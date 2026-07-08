PODD Investment Loss: Insulet Investors that Lost Money after Manufacturing Issues Disclosed are Notified to Contact BFA Law about the Filed Securities Fraud Class Action

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for securities fraud after its significant stock drop resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Insulet, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/insulet-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Insulet ($PODD) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 31, 2026

August 31, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud relating to the safety of Insulet’s Omnipod products

Securities fraud relating to the safety of Insulet’s Omnipod products Largest Alleged Stock Drop: March 12, 2026 – 6.88% Stock Drop

March 12, 2026 – 6.88% Stock Drop Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts

U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts Take Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Insulet investors have until August 31, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Insulet securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. It is captioned Hu v. Insulet Corporation et al., No. 26-cv-13062.

Why is Insulet Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Insulet is primarily engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes through its Omnipod platform. The Omnipod platform includes: the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (“Omnipod 5”), the Omnipod DASH® Insulin Management System (“Omnipod DASH”), and the Omnipod Insulin Management System (“Omnipod Eros”).

Throughout the relevant period, Insulet misrepresented the safety of its Omnipod products as well as its ability to efficiently produce “medical grade quality at consumer electronic scale.” In reality, certain of Insulet’s products suffered from undisclosed manufacturing defects that put patient safety at risk.

Why did Insulet’s Stock Drop?

On March 12, 2026, Insulet disclosed that a manufacturing issue with its Omnipod® 5 Pods caused a “tear in the internal tubing that delivers insulin” resulting in insulin being released inside the Pod “instead of being fully infused into the body as intended.” Accordingly, Insulet “initiated a voluntary Medical Device Correction for specific lots of Omnipod® 5 Pods.”

This news caused the price of Insulet stock to drop $16.23 per share, or 6.88%, from a closing price of $236.07 per share on March 12, 2026, to $219.84 per share on March 13, 2026.

On May 26, 2026, Insulet announced another voluntary Medical Device Correction due to a manufacturing issue, this time to its Omnipod 5, Omnipod DASH, and Omnipod Eros systems. It again indicated that the manufacturing issue resulted in a tear in the tubing which “could result in insulin under-delivery.”

This news caused the price of Insulet stock to drop $7.79 per share, or 5.07%, from a closing price of $218.11 per share on May 26, 2026, to $146.01 per share on May 27, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/insulet-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Insulet, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/insulet-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff’s securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: “[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,” “[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and “[t]here isn’t a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as “nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a “relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/insulet-class-action-lawsuit

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