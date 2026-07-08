Photocatalytic Coatings Market Size to Reach USD 2.71 Billion by 2035 on Rising Demand for Sustainable Self-Cleaning Solutions | SNS Insider

Austin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Photocatalytic Coatings Market was valued at USD 1.09 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.71 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.53% from 2026–2035.

Photocatalytic coatings are experiencing significant growth in their market owing to the rising demands for self-cleaning and air purification systems; compliance and regulation are fueling the use of these products in construction, transport, and consumer products sectors. In August 2024, MediaCo Group adopted the photocatalytic top coat technology in retail advertising through the partnership of PURETi Group LLC, to purify air by reducing pollution. Sustainability and eco-footprint issues, along with the need to prevent pollution and save energy, are some of the major drivers fueling market growth.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Titanium dioxide captured the maximum market share of around 58.2% owing to its efficient photocatalytic properties and low cost compared to alternatives with capability to breakdown organic and gaseous pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and VOCs that have been classified as dangerous by the U.S. EPA and ECHA for improved air quality. Leading companies have made major investments in the application of titanium dioxide coatings in constructions, paints, and automobiles, with increasing favor for sustainable building materials that require zero maintenance until 2035.

By Application

Self-cleaning has captured the highest market share with about 45.7% revenues in 2025 due to increased adoption of smart building and sustainable infrastructure due to use of TiO2 reacting with sunlight to decompose dirt and organic pollutants and lowering cleaning needs. Self-cleaning solar panels supported by DOE for energy efficiency and adoption of self-cleaning glass and concrete by urban planners for cost savings in maintaining infrastructure will continue to maintain its market segment leadership till 2035.

By End-Use Industry

Building & construction was the dominant market with around 52.1% revenue in 2025 owing to urbanization and demand for sustainable infrastructure with the use of smart buildings, office, and commercial infrastructure using self-cleaning and air purification through photocatalytic coating technologies. The promotion of green and environment-friendly energy-efficient building material usage by the U.S. EPA, DOE, and U.S. Green Building Council coupled with increasing green building certification drives its dominance till 2035.

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Regional Insights:

North America held a significant share of 38.6% of the global Photocatalytic Coatings market in 2025, due to stringent environmental regulations, infrastructural growth, and increasing smart city initiatives. In the United States, the focus is on sustainable construction, reduction of air pollution, and development of self-cleaning products where the EPA and DOE support the use of photocatalytic coatings to manage VOCs and NOx.

The Photocatalytic Coatings Market in the United States was estimated to be worth about USD 0.42 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to about USD 1.02 Billion by 2035, recording a CAGR of 9.31%. The market growth can be attributed to the use of EPA to promote environmental air filtration solutions, LEED building certification process, smart cities, and the application of photocatalytic coatings on the streets of Los Angeles and New York.

The Europe Photocatalytic Coatings Market was valued at USD 0.33 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to touch USD 0.82 Billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 9.43% between 2026 and 2035. Europe holds about 23.7% of the worldwide revenue share in 2025 due to strict environmental norms within EU, adoption of green building certification, and growing demands of sustainable building materials. Germany has the largest revenue share of Europe due to effective industrial coating production sites and investments in sustainable constructions, while the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands make regular secondary market purchases through green buildings and infrastructure upgrades.

Asia-Pacific is the region that has the fastest-growing market share due to high urbanization rates, rising pollution levels, and the development of intelligent infrastructure by the governments of China, India, and Japan. China makes up around 34.9% of the total market revenue in the Asia-Pacific region owing to its developing construction sector, pollution reduction regulations, and Ministry of Ecology and Environment’s strict air quality standards.

Electric Vehicle Integration and Visible-Light Photocatalyst Development to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Increased trend of EVs opens up huge opportunities because photocatalytic coatings are becoming popular for use in self-cleaning external and internal surfaces of cars for aesthetic reasons as well as to avoid pollution. Car manufacturers looking for new technology in terms of efficiency and durability are opening up new markets through their use in EV charging stations. Further innovation in nanotechnology will ensure continued market growth.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Photocatalytic Coatings Market Report:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Saint-Gobain

TOTO Ltd.

KON Corporation

USA Nanocoat

Green Millennium

PURETi Group, LLC

Photocatalytic Coatings NZ Ltd.

Eco Active Solutions Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

Hempel A/S

Nanopool GmbH

Recent Developments:

2024: MediaCo Group integrated a photocatalytic topcoat in retail advertising partnering with Convergent Print Group and PURETi Group LLC to improve air quality by breaking down pollutants in large-format printing.

MediaCo Group integrated a photocatalytic topcoat in retail advertising partnering with Convergent Print Group and PURETi Group LLC to improve air quality by breaking down pollutants in large-format printing. 2023: Sparc Technologies filed a patent for advanced photocatalyst coatings to enhance green hydrogen production, focusing on improving solar-to-hydrogen efficiency in photocatalytic water-splitting reactors.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PHOTOCATALYTIC COATING TYPE & MATERIAL METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across titanium dioxide and coating durability across construction and transportation deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across titanium dioxide and coating durability across construction and transportation deployments globally. SELF-CLEANING & AIR PURIFICATION APPLICATION METRICS – helps you evaluate self-cleaning glass and concrete adoption trends and specialist coating manufacturer competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate self-cleaning glass and concrete adoption trends and specialist coating manufacturer competitive positioning globally. GREEN BUILDING & LEED CERTIFICATION METRICS – helps you analyze LEED-compliant coating adoption, smart building photocatalytic investment and government sustainable infrastructure program development across diverse construction verticals globally.

– helps you analyze LEED-compliant coating adoption, smart building photocatalytic investment and government sustainable infrastructure program development across diverse construction verticals globally. ELECTRIC VEHICLE & AUTOMOTIVE COATING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in EV exterior photocatalytic coating adoption and next-generation autonomous vehicle application development globally.

– helps you uncover growth in EV exterior photocatalytic coating adoption and next-generation autonomous vehicle application development globally. MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE & SMART CITY METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in municipal road coating adoption and public infrastructure photocatalytic surface development across regulated urban environment markets globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in municipal road coating adoption and public infrastructure photocatalytic surface development across regulated urban environment markets globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & PHOTOCATALYTIC COATINGS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on TiO2 portfolio breadth and geographic infrastructure deployment footprint globally.

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Photocatalytic Coatings Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.09 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 2.71 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.53% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Titanium Dioxide (TiO2), Zinc Oxide (ZnO), Tungsten Trioxide (WO3), Others)

• By Application (Self-Cleaning, Air Purification, Water Treatment, Anti-Fogging, Others)

• By End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Healthcare, Transportation, Electronics & Consumer Goods, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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