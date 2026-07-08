Shoppers Drug Mart and Obesity Canada Announce New Collaboration to Help Expand Access to Obesity Care for Canadians

TORONTO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Shoppers Drug Mart and Obesity Canada announced a new collaboration focused on advancing awareness of obesity as a chronic disease, reducing weight bias and stigma, and helping more Canadians access evidence-informed care and resources through initiatives such as the Shoppers Drug Mart Weight Management Program.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to compassionate, multidisciplinary care aligned with the principles of the Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guideline.[1] Shoppers Drug Mart Care Team members have participated in Obesity Canada education programs designed to support evidence-informed and stigma-aware obesity care and have committed to supporting public awareness and education on overweight and obesity.

At a time when many Canadians face barriers accessing primary care,[2] multidisciplinary and virtual care models can help expand system capacity by connecting people with additional points of support. Through this collaboration, Shoppers Drug Mart and Obesity Canada will work together on public education, awareness initiatives, stigma reduction efforts, and the promotion of evidence-based obesity care resources.

As part of its broader work to increase access to care, Shoppers Drug Mart has introduced a Weight Management Program, a free virtual service available in participating provinces. The program connects eligible patients with a multidisciplinary team including a nurse practitioner and registered dietitian, as well as in-person support from their preferred pharmacist. When clinically appropriate, patients may be prescribed weight management medication as part of a personalized care plan. Patients also receive personalized guidance, educational resources, and behaviour-focused tools through the Shoppers Drug Mart website.

“At Shoppers Drug Mart, it’s our mission to help Canadians Live Life Well, and we’re proud to work with Obesity Canada to help increase awareness of obesity as a chronic disease and improve access to evidence-based obesity care,” said Ruchi Kumar, VP, Pharmacy Services & Strategic Initiatives at Shoppers Drug Mart. “Through our Weight Management Program supported by a multidisciplinary Care Team, we can help connect more Canadians with resources and guidance that support meaningful health outcomes.”

Obesity is a complex, chronic disease, influenced by biological, genetic, environmental, behavioural, and social factors. It is also associated with many other chronic health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension and several cancers. For Canadians living overweight or with obesity, access to respectful, evidence-based care can support improved health, quality of life and long-term well-being.

Supporting healthcare professionals with evidence-informed training creates more informed conversations about obesity throughout the healthcare system. “As a complex, chronic disease, obesity deserves the same compassionate, evidence-based care as any other chronic health condition,” said Lisa Schaffer, Executive Director at Obesity Canada. “This reflects a shared commitment to improving awareness, reducing stigma and helping more Canadians understand and access evidence-informed care options. Education is an important part of that work.”

The Shoppers Drug Mart Weight Management Program is currently available in the following participating provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. To learn more about the program, including eligibility requirements, visit www.shoppersdrugmart.ca/weight.

About the Shoppers Drug Mart Weight Management Program

The Weight Management Program is a free, online-only personalized service available in participating provinces that helps Canadians reach their weight management goals through virtual access to nurse practitioners and dietitians, as well as support from pharmacists at their pharmacy of choice. Developed in part through a license and services agreement with Launchit Solutions, operating as the Medical Weight Management Centre of Canada, the program includes virtual assessments, ongoing support and educational resources through the Shoppers Drug Mart website for a period of 12 months. More information is available at www.shoppersdrugmart.ca/weight.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns more than 150 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec) In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada’s leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

About Obesity Canada

Obesity Canada is a national registered health charity and Canada’s leading voice on obesity. We connect science, lived experience and advocacy to change the way Canada sees, supports, and understands people affected by obesity. Our work drives progress in healthcare, policy, and public understanding — and is made possible by the support of donors, partners, and funders who share our vision for a healthier, more equitable future.

For media inquiries, contact: prloblaw@loblaw.ca

[1] Wharton S. et al. “Obesity in Adults: A Clinical Practice Guideline” CMAJ Aug 2020, 192 (31) E875-E891; DOI: 10.1503/cmaj.191707.

[2] https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/82-003-x/2025002/article/00002-eng.htm