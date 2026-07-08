Medallion Financial Corp. to Report 2026 Second Quarter Results on Wednesday, July 29, 2026

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, as well as loan products and services offered through fintech strategic partners, announced today that it will report its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held as follows:

Date : Thursday, July 30, 2026

: Thursday, July 30, 2026 Time : 9:00 a.m. ET

: 9:00 a.m. ET Dial-in number : (833) 816-1412

: (833) 816-1412 Live webcast: Link to Webcast of 2Q26 Earnings Call

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s IR website .



Replay Information

The conference call replay will be available following the end of the call through Thursday, August 6.

Dial-in number : (844) 512-2921

: (844) 512-2921 Passcode: 1021 0218

Additionally, the webcast replay will be available at the Company's IR website .

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries, and loan products and services offered through fintech strategic partners. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (swimming pools, replacement roofs, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

212-328-2176

InvestorRelations@medallion.com