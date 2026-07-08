NVRO Metals and Hecla sign an MOU to process 35,000-tonnes at the NVRO Metals Hub in the Northern Territory, Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVRO Metals Limited (TSXV: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“NVRO Metals” or the “Company”) a clean technology company focused on the recovery of precious and critical metals from sulfidic feedstock including ores, concentrates, mine waste and tailings, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding dated June 23, 2026 (the “MOU”) with Hecla Greens Creek Mining Company (“Hecla”), a subsidiary of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL), the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada.

Under the MOU, the parties will endeavor to establish the technical and commercial framework for a proposed industrial-scale processing campaign of approximately 35,000-tonnes Hecla tailings for feedstock to be processed at the NVRO Metals Hub (“The Metals Hub”) using the NVRO Process™. The Company announced the proposed acquisition of the assets comprising the Metals Hub on 10 June 2026, and completion of that acquisition remains subject to conditions but is expected to close in August 2026.

The MOU represents an important milestone in the commercialization of the NVRO Process™ as an industrial scale mineral processing technology and establishes a potential pathway toward industrial-scale demonstration of the technology using customer feedstock. The successful completion of the campaign would represent a further step toward Technology Readiness Level 9 (TRL9) for the NVRO Process.

Management believes the MOU also provides an early opportunity to demonstrate the role the NVRO Metals Hub is intended to play within the Company’s broader critical minerals supply chain strategy. The NVRO Metals Hub is being developed as a centralized critical minerals processing platform capable of supporting industrial-scale third-party processing opportunities using the NVRO Process™.

Conditions and Next Steps

The MOU is non-binding and remains conditional upon successful completion, to Hecla’s satisfaction, of the Company’s current production demonstration campaign on the previously announced 20-tonnes of Hecla feedstock at the Company’s Perth, Western Australia facility. A further condition is the completion of the Company’s acquisition and commissioning of the Company’s previously announced NVRO Metals Hub. These conditions are required to be satisfied on or before December 30, 2026, unless otherwise agreed between the parties.

“We are honoured to continue working with Hecla Greens Creek Mining. This MOU establishes a pathway toward industrial-scale deployment of the NVRO Process™ using customer feedstock and represents an important step in the commercialization of our technology and the important role that the NVRO Metals Hub can play as a centralized critical minerals processing platform,” said Grant Freeman, CEO of NVRO Metals Limited.

About NVRO Metals Limited

NVRO Metals Limited is a mineral process technology company focused on the recovery of precious and critical metals from mine waste, tailings and complex sulfidic materials. Through its proprietary NVRO Process™, centralized processing infrastructure and commercial deployment strategy, the Company is building a scalable critical minerals production, processing and recovery platform supporting global supply chain security.

Additional information, including the Company’s investor presentation and corporate profile, is available at www.nvrometals.com

For more information, please contact:

Grant Freeman, Chief Executive Officer

E. Grant.Freeman@nvrometals.com / ir@nvrometals.com

T. +61-0411-206-170

Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

E. nsimon@investor3.ca

T. +1 647 258 3310

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “proposed,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar words, expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should or will occur or be achieved.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding: the non-binding MOU with Hecla, the proposed industrial campaign involving approximately 35,000 tonnes of Hecla tailings feedstock, the parties’ intention to establish a technical and commercial framework for the proposed campaign; the potential processing of Hecla tailings feedstock using the NVRO Process™ at the NVRO Metals Hub; the potential for the proposed campaign to proceed; the expected timing for satisfaction of the conditions under the MOU; the successful completion, to Hecla’s satisfaction, of the Company’s current test work campaigns on the previously announced 20 tonnes of Hecla tailings feedstock; completion of the Company’s acquisition and commissioning of the previously announced NVRO Metals Hub; the potential for the proposed campaign to generate technical, operating, engineering and commercial information; the potential for such information to support future deployment opportunities, investment decisions or commercialization of the NVRO Process™; the potential application, commercialization and industrial-scale deployment of the NVRO Process™; the potential role of the NVRO Metals Hub as a centralized critical minerals processing platform; the Company’s ability to process third-party or customer feedstocks; and the Company’s broader commercial objectives, business plans and strategic growth plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release. These assumptions include, without limitation: that the parties will continue to work together under the MOU; that the Company’s current test work campaigns on the 20 tonnes of Hecla tailings feedstock will be completed successfully and to Hecla’s satisfaction; that the conditions under the MOU will be satisfied or waived within the timelines currently contemplated, or at all; that the Company will complete the acquisition and commissioning of the NVRO Metals Hub on the terms and timelines currently contemplated, or at all; that the NVRO Metals Hub will be available and suitable for the proposed campaign; that the NVRO Process™ will perform at industrial scale in a manner consistent with management’s current expectations; that sufficient feedstock, reagents, equipment, labor, contractors, utilities, transportation and other inputs will be available; that required permits, licences, approvals and authorizations will be obtained, maintained or complied with, as applicable; that market, commodity price, foreign exchange, financing, logistics, supply chain, regulatory and general economic conditions will remain sufficiently supportive of the Company’s plans; and that the Company will be able to advance its commercialization strategy for the NVRO Process™.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the MOU may not result in a definitive agreement or any further transaction or arrangement with Hecla; the risk that the MOU conditions may not be satisfied or waived on the timelines currently contemplated, or at all; the risk that the Company’s current test work campaigns on the 20 tonnes of Hecla tailings feedstock may not be completed successfully or to Hecla’s satisfaction; the risk that the proposed 35,000-tonne processing campaign may not proceed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all; the risk that the Company may not complete the acquisition or commissioning of the NVRO Metals Hub on the timelines currently expected, or at all; risks relating to the availability, condition, suitability, capacity and economic viability of the NVRO Metals Hub and related infrastructure; risks that the NVRO Process™ may not be successfully deployed, commercialized or operated at industrial scale; technical, metallurgical, operational, environmental, health and safety risks associated with processing complex sulfidic material; risks relating to the availability, quality, grade, recoverability and processing characteristics of Hecla tailings feedstock or other third-party feedstocks; risks that the proposed campaign may not generate the technical, operating, engineering or commercial information currently anticipated; risks that the Company may not be able to advance future deployment opportunities or commercial relationships as currently contemplated; permitting, environmental, regulatory, governmental, community, stakeholder and counterparty risks and delays; risks relating to financing, commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, interest rates, inflation, logistics, supply chains, operating costs, capital costs and market conditions; competition for feedstocks, infrastructure, equipment, contractors, personnel, financing and strategic partners; reliance on key personnel, contractors, consultants and technical advisors; changes in laws, regulations, government policy, permitting requirements or stock exchange requirements; market price volatility in the Company’s securities; general economic, political, market and business conditions; and other risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, performance, achievements, events or developments not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecasted or intended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.