Yorkville University to Acquire Beal University Canada, Strengthening the Future of Nursing Education in New Brunswick

SACKVILLE, New Brunswick, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorkville University has announced its intention to acquire Beal University Canada, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, conditional designation requirements, and other closing conditions. This transition in institutional ownership is designed to ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of nursing education in the province at a time of increasing demand for healthcare professionals.

“This is a strong and exciting step forward for nursing education in New Brunswick,” said Julia Christensen Hughes, President and Vice-Chancellor of Yorkville University. “Our priority is ensuring stability for students and faculty while creating a foundation for thoughtful, responsible impact. The program’s effectiveness remains unchanged, and students can be confident in the quality and recognition of their education. We anticipate the transaction will close in early September in time for the start of the fall semester.”

The Government of New Brunswick has granted Yorkville University a conditional designation under the Degree Granting Act, and the College of Nurses of New Brunswick (CNNB) is actively engaged in reviewing the program’s transition. Following the closing of the transaction in September 2026, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) program will continue to be delivered with no changes to curriculum, clinical hours, or academic standards. All students will continue their studies without interruption and will graduate with a recognized degree that meets all College of Nurses of New Brunswick (CNNB) licensure requirements. Faculty and staff are expected to be retained as part of the transition, ensuring continuity in instruction and student support.

“Student success and program excellence are at the centre of this process,” said Ian Freedman, CEO of Yorkville University. “We are committed to working transparently with regulators, faculty, and students to ensure a seamless transition and a continued strong student experience.”

Founded in 2004, Yorkville University is a proudly Canadian institution offering one of the most flexible learning ecosystems in the country. Its breadth of programs spans across business, creative arts, design, mental health and education, providing Canadians with professional growth opportunities that lead to meaningful contributions in communities across Canada. Adding a thriving BScN program to this powerful roster is a natural fit, aligned with Yorkville University’s commitment to empowering learners to help meet Canada’s evolving economic and societal needs. Yorkville University – which has existing campuses in New Brunswick, Ontario, and British Columbia – is thrilled to further support New Brunswick’s healthcare workforce needs by training the next generation of nursing professionals.

“This strategic acquisition marks an exciting new chapter of growth for our nursing program. By aligning our proven healthcare curriculum with Yorkville University’s expansive infrastructure, we are unlocking unprecedented opportunities for our students and faculty. Together, it will scale the impact and accelerate the delivery of highly skilled nursing graduates to the healthcare sector,” said Sheryl DeWalt, President Beal University Canada.

Yorkville University will continue to provide updates as the regulatory approval progresses and remains committed to open, ongoing engagement with all stakeholders.

About Yorkville University

Yorkville University began with a bold vision: to offer flexible, rigorous, and career-focused programs that transform lives. Since 2004, Yorkville University has expanded to campuses across Canada, offering both online and on-campus learning modalities. Our graduates have advanced their careers through programs in the behavioural sciences, social sciences, business, education, design and the creative arts. Yorkville University’s student-centred, practitioner-oriented approach equips graduates with skills that employers value, making us one of Canada’s largest private universities. Learn more at https://www.yorkvilleu.ca/

About Beal University Canada

Beal University Canada (BUC), located in Sackville and Miramichi, New Brunswick, is a premier private institution dedicated to addressing regional healthcare shortages through accelerated, high-fidelity nursing education. Established in 2023, BUC offers an innovative, 30-month hybrid Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) program that combines flexible online learning with advanced on-campus simulation labs and clinical placements. Through its year-round modular schedule, with six intakes per year, BUC eliminates traditional academic waitlists, providing a fast-track pathway for students to challenge the NCLEX-RN exam and enter the workforce as licensed Registered Nurses. With locations in Sackville and Miramichi, BUC is committed to developing the next generation of highly skilled nursing leaders across Atlantic Canada.

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