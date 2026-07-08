Capital City Bank Group, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Earnings Results on Tuesday, July 21, 2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) announced today that it will release second quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, before the market opens. Upon release, investors may access a copy of the earnings results at the Company's Investor Relations website, investors.ccbg.com.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.4 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and has 62 banking offices, 27 mortgage offices and 107 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

For Information Contact:

Jep Larkin

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

850.402.8450