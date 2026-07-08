iLedgends becomes emoni, reinforcing its position as a trusted EMI for compliance-intensive businesses

Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLedgends B.V., a Dutch-regulated Electronic Money Institution (EMI) serving compliance-focused industries, announces its rebrand to emoni, the new brand name of the iLedgends group.

The new name reflects the company’s continued evolution as a specialist payments partner for businesses operating in regulated and complex sectors. An all-in-one platform to manage all your finances.

A Name Built on Trust

The name emoni is inspired by values shared across cultures, where it is associated with faith, trust, and confidence, principles that sit at the centre of the company’s client relationships.

“Trust is built over time through consistency and transparency,” said Eran ten Napel, Founder and CEO of emoni “Our clients depend on us for critical payment infrastructure. The name emoni reflects the responsibility we carry and the long-term relationships we build.”

A Strategic Milestone in the Company’s Growth

Founded in 2022 as iLedgends, the company has developed a strong position as a payment's infrastructure provider for compliance-intensive businesses in need of a unified platform for managing different payments.

“Changing our name is not about changing who we are,” added ten Napel. “It is about better reflecting what we have become. We built this company to support businesses that need secure and reliable payment infrastructure to grow. emoni reflects that maturity and clarity of purpose.”

Regulated in the Netherlands

emoni operates under a Dutch Electronic Money Institution license and is supervised by De Nederlandsche Bank.

This regulatory framework provides clients with the assurance that emoni operates under one of Europe’s most established financial supervisory regimes, with strict standards for compliance, safeguarding, and risk management.

Through its EMI license, emoni offers dedicated IBAN accounts, international payment capabilities, multi-currency solutions, and onboarding processes designed for complex and regulated business models.

Addressing Growing Challenges in Access to Payments

Businesses in regulated industries are increasingly facing challenges when accessing banking and payment services. As compliance requirements rise, onboarding processes are becoming more detailed and time-consuming.

De Nederlandsche Bank has noted that legitimate businesses can face difficulties accessing payment services and has stressed the importance of assessing companies based on their individual risk profile rather than applying broad restrictions by sector (DNB, 2022).

emoni was built to address this gap by combining strong compliance standards with a detailed understanding of complex business models and payment flows.

Built for Specialist Industries

emoni supports businesses operating in sectors that require deeper payment and compliance expertise, including CFD brokers and other regulated financial service providers.

These businesses depend on payment infrastructure that is fast, reliable, and built around their operational needs.

“Our approach is based on understanding how our clients operate,” said ten Napel “We design compliance frameworks around real business models, which allows us to support clients safely and at scale.”

Built on Trust. Designed to Scale.

Under its new brand, emoni continues to focus on providing secure and scalable payment infrastructure for international businesses operating in regulated environments.

The company provides:

Dedicated IBAN accounts under a Dutch EMI license

Global and local payment rails

Multi-currency solutions

Tailored payment infrastructure for specialised industries

Specialist compliance onboarding and risk assessment

Scalable payment solutions for international businesses

The security of a payment partner supervised by DNB

About emoni

emoni is a Dutch-regulated Electronic Money Institution providing secure and scalable payment solutions for compliance-focused businesses. Licensed and supervised by De Nederlandsche Bank, emoni supports businesses operating in regulated and specialist sectors through tailored payment infrastructure, robust compliance frameworks, and reliable banking solutions designed for growth.

At its core, emoni is built on trust. In an increasingly complex regulatory environment, businesses need more than access to payments, they need a partner that understands their industry, manages risk effectively, and supports long-term stability.

emoni combines regulatory strength, operational expertise, and sector knowledge to help clients navigate evolving compliance requirements while maintaining access to reliable global payment infrastructure.

As expectations across the financial sector continue to evolve, emoni remains committed to delivering secure, scalable, and compliant payment solutions for businesses worldwide.

References:

De Nederlandsche Bank. (2022, December 15). Het MOB zet zich in om ongewenste neveneffecten van de-risking aan te pakken. De Nederlandsche Bank. https://www.dnb.nl/nieuws-voor-de-sector/toezicht-2022/het-mob-zet-zich-in-om-ongewenste-neveneffecten-van-de-risking-aan-te-pakken/

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