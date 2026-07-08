Momus Analytics Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies of the Year 2026

MIAMI, FL, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momus Analytics, a legal technology company specializing in jury selection analytics and courtroom decision intelligence, has been recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Companies of the Year 2026. The honor reflects the company's rapid expansion and growing influence within the legal-tech sector since its founding in 2019.

Momus Analytics was built to address a critical gap in legal practice: the absence of structured data and analytical rigor in jury selection. While virtually every other high-stakes industry adopted data-driven decision intelligence years ago, trial attorneys continued to rely primarily on instinct. Momus changed that.

"Legal decisions of staggering economic and human consequence were still being made without the analytical rigor that every other high-stakes industry adopted years ago," said Xavi Navarro, Co-Founder and President of Momus Analytics.

The company's proprietary Momus Methodology combines behavioral analytics and real-time courtroom intelligence to surface the insights trial teams need to make faster, more defensible juror decisions. The platform has contributed to over $2 billion in plaintiff verdicts, including landmark verdicts exceeding $833 million, $242 million, and $220 million.

Unlike traditional business intelligence tools designed for office environments, Momus was purpose-built for the speed and pressure of live voir dire. The platform simultaneously organizes juror questionnaires, updates rankings in real time, manages seating charts and strike strategies, and synchronizes notes across trial teams -- all while delivering actionable insights in the moments that matter most.

"The platform gives trial teams a strategy they can execute under pressure. That combination of speed, structure, and auditability is what allows clients to move faster without sacrificing rigor," Navarro added.

Momus Analytics takes a measured approach to artificial intelligence, integrating machine learning for pattern detection and behavioral analysis while deliberately excluding protected demographic characteristics from its models. The result is a platform that holds up to legal scrutiny and operates within constitutional boundaries.

"Momus takes much of the guesswork out of jury selection and allows data-driven decisions. It gives me far more confidence in trusting science than struggling with gut feelings alone," said a Wyoming Trial Lawyer who is a Member of the National Board of Trial Advocates and International Academy of Trial Lawyers.

Looking ahead, the company is expanding into commercial litigation, criminal defense, virtual focus group analytics, and historical verdict benchmarking. Momus continues to build one of the legal industry's most distinctive proprietary datasets -- a long-term competitive advantage that grows with every trial.

About Momus Analytics

Momus Analytics is a legal technology company specializing in jury selection analytics and courtroom decision intelligence. Founded in 2019, the company combines behavioral analytics and trial expertise to help legal teams make smarter, data-driven juror decisions in real time. Through its proprietary Momus Methodology, the platform has contributed to over $2 billion in plaintiff verdicts and continues to redefine how modern trial strategy is executed across the United States. Learn more at momusanalytics.com