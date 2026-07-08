Perspective Therapeutics Appoints Paul Lyne, Ph.D., as Chief Science Officer; Co-Founder Michael K. Schultz, Ph.D., Transitions to Senior Scientific Advisor

SEATTLE, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective,” the “Company,” “we,” “us,” and “our”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical development company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body, today announced the appointment of Paul Lyne, Ph.D., as Chief Science Officer. The Company also announced that Michael K. Schultz, Ph.D., co-founder and the Company’s long-time Chief Science Officer, has transitioned to the role of Senior Scientific Advisor & Co-Founder as part of a planned transition toward retirement.

“It is impossible to overstate the impact Michael Schultz has had on Perspective,” said Thijs Spoor, Perspective’s CEO. “Together with co-founder Dr. Frances Johnson, Michael helped lay the scientific groundwork that ultimately led to the creation of the Company, and his leadership, scientific vision, and passion for discovery have touched nearly every aspect of our progress. As he continues in his advisory role, we are deeply grateful that his insight and experience will continue to inform our journey as we advance our early pipeline, scale our manufacturing capabilities, and prepare for late-phase clinical development of our lead program.”

Spoor continued, “We are also excited to welcome Paul Lyne, whose exceptional experience leading oncology research organizations, building high-performing scientific teams, and advancing innovative therapies will help accelerate our scientific strategy and position us for the opportunities ahead.”

Dr. Schultz said, “When Frances and I founded this company, we believed we could build something that would make a meaningful difference for patients with cancer. Seeing that vision evolve into Perspective’s robust scientific platform and clinical pipeline has been incredibly rewarding. I’m proud of everything our team has accomplished. As Perspective moves into its next phase, it is in very good hands. I look forward to continuing to contribute as Senior Scientific Advisor while cheering on the next phase of Perspective’s growth.”

Dr. Lyne joins Perspective with more than 25 years of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry experience spanning target discovery, drug discovery, early clinical development, portfolio strategy, and organizational leadership. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Head of Oncology Research at Merck KGaA, where he led a global research organization spanning cancer cell signaling, immuno-oncology, and antibody-drug conjugates. Throughout his career, Dr. Lyne has helped advance more than 30 oncology programs into clinical development and contributed to multiple approved cancer medicines. He has also led external innovation initiatives and built high-performing scientific organizations focused on translating breakthrough science into transformative therapies for patients.

"I am very pleased to join Perspective at such an important time in the Company's evolution," said Dr. Lyne. "Perspective has built the most differentiated radiopharmaceutical platform in the industry, with tremendous potential to advance the next generation of precision oncology therapies. I look forward to working with Thijs and this talented team as we continue advancing our pipeline in areas of high unmet need."

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical development company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha-generating isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties. The Company is also developing complementary imaging techniques that incorporate the same targeting moieties, which provides the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables visualization of the specific tumor and subsequent treatment, potentially improving efficacy and minimizing toxicity.

The Company is advancing a portfolio of clinical-stage programs in the U.S., including VMT-α-NET (neuroendocrine tumors), VMT01 (melanoma), and PSV359 (solid tumors).

The Company is expanding its regional finished drug product candidate supply network, enabled by its proprietary 224Ra/212Pb generator platform used to manufacture clinical drug product candidates, to support the delivery of patient-ready drug product candidates for clinical trials and, if approved, commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning, among other things, the anticipated benefits of the Company’s leadership transition, including the expected contributions of the Company’s new Chief Science Officer and Senior Scientific Advisor; the Company’s scientific strategy and pipeline advancement plans; the Company’s preclinical and clinical development plans and the expected timing for the release of additional data from its clinical programs; the Company’s beliefs that its product candidates address certain unmet medical needs; the Company’s expectations regarding regulatory pathways for its product candidates; the Company’s expectations regarding its interactions with regulatory agencies and the expected timing thereof; the Company’s regional distribution and manufacturing capabilities; and other statements that are not historical fact.

The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Known risk factors include that the Company’s clinical trials may be more costly or take longer to complete than anticipated, or may never be completed, or may not generate results that warrant future development of the tested product candidate; the Company may elect to change its strategy regarding its product candidates and clinical development activities; economic and market conditions may worsen; and risks related to the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources for its future operating expenses and capital expenditures. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in the Company’s other filings with the SEC, and in the Company’s future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts:

Perspective Therapeutics IR:

Annie J. Cheng, CFA

ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com

ENTENTE Network of Companies

Katie Morris, PhD

katiemorris@ententeinc.com