelerating the sorting process, and predictive maintenance for ensuring better performance of machines, and all these solutions are being implemented by retailers and logistics providers.





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Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Growth to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Growing adoption of omnichannel retailing and e-commerce is opening fresh opportunities for warehousing AI, with consumers demanding integrated shopping experiences requiring inventory transparency, fulfillment, and quick shipment all handled better by AI-driven intelligent inventory management. AI can handle returns and last-mile delivery increasing customer satisfaction as orders become increasingly complex, with global e-commerce growth and rising customer expectations confirming AI as the essential path forward for warehouse operations globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Organization Size

Large companies had the largest share in 2025 owing to the availability of sufficient financial and technological support for implementing robotics, automation, and analytics on an extensive scale in multiple locations simultaneously for efficiency. The SME segment is projected to record the highest CAGR in 2026-2035 due to the reduction in costs of technologies and availability of cost-effective subscription services for managing inventory and fulfillment orders and creating a vast customer base for AI providers around the world.

By End-Use Industry

Retail & e-commerce held the largest share with approximately 34% revenue in 2025, driven by increasing quick and reliable order delivery demand making AI-driven robots and predictive analysis essential for retailers competing on delivery speed. Logistics & transportation is expected to register the highest CAGR of approximately 27.75% during 2026–2035, driven by increasing demand for logistics operation optimization, cost minimization, and route optimization, predictive analysis, and tracking capabilities globally.

By Technology Integration

Machine learning held the largest share in 2025, driven by capacity to process large warehouse data volumes translating into predictive routing, sorting, and inventory management decisions with history of accuracy and fast decision-making making it the most frequently adopted warehouse technology. Natural language processing is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by warehouses seeking simpler employee-system interaction enabling voice commands and conversational inventory data requests without specialized software globally.

By Application

Order picking & sorting held the largest share in 2025, driven by importance in achieving timely precise order fulfillment with AI-powered robots and smart algorithms reducing errors and costs while meeting fast delivery demands in retail and e-commerce environments. Warehouse optimization is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by industry seeking new floor space utilization solutions with real-time logistics information analysis allowing warehouses to cope with increasing e-commerce complexity without adding new space globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America has taken the leadership position in the warehousing market of the AI with around 40 percent revenues for 2025 owing to their advanced technological framework and prominent companies, such as Amazon, Walmart, and FedEx using AI technology on a large scale. Consistent investments by the private sector and advanced domestic vendors contribute to maintain the dominance of the U.S. till 2035.

The U.S. AI in Warehousing Market held around USD 3.50 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to hold around USD 34.98 Billion by 2035, with a growth rate of 25.88%. Factors driving growth include the implementation of AI robotics by e-commerce companies in numerous distribution centers, shortage of workforce in warehouses along with increasing salaries in warehouses making medium-sized companies opt for automation, and development of 5G network and cloud computing technologies in order to manage the AI systems.

The Europe AI in Warehousing Market was valued USD 3.39 Billion in 2025 and forecasted to grow to USD 26.46 Billion by 2035, with an anticipated CAGR of 22.82%. Europe is a dynamically growing warehousing AI market owing to strong manufacturing industry, logistics infrastructure, and competition from North American and Asian companies in the sphere of e-commerce. In Europe, Germany is the leading market taking advantage of the existing manufacturing and logistics industry in order to invest in robotization and predictive algorithms.

The Asia Pacific market will be growing at a CAGR of approximately 28.10% until 2035 due to the increasing industrialization, growth of e-commerce, and investments in technologies on the part of China and India having significant manufacturing industry and thus making AI inevitable. Japan and South Korea are adding technological maturity and advanced demands to the regional dynamics; in addition, cost-efficient AI solutions are available to medium-size companies in the region until 2035.

Key Players:

ABB

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google

Honeywell International

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Siemens

Zebra Technologies

Locus Robotics

Amazon Robotics

Plus One Robotics

GreyOrange

Fetch Robotics

Kindred AI

Mobile Industrial Robots

Aramid

Kiva Systems

Geek+

Recent Developments:

2024: Amazon expanded warehouse automation fleet with robots including Robin, Cardinal, Sparrow, Proteus, Digit, and Sequoia to improve efficiency and reduce worker injuries across production facilities.

2024: Zebra Technologies announced new generative AI capabilities at Google Cloud Next developed with Google Cloud, Android, and Qualcomm to help frontline warehouse workers with AI-powered chat experiences on handheld devices.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI Robotics & Automation Performance Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across picking and equipment uptime across warehouse deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across picking and equipment uptime across warehouse deployments globally. Machine Learning & Computer Vision Metrics – helps you evaluate ML-driven demand forecasting investment trends and specialist warehousing AI provider competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate ML-driven demand forecasting investment trends and specialist warehousing AI provider competitive positioning globally. Retail & E - C ommerce Fulfillment Metrics – helps you analyze e-commerce AI fulfillment investment and last-mile delivery optimization trends across diverse retail verticals globally.

– helps you analyze e-commerce AI fulfillment investment and last-mile delivery optimization trends across diverse retail verticals globally. SME Warehousing AI & Subscription Platform Metrics – helps you uncover growth in subscription-based AI platform adoption and accessible robotics deployment across global small and medium warehouse operators.

– helps you uncover growth in subscription-based AI platform adoption and accessible robotics deployment across global small and medium warehouse operators. NLP & Warehouse Worker Interface Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in natural language voice command adoption and frontline handheld device AI integration across regulated logistics environments globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in natural language voice command adoption and frontline handheld device AI integration across regulated logistics environments globally. Competitive Landscape & AI Warehousing Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on robotics fleet breadth and geographic distribution center deployment footprint globally.

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