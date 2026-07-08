Dublin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Chip Design Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in chip design market is poised for robust growth, projected to expand from $0.26 billion in 2025 to $0.34 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 31.9%. This upsurge is driven by advancements in semiconductor design complexity, demand for high-performance chips, and evolution in electronic design automation tools. Beyond 2026, the market anticipates reaching $0.88 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.8%. Key contributors include increasing AI investment, demand for energy-efficient chips, and adoption of cloud-based environments.

Automotive industry growth significantly influences the market, showcasing generative AI's role in crafting sophisticated, efficient semiconductors for intelligent and autonomous vehicle systems. Reports from the International Energy Agency indicated an impressive 35% increase in electric car sales, reaching 3.5 million in 2023, which further accelerates generative AI adoption in chip design to meet automotive demands.

Major industry players, like Synopsys Inc., are innovating with tools like Synopsys.AI Copilot, utilizing Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service, reinforcing the integration of AI in chip design. Their strategic acquisition of Ansys Inc. in January 2024 for $35 billion bolsters capabilities, especially in cross-industry demands including aerospace, defense, automotive, and energy.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific promises swift growth, driven by regional demands and development. The report covers primary regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas, highlighting their role in the market's dynamics. However, tariffs impact the market by raising costs related to imports and semiconductor ecosystem dependencies, yet simultaneously motivate regional investment in cloud infrastructure and localized development.

Core technologies shaping the market include generative adversarial networks, reinforcement learning, and deep learning models, deployed across various environments like cloud and on-premise systems. These technologies advance applications in chip design, logic and physical design, and power optimization, enhancing overall efficiency.

The market's economic footprint consists of revenues from services like algorithm development, consultation, customization, and prototype optimization. This comprehensive report provides invaluable insights into the generative AI in chip design market, analyzing the present and forecasting its future trajectory.

Key industry players include Synopsys Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Ansys Inc., Silvaco Group Inc., and others, driving innovation and competitiveness within this burgeoning field.

The "Generative AI in Chip Design Market Global Report 2026" is essential for strategists, marketers, and senior management, offering critical insights to evaluate this rapidly growing market. Delving into the emerging trends, the report forecasts market dynamics over the next decade and beyond, emphasizing factors like technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer preferences, critical for strategic planning.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with comprehensive coverage of 16 geographies.

Evaluate the impact of geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and changing regulatory landscapes.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies with local data and analysis.

Identify potential growth segments for targeted investments.

Outperform competitors with forecast data, market drivers, and trend analyses.

Understand customer dynamics through end-user analysis.

Benchmark performance against key competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) alongside market attractiveness scoring for potential insights.

Access high-quality data and analysis for both internal and external presentations.

Receive bi-annual data updates with the latest insights and Excel dashboard for data extraction and analysis.

Report Highlights:

The report answers pivotal questions, including where the largest and fastest-growing markets are for generative AI in chip design and how these markets relate to the overall economy and similar sectors. It covers market characteristics, size, growth segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, and the competitive landscape.

Market characteristics section examines key products, services, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis provides a comprehensive overview of the value chain, including resource and supplier analysis.

The analysis of current trends and strategies explores digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation, indicating how companies can achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape outlines key regulatory frameworks, policies, and investment trends influencing market growth.

Market size section documents historical growth and projects future developments, factoring in technological advancements and geopolitical events.

The TAM analysis offers strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring evaluates potential through a quantitative framework using growth potential, competitive dynamics, and risk profiles.

Market segmentations detail submarkets by type, deployment, and application, and regional analysis offers a geographical breakdown, with expanded coverage in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

The competitive landscape highlights major companies like Synopsys Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., and others, detailing market shares and pivotal financial deals.

Company scoring matrix ranks leading companies using parameters like market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Scope Details:

Markets Covered include Generative Adversarial Networks, Variational Autoencoder, Reinforcement Learning, Evolutionary Algorithms, and Deep Learning Models, with subsegments detailed alongside industry-leading companies.

Coverage: The report spans a wide array of regions and countries, from Asia-Pacific and Europe to North America and beyond, with a historic data range of five years and forecasts extending over the next ten years.

