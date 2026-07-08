Quest Software Strengthens Identity Security and Resilience for the AI Era, Achieving FedRAMP® High Authorized Certification for Identity Defense and Identity Recovery

AUSTIN, Texas, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software, a global leader in data management, cybersecurity, and platform modernization, today announced that its Quest Identity Defense and Quest Identity Recovery for Entra ID products are now available through a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) High authorized offering in Microsoft Azure Government. Quest is the only purpose-built identity threat detection and response (ITDR) provider for hybrid Active Directory and Microsoft Entra ID to offer a FedRAMP High authorized SaaS offering, giving federal agencies, defense contractors, and regulated organizations a higher-assurance path to unify identity defense and recovery for hybrid Active Directory and Entra ID environments. To learn more, visit quest.com

Identity has become the primary attack surface as organizations face increasing risk from AI-driven exploitation, credential and ransomware-based attacks. Quest’s achievement of the FedRAMP High offering addresses a critical gap that many regulated industries need, helping organizations detect identity threats, but also protect, contain, and recover identity systems with confidence in high-security environments.

“There has been a rapid rise in AI-driven threats that is allowing attackers the ability to find unique vulnerabilities, giving them easier access to an organization's crown jewels – and that is the identity layer,” said Tod Weber, President and General Manager, Quest Software Public Sector, Inc. “With our FedRAMP Class D (High) solution, Quest now gives customers more peace of mind in their identity systems that demand mission-critical assurance.”

Quest’s Identity Defense and Identity Recovery capabilities are part of the Quest Security Management Platform, the market’s first unified, AI-powered platform for Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) and secure Microsoft identity modernization. Quest Identity Defense helps customers discover identity exposure, prioritize Tier 0 risk, proactively contain threats, and protect critical identity assets. Quest Identity Recovery gives customers a tested path to restore identity trust after ransomware, destructive change, or administrative compromise.

Advancing Identity Security for the Most Critical Environments

The FedRAMP High authorization represents one of the most rigorous security standards for SaaS solutions, supporting the protection of highly sensitive government and regulated data.

With this offering, Quest empowers:

Highly regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, and energy

Federal civilian and Department of Defense agencies requiring FedRAMP High SaaS security

State, local, and education institutions adopting government-grade assurance models

Defense Industrial Base organizations supporting CUI, ITAR, and mission-critical workloads

The Quest Security Management Platform, and soon to be integrated following Quest’s acquisition of AI-powered security pioneer, Anetac, addresses the challenges that all organizations face in defending critical environments from attackers by offering a unified approach to identity security. Adding FedRAMP High certification to two of its products within the platform gives customers a more comprehensive identity security and resilience offering spanning protection, containment, and recovery across hybrid environments.

About Quest Software

Quest Software creates technology and solutions that build the foundation for enterprise AI. Focused on data management and governance, cybersecurity, and platform modernization, Quest helps organizations address their most pressing challenges through trusted, AI-ready data, secure identities, and modernized platforms. Around the globe, more than 45,000 companies, including more than 90% of the Fortune 500, count on Quest Software. For more information, visit www.quest.com or follow Quest Software on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).

MEDIA CONTACTS:

For Quest Software

Matt Hurst

matt.hurst@quest.com