Mobiquity Technologies Announces Strategic Transformation to AI-Powered Customer Acquisition; Unveils GrowthOS™ Platform

SHOREHAM, N.Y., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) —today announced a strategic evolution of its business focused on AI-powered customer acquisition through its GrowthOS™ platform.

For years, Mobiquity has operated within the advertising technology sector, building expertise in audience intelligence, mobile data, programmatic advertising, and media execution. The Company is now leveraging that foundation to pursue a larger opportunity: helping businesses improve customer acquisition through customer intelligence, AI-driven decisioning, and automated execution.

"Customer acquisition has become one of the largest and most expensive challenges facing businesses today," said Dean L. Julia, Chief Executive Officer of Mobiquity Technologies. "Companies spend billions across advertising, CRM, analytics, agencies, and AI tools, yet the process remains fragmented. Businesses still lack a unified system capable of identifying the next best customer, determining the next best action, and executing efficiently across channels. That is the opportunity GrowthOS is designed to address."

Management believes customer acquisition represents one of the largest recurring spending categories across industries including healthcare, financial services, retail, hospitality, gaming, real estate, automotive, and e-commerce.

The vision for GrowthOS was reinforced through a real-world deployment in which Mobiquity's technology helped deliver customer acquisition results at less than 60% of a client's expected acquisition cost benchmark. While management viewed the performance gains as significant, the more important realization was that customer acquisition could become increasingly autonomous when intelligence, decision-making, and execution are connected within a unified system.

"That was our aha moment," said Julia. "We realized the opportunity wasn't simply improving advertising performance. The larger opportunity was creating a system capable of continuously learning, identifying opportunities, making decisions, and executing actions autonomously. That realization became the foundation for GrowthOS."

GrowthOS is designed as an autonomous customer acquisition operating system built on three core components:

GeoIntel™ — transforms consumer, behavioral, location, and contextual data into actionable intelligence and predictive insights.

CMOne™ — serves as the AI decision layer, determining who to target, what message to deliver, when to engage, and how to optimize outcomes.

ATOS™ — activates and optimizes campaigns across customer acquisition and engagement channels.

Together, these components create a closed-loop system where data becomes intelligence, intelligence drives decisions, decisions power execution, and execution continuously generates new signals. Management believes this creates a compounding intelligence advantage that strengthens platform performance over time.

“GrowthOS is being architected as a closed-loop customer acquisition system, not a traditional advertising platform,” said Lokesh Mehta, Advangelists CTO and Architect of GrowthOS. “By connecting GeoIntel’s intelligence layer, CMOne’s AI decisioning capabilities, and ATOS’s activation infrastructure, we are building a system that can continuously ingest signals, evaluate opportunities, recommend or execute next-best actions, and feed performance data back into the platform. That technical architecture is what allows GrowthOS to move beyond campaign execution and become a scalable operating system for customer acquisition.”

Unlike traditional software platforms that rely on a single source of revenue, GrowthOS is designed to create multiple recurring and transaction-based revenue opportunities across AI software, data intelligence, analytics, media execution, licensing, strategic partnerships, and enterprise integrations.

Management believes the Company's strategic focus on autonomous customer acquisition positions Mobiquity at the intersection of several high-growth technology sectors, including artificial intelligence, automation, predictive analytics, decision intelligence, and enterprise software.

"We believe the market still views Mobiquity primarily as an AdTech company," concluded Julia. "Our vision is larger. Customer acquisition is evolving from a collection of disconnected tools into an intelligent operating system powered by data, automation, and AI. GrowthOS represents our effort to build that operating system. We believe it positions Mobiquity to create long-term value for customers, partners, and shareholders."

About Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) is a technology company focused on helping organizations identify, engage, convert, and retain customers through intelligent automation. Through its GrowthOS platform, the Company combines customer intelligence, AI-driven decisioning, predictive analytics, and omnichannel execution to help businesses improve customer acquisition outcomes and operational efficiency.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, GrowthOS platform, artificial intelligence initiatives, autonomous customer acquisition capabilities, market opportunities, product development, strategic partnerships, future growth prospects, business objectives, and shareholder value creation, are forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, the Company's ability to develop, commercialize, and scale its products and technologies; customer adoption; competitive conditions; technological developments; availability of capital; economic and regulatory conditions; strategic partnership execution; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov.

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Mobiquity Technologies

Deep Katyal

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