Benefits: Additional benefits include bi-annual data updates, report customization, and expert consultancy support. Delivery formats include Word, PDF, or an interactive report paired with an Excel dashboard, ensuring ease of use.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative AI in Chip Design Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative AI in Chip Design Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of AI-Driven Chip Architecture Generation

4.2.2 Rising Use of Reinforcement Learning for Layout Optimization

4.2.3 Growing Automation of Physical Design Processes

4.2.4 Expansion of Power and Performance Co-Optimization Tools

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Faster Design Iteration Cycles



5. Generative AI in Chip Design Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Semiconductor Manufacturers

5.2 Fabless Chip Design Companies

5.3 Electronic Design Automation Providers

5.4 Integrated Device Manufacturers

5.5 Research and Development Institutes



6. Generative AI in Chip Design Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative AI in Chip Design PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative AI in Chip Design Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Generative Adversarial Networks, Variational Autoencoder, Reinforcement Learning, Evolutionary Algorithms, Deep Learning Models

9.2. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Offline Deployment, Cloud-Based, on-Premises, Hybrid

9.3. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Logic Design, Physical Design, Analog and Mixed-Signal Design, Power Optimization, Design Verification, Other Applications

9.4. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of Generative Adversarial Networks, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Vanilla GANs, Conditional GANs, Wasserstein GANs

9.5. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of Variational Autoencoder, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Basic VAEs, Conditional VAEs

9.6. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of Reinforcement Learning, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Model-Free Reinforcement Learning, Model-Based Reinforcement Learning, Deep Reinforcement Learning

9.7. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of Evolutionary Algorithms, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Genetic Algorithms, Genetic Programming, Differential Evolution Algorithms, Evolution Strategies

9.8. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of Deep Learning Models, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), Transformer Models, Multilayer Perceptrons (MLPs)



10. Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative AI in Chip Design Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Chip Design Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Chip Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative AI in Chip Design Market

13.1. China Generative AI in Chip Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative AI in Chip Design Market

14.1. India Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative AI in Chip Design Market

15.1. Japan Generative AI in Chip Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative AI in Chip Design Market

16.1. Australia Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative AI in Chip Design Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative AI in Chip Design Market

18.1. South Korea Generative AI in Chip Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative AI in Chip Design Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative AI in Chip Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative AI in Chip Design Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative AI in Chip Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative AI in Chip Design Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative AI in Chip Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative AI in Chip Design Market

22.1. UK Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative AI in Chip Design Market

23.1. Germany Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative AI in Chip Design Market

24.1. France Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative AI in Chip Design Market

25.1. Italy Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative AI in Chip Design Market

26.1. Spain Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Chip Design Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Chip Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative AI in Chip Design Market

28.1. Russia Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative AI in Chip Design Market

29.1. North America Generative AI in Chip Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative AI in Chip Design Market

30.1. USA Generative AI in Chip Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative AI in Chip Design Market

31.1. Canada Generative AI in Chip Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative AI in Chip Design Market

32.1. South America Generative AI in Chip Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative AI in Chip Design Market

33.1. Brazil Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative AI in Chip Design Market

34.1. Middle East Generative AI in Chip Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative AI in Chip Design Market

35.1. Africa Generative AI in Chip Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative AI in Chip Design Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative AI in Chip Design Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative AI in Chip Design Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative AI in Chip Design Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative AI in Chip Design Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative AI in Chip Design Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Synopsys Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Cadence Design Systems Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Ansys Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Silvaco Group Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Arteris Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative AI in Chip Design Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Empyrean Technology, Zuken Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Agnisys Inc., IC Manage, Xpeedic, Bronco AI, Cognichip, Chipmind, Celera EDA, Chipstack, Classiq, Real Intent, Flex Logix, Blue Cheetah Analog Design



39. Global Generative AI in Chip Design Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative AI in Chip Design Market



41. Generative AI in Chip Design Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative AI in Chip Design Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative AI in Chip Design Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative AI in Chip Design Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Chip Design market report include:

Synopsys Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Ansys Inc.

Silvaco Group Inc.

Arteris Inc.

Empyrean Technology

Zuken Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Agnisys Inc.

IC Manage

Xpeedic

Bronco AI

Cognichip

Chipmind

Celera EDA

Chipstack

Classiq

Real Intent

Flex Logix

Blue Cheetah Analog Design

Movellus Circuits

Expedera Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag14r3

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