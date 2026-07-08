Parsons Launches AresNXT™ Biometrics Platform

Key Takeaways:

Parsons announces the launch of AresNXT™, a next-generation biometrics platform that enables secure, scalable identity management across critical infrastructure, national security operations, and large-scale events.

The platform delivers true cross-platform compatibility across iOS, Android, and Windows, enabling rapid deployment on existing devices and supporting the shift to iOS environments.

AresNXT™ is already demonstrating mission impact through real-world pilot deployments.





CHANTILLY, Va., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced the launch of AresNXT™, a next-generation biometrics platform designed to enable secure, scalable identity management across critical infrastructure, national security operations, and large-scale events.

AresNXT supports the collection, processing, and verification of biometric and biographic data, including fingerprints, facial recognition, and iris scans, enabling fast and informed identity decisions. The platform integrates with secure back-end repositories to provide near real-time verification and improved operational awareness.

“AresNXT is designed to meet the growing demand for fast, reliable identity verification in mission-critical environments,” said Martin Boson, president, Engineered Systems for Parsons. “By delivering a secure, flexible platform that works across devices and operational settings, we enable our customers to make faster, more accurate identity-based decisions with greater confidence.”

The platform combines AI-driven biometric capabilities with advanced voice and speech prompts, supports multiple modalities and sensors, and operates in both connected and offline environments. AI-assisted workflows improve efficiency and consistency, while encryption aligned with Department of War, FBI, and Electronic Biometric Transmission Specification standards, along with integration with the Ares Gateway, ensures secure transactions and centralized data management.

Developed through Parsons’ Internal Research and Development (IRAD) program, AresNXT is purpose-built to meet the growing demand for secure, adaptable biometric solutions in critical infrastructure protection, law enforcement, and event security. Built for flexibility, the platform offers seamless compatibility across iOS, Android, and Windows, facilitating quick deployment on existing devices and supporting the increasing adoption of iOS. By eliminating the need for specialized hardware, AresNXT streamlines operations and enhances scalability.

AresNXT is already demonstrating value through pilot deployments, validating next-generation biometric workflows in real-world environments. In one pilot, a federal law enforcement client deployed AresNXT in Washington, D.C., issuing licenses to field agents on iOS devices. Results showed improved speed and accuracy, reduced system complexity, and enhanced interoperability, demonstrating readiness for operational use.

AresNXT is part of Parsons’ industry-leading biometrics and identity management portfolio, delivering advanced solutions globally to law enforcement, national security, and critical infrastructure customers, including the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, and Department of War. Building on decades of mission experience, Parsons provides end-to-end biometric capabilities across multimodal data collection, secure identity verification, and enterprise-scale integration, enabling customers to enhance security, improve decision-making, and maintain operational readiness in complex, high-threat environments.

To learn more about Parsons’ biometric and identity management solutions, visit parsons.com/identity-management-and-biometrics/

EXIM Approved: 2464

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us