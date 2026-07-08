Generative AI Drives Revolutionary Changes in Healthcare: Key Trends and Opportunities

Dublin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Medicine Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The generative AI in medicine market is poised for significant growth. It is projected to expand from $0.95 billion in 2025 to $5.77 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.4%. The surge is driven by AI-assisted drug discovery solutions, integration of AI in treatment planning, and the rising use of virtual nursing assistants.
A key factor contributing to this growth is the expansion of digital health records, or electronic health records (EHRs), which enhance the quality and efficiency of patient care. This digital transformation is accelerated by regulatory support, technological advancements, and increased patient engagement. For instance, the European Commission reported a rise in access to electronic health records from 72% in 2023 to 79% in 2024, showcasing a positive trend towards enhanced care delivery through AI innovations.
Leading companies in the generative AI sector, including Microsoft, Intel, NVIDIA, and Philips Healthcare, are at the forefront of designing AI solutions targeted at various health facets. A notable advancement came from DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. in February 2024, with the launch of CERVAI, a cutting-edge AI platform for cognitive health. This innovation highlights the increasing focus on mental health management through AI-powered technologies.
The acquisition landscape is evolving, with companies aiming to bolster their AI capabilities. General Inception's acquisition of Enable Medicine exemplifies this trend, intending to enhance its AI-driven biological data capabilities. This reflects a broader industry movement towards integrating AI and data-driven insights in drug discovery and therapeutic advancements.
The generative AI in medicine market faces challenges such as tariffs impacting AI software, medical imaging devices, and robotic surgery equipment. These tariffs have heightened implementation costs for AI solutions across key regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Nevertheless, such challenges drive innovation in local markets, potentially accelerating regional adoption of AI solutions.
North America remains the largest market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly. The report underscores the transformative potential of generative AI technologies in medicine, with applications ranging from diagnostic tools and virtual healthcare to predictive patient analytics.
This press release is based on comprehensive research, detailing market size, regional shares, major players, and future projections for the generative AI in medicine industry. By leveraging the trends and opportunities highlighted, stakeholders can navigate the evolving landscape of AI in healthcare.
The "Generative AI in Medicine Market Global Report 2026" serves as an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management looking to navigate the rapidly growing generative AI sector within medicine. This comprehensive report provides a thorough overview of market trends, helping businesses anticipate the factors that will shape the market over the next decade.
Key Reasons to Purchase:
- Gain unparalleled global market insights across 16 key geographies.
- Evaluate macroeconomic impacts, including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and evolving regulatory landscapes.
- Formulate regional and national strategies using localized data and analysis.
- Identify lucrative investment avenues by focusing on growth segments.
- Differentiating with forecast data, crucial market drivers, and emerging trends.
- Conduct an in-depth end-user analysis for better customer understanding.
- Benchmark performance against top competitors based on market share, innovation, and branding.
- Utilize a comprehensive analysis of the total addressable market and market attractiveness scoring.
- Enhance internal and external presentations with high-quality data and insights.
- Receive updates with the latest data, complete with an Excel data sheet and dashboard for easy extraction and analysis.
Report Scope:
- Markets Covered:
- By Component: Solutions; Service
- By Function: Virtual Nursing Assistants; Robot-Assisted AI Surgery; Administrative Process Optimization; Medical Imaging Analysis
- By Application: Medical Imaging; Drug Discovery; Medical Diagnosis; Patient Data Analysis; Other Applications
- By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics; Clinical Research; Healthcare Organizations; Diagnostic Centers; Other End-Users
- Subsegments:
- By Solutions: Diagnostic Tools; Treatment Planning Systems; Personalized Medicine Platforms; Drug Discovery and Development Solutions; Medical Imaging and Analysis Software; Electronic Health Record (EHR) Enhancement Tools
- By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation and Integration Services; Training and Education Services; Technical Support and Maintenance; Research and Development Services
- Companies Mentioned: Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, NVIDIA Corporation, Philips Healthcare, and others.
- Regions and Countries Covered: Major regions include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and countries such as the USA, China, India, and Germany.
