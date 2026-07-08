Generative AI Drives Revolutionary Changes in Healthcare: Key Trends and Opportunities

Dublin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Medicine Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in medicine market is poised for significant growth. It is projected to expand from $0.95 billion in 2025 to $5.77 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.4%. The surge is driven by AI-assisted drug discovery solutions, integration of AI in treatment planning, and the rising use of virtual nursing assistants.

A key factor contributing to this growth is the expansion of digital health records, or electronic health records (EHRs), which enhance the quality and efficiency of patient care. This digital transformation is accelerated by regulatory support, technological advancements, and increased patient engagement. For instance, the European Commission reported a rise in access to electronic health records from 72% in 2023 to 79% in 2024, showcasing a positive trend towards enhanced care delivery through AI innovations.

Leading companies in the generative AI sector, including Microsoft, Intel, NVIDIA, and Philips Healthcare, are at the forefront of designing AI solutions targeted at various health facets. A notable advancement came from DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. in February 2024, with the launch of CERVAI, a cutting-edge AI platform for cognitive health. This innovation highlights the increasing focus on mental health management through AI-powered technologies.

The acquisition landscape is evolving, with companies aiming to bolster their AI capabilities. General Inception's acquisition of Enable Medicine exemplifies this trend, intending to enhance its AI-driven biological data capabilities. This reflects a broader industry movement towards integrating AI and data-driven insights in drug discovery and therapeutic advancements.

The generative AI in medicine market faces challenges such as tariffs impacting AI software, medical imaging devices, and robotic surgery equipment. These tariffs have heightened implementation costs for AI solutions across key regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Nevertheless, such challenges drive innovation in local markets, potentially accelerating regional adoption of AI solutions.

North America remains the largest market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly. The report underscores the transformative potential of generative AI technologies in medicine, with applications ranging from diagnostic tools and virtual healthcare to predictive patient analytics.

This press release is based on comprehensive research, detailing market size, regional shares, major players, and future projections for the generative AI in medicine industry. By leveraging the trends and opportunities highlighted, stakeholders can navigate the evolving landscape of AI in healthcare.

The "Generative AI in Medicine Market Global Report 2026" serves as an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management looking to navigate the rapidly growing generative AI sector within medicine. This comprehensive report provides a thorough overview of market trends, helping businesses anticipate the factors that will shape the market over the next decade.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

Gain unparalleled global market insights across 16 key geographies.

Evaluate macroeconomic impacts, including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Formulate regional and national strategies using localized data and analysis.

Identify lucrative investment avenues by focusing on growth segments.

Differentiating with forecast data, crucial market drivers, and emerging trends.

Conduct an in-depth end-user analysis for better customer understanding.

Benchmark performance against top competitors based on market share, innovation, and branding.

Utilize a comprehensive analysis of the total addressable market and market attractiveness scoring.

Enhance internal and external presentations with high-quality data and insights.

Receive updates with the latest data, complete with an Excel data sheet and dashboard for easy extraction and analysis.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: By Component: Solutions; Service By Function: Virtual Nursing Assistants; Robot-Assisted AI Surgery; Administrative Process Optimization; Medical Imaging Analysis By Application: Medical Imaging; Drug Discovery; Medical Diagnosis; Patient Data Analysis; Other Applications By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics; Clinical Research; Healthcare Organizations; Diagnostic Centers; Other End-Users

Subsegments: By Solutions: Diagnostic Tools; Treatment Planning Systems; Personalized Medicine Platforms; Drug Discovery and Development Solutions; Medical Imaging and Analysis Software; Electronic Health Record (EHR) Enhancement Tools By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation and Integration Services; Training and Education Services; Technical Support and Maintenance; Research and Development Services

Companies Mentioned: Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, NVIDIA Corporation, Philips Healthcare, and others.

Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, NVIDIA Corporation, Philips Healthcare, and others. Regions and Countries Covered: Major regions include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and countries such as the USA, China, India, and Germany.

Additional Features:

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data Formats: Word, PDF, Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard

Added Benefits: Bi-annual data updates, customization options, and expert consultant support.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 43.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative AI in Medicine Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative AI in Medicine Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI-Driven Diagnostic Tools

4.2.2 Personalized Treatment Planning

4.2.3 Virtual Nursing Assistants

4.2.4 Robot-Assisted AI Surgery

4.2.5 Patient Data Analysis and Predictive Healthcare



5. Generative AI in Medicine Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.2 Clinical Research Organizations

5.3 Healthcare Organizations

5.4 Diagnostic Centers

5.5 Pharmaceutical Companies



6. Generative AI in Medicine Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative AI in Medicine Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative AI in Medicine PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative AI in Medicine Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative AI in Medicine Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative AI in Medicine Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative AI in Medicine Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Solutions, Service

9.2. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Virtual Nursing Assistants, Robot-Assisted AI Surgery, Administrative Process Optimization, Medical Imaging Analysis

9.3. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Medical Imaging, Drug Discovery, Medical Diagnosis, Patient Data Analysis, Other Applications

9.4. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Research, Healthcare Organizations, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

9.5. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solutions, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Diagnostic Tools, Treatment Planning Systems, Personalized Medicine Platforms, Drug Discovery and Development Solutions, Medical Imaging and Analysis Software, Electronic Health Record (EHR) Enhancement Tools

9.6. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, Implementation and Integration Services, Training and Education Services, Technical Support and Maintenance, Research and Development Services



10. Generative AI in Medicine Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative AI in Medicine Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Medicine Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative AI in Medicine Market

13.1. China Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative AI in Medicine Market

14.1. India Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative AI in Medicine Market

15.1. Japan Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative AI in Medicine Market

16.1. Australia Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative AI in Medicine Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative AI in Medicine Market

18.1. South Korea Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative AI in Medicine Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative AI in Medicine Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative AI in Medicine Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative AI in Medicine Market

22.1. UK Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative AI in Medicine Market

23.1. Germany Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative AI in Medicine Market

24.1. France Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative AI in Medicine Market

25.1. Italy Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative AI in Medicine Market

26.1. Spain Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Medicine Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative AI in Medicine Market

28.1. Russia Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative AI in Medicine Market

29.1. North America Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative AI in Medicine Market

30.1. USA Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative AI in Medicine Market

31.1. Canada Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative AI in Medicine Market

32.1. South America Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative AI in Medicine Market

33.1. Brazil Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative AI in Medicine Market

34.1. Middle East Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative AI in Medicine Market

35.1. Africa Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative AI in Medicine Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative AI in Medicine Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative AI in Medicine Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative AI in Medicine Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative AI in Medicine Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Intel Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. NVIDIA Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Philips Healthcare Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative AI in Medicine Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Veeva Systems Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Babylon Health Ltd., Tempus Labs Inc., DeepMind Technologies Limited, Owkin Inc., Viz.AI Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Caresyntax Inc., Relay Therapeutics Inc., Exscientia plc, Paige AI Inc., BenevolentAI Limited, Atomwise Inc., Healx Ltd.



39. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative AI in Medicine Market



41. Generative AI in Medicine Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative AI in Medicine Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative AI in Medicine Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative AI in Medicine Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Medicine market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Veeva Systems Inc.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Babylon Health Ltd.

Tempus Labs Inc.

DeepMind Technologies Limited

Owkin Inc.

Viz.AI Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Caresyntax Inc.

Relay Therapeutics Inc.

Exscientia plc

Paige AI Inc.

BenevolentAI Limited

Atomwise Inc.

Healx Ltd.

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

Eyenuk Inc.

Syntegra Ltd.

Arterys Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulbq35

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