Additional Features:
- Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
- Data Formats: Word, PDF, Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard
- Added Benefits: Bi-annual data updates, customization options, and expert consultant support.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.36 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.77 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|43.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Generative AI in Medicine Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Generative AI in Medicine Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 AI-Driven Diagnostic Tools
4.2.2 Personalized Treatment Planning
4.2.3 Virtual Nursing Assistants
4.2.4 Robot-Assisted AI Surgery
4.2.5 Patient Data Analysis and Predictive Healthcare
5. Generative AI in Medicine Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Hospitals and Clinics
5.2 Clinical Research Organizations
5.3 Healthcare Organizations
5.4 Diagnostic Centers
5.5 Pharmaceutical Companies
6. Generative AI in Medicine Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Generative AI in Medicine Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Generative AI in Medicine PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Generative AI in Medicine Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Generative AI in Medicine Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Generative AI in Medicine Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Generative AI in Medicine Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Solutions, Service
9.2. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Virtual Nursing Assistants, Robot-Assisted AI Surgery, Administrative Process Optimization, Medical Imaging Analysis
9.3. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Medical Imaging, Drug Discovery, Medical Diagnosis, Patient Data Analysis, Other Applications
9.4. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Research, Healthcare Organizations, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users
9.5. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solutions, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Diagnostic Tools, Treatment Planning Systems, Personalized Medicine Platforms, Drug Discovery and Development Solutions, Medical Imaging and Analysis Software, Electronic Health Record (EHR) Enhancement Tools
9.6. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Consulting Services, Implementation and Integration Services, Training and Education Services, Technical Support and Maintenance, Research and Development Services
10. Generative AI in Medicine Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. Generative AI in Medicine Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Medicine Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China Generative AI in Medicine Market
13.1. China Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India Generative AI in Medicine Market
14.1. India Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan Generative AI in Medicine Market
15.1. Japan Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia Generative AI in Medicine Market
16.1. Australia Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia Generative AI in Medicine Market
17.1. Indonesia Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea Generative AI in Medicine Market
18.1. South Korea Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan Generative AI in Medicine Market
19.1. Taiwan Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia Generative AI in Medicine Market
20.1. South East Asia Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe Generative AI in Medicine Market
21.1. Western Europe Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK Generative AI in Medicine Market
22.1. UK Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany Generative AI in Medicine Market
23.1. Germany Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France Generative AI in Medicine Market
24.1. France Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy Generative AI in Medicine Market
25.1. Italy Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain Generative AI in Medicine Market
26.1. Spain Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Medicine Market
27.1. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia Generative AI in Medicine Market
28.1. Russia Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America Generative AI in Medicine Market
29.1. North America Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA Generative AI in Medicine Market
30.1. USA Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada Generative AI in Medicine Market
31.1. Canada Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America Generative AI in Medicine Market
32.1. South America Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil Generative AI in Medicine Market
33.1. Brazil Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East Generative AI in Medicine Market
34.1. Middle East Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa Generative AI in Medicine Market
35.1. Africa Generative AI in Medicine Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa Generative AI in Medicine Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. Generative AI in Medicine Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. Generative AI in Medicine Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. Generative AI in Medicine Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. Generative AI in Medicine Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. Generative AI in Medicine Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. Intel Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. NVIDIA Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. Philips Healthcare Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. Generative AI in Medicine Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Veeva Systems Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Babylon Health Ltd., Tempus Labs Inc., DeepMind Technologies Limited, Owkin Inc., Viz.AI Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Caresyntax Inc., Relay Therapeutics Inc., Exscientia plc, Paige AI Inc., BenevolentAI Limited, Atomwise Inc., Healx Ltd.
39. Global Generative AI in Medicine Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative AI in Medicine Market
41. Generative AI in Medicine Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1. Generative AI in Medicine Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2. Generative AI in Medicine Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3. Generative AI in Medicine Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2. Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Generative AI in Medicine market report include:
- Microsoft Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Philips Healthcare
- Veeva Systems Inc.
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- Babylon Health Ltd.
- Tempus Labs Inc.
- DeepMind Technologies Limited
- Owkin Inc.
- Viz.AI Inc.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Caresyntax Inc.
- Relay Therapeutics Inc.
- Exscientia plc
- Paige AI Inc.
- BenevolentAI Limited
- Atomwise Inc.
- Healx Ltd.
- Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.
- Eyenuk Inc.
- Syntegra Ltd.
- Arterys Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulbq35
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment