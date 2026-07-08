Abcourt Intersects 0.5 g/t Gold Over 153 Metres Including 10.9 g/t Gold Over 2.1 Metres in Drilling on Its Flordin Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce that it has completed all drilling under the Cartwright stripping and in the extension of stripping 25-02, located 300 metres west of the Cartwright stripping, on the Flordin property. In total, 8 holes for a total of 2,330 metres were carried out in the two sectors, 4 holes under the Cartwright stripping and 4 in the 25-02 sector.

The drill rig was then moved to the South Zone area to test its potential at an average depth of 200 metres. Last year, the 4 holes drilled in the eastern extension of this zone intercepted gold mineralization at approximately 400-500 metres depth. The first hole, FL-26-306, of the 2026 campaign completed in this area visually contained tens of metres of pyrite mineralization with the typical alterations associated with the presence of gold.

Assay results for this first hole in the South Zone of the 2026 campaign confirmed the presence of gold with a grade of 0.5 g/t gold over 153 metres including 10.9 g/t gold over 2.1 metres. A mineralized envelope of such magnitude in an area that has been virtually unexplored to date significantly increases the value of the Flordin project and its South Zone. Several exploration holes drilled in this area are currently being assayed. These exploration holes, which are spaced approximately 50-75 metres apart, have all visually intersected mineralized envelopes typical of the South Zone.

Summary of drilling in the Cartwright area and stripping 25-2.

The four new holes drilled below the Cartwright Trench confirmed the continuity of the structure and gold mineralized zones at depth (200 metres). Hole FL-26-298 intersected a mineralized envelope of 0.3 g/t gold over 29.5 metres including 3.9 g/t over 1 metre. Only three historical holes have been drilled at more than 250 metres in this area. With very little information regarding the presence of mineralization between 200-250 metre below surface levels, the Company has mandated Abitibi Géophysique to conduct an induced polarization survey. The purpose of this geophysical survey is to detect anomalies that may contain gold mineralization at depth below the Cartwright Trench.

The IP No. 3 anomaly was partially drilled during the winter (FL-26-300) and grades of 0.3 g/t gold over 22.5 metres including 2.3 g/t gold over 1 metre were intersected. The anomalies detected during the geophysical survey will be followed by drilling during the next phase of work of 10,000 metres upon receipt of all necessary permits.

The four holes drilled in the area of stripping 25-2 extended the gold-bearing structure more than 300 metres west of the Cartwright Trench. Gold grades in this area are more modest but confirm the importance of the lateral extension of the mineralized system, with the continuity of gold mineralization confirmed by drilling of the Cartwright Trench to stripping 25-2. The integration of the new data from the 2026 holes into the computer geological model has so far made it possible to validate the interconnection of the mineralized zones with each other over more than 2 km (historical and new).

Results table

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t) Sector FL-26-298 142.5 172.0 29.5 0.3 Cartwright Incl. 145.0 146.0 1.0 3.9 FL-26-299 145.0 159.0 14.0 0.4 Cartwright Incl. 153.0 154.0 1.0 2.2 FL-26-300 181.5 204.0 22.5 0.3 Cartwright/IP3 Incl. 191.0 192.0 1.0 2.3 FL-26-301 146.0 151.0 5.0 0.4 Cartwright Incl. 146.0 147.0 1.0 1.1 FL-26-304 110.0 121.0 11.0 0.4 Stripping

25-2 Incl. 120.0 121.0 1.0 1.9 FL-26-305 93.0 104.0 11.0 0.2 Stripping

25-2 Incl. 93.0 94.0 1.0 0.9 FL-26-306 185.0 338.0 153.0 0.5 South Zone Incl. 224.0 226.1 2.1 10.9

Note: Holes FL-26-302 and 303 did not intercept any significant gold value. The true width of the mineralized zones is interpreted at approximately 80% of the thickness along the core axis.

Table of technical parameters of the holes

Hole # UTM_E Zone 18 UTM_N Zone 18 Azimut Dip Depth



Elevation (Z) Sector FL-26-298 360858 5463330 200 -50 327m 328 m Cartwright FL-26-299 360674 5463370 200 -50 257 m 328 m Cartwright FL-26-300 360819 5463372 200 -53 231 m 330 m IP 3

Cartwright FL-26-301 360683 5463409 200 -50 300 m 328 m Cartwright FL-26-302 360343 5463528 200 -50 294 m 330 m Stripping 25-2 Fl-26-303 360358 5463565 200 -50 370 m 322 m Stripping 25-2 Fl-26-304 359537 5463495 200 -50 231 m 335 m Stripping 25-2

FL-26-305 360400 5463518 200 -50 321 m 328 m Stripping 25-2

FL-26-306 359393 5463955 175 -62 399 m 335 m South Zone





Figure 1: Regional Location of the Flordin Property





Figure 2 : Location of Droits Exclusif d’Exploration (DEE)





Figure 3: General location of the work





Figure 4: Location of the holes (Cartwright area and stripping 25-2)





Figure 5: Location of hole FL-25-306 (South Zone sector)





Figure 6: Longitudinal view of the drilling completed in the Cartwright area and stripping 25-2





Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "The first phase of our ambitious 20,000-metre drilling program is nearing completion. We will reach 10,000 metres drilled by the end of July without any accidents or incidents of any kind. The results announced to date confirm the relevance of continuing exploration work on our Flordin project. We have only just started drilling in the South Zone area and are already observing mineralized intervals over 100 metres thick. It is this type of major gold intersection that confirms that our Flordin project is a strategic asset of the utmost importance in our portfolio of properties."

Qualified Persons

Robert Gagnon, P.Geo. The Company's Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Quality Control Measures (QA/QC)

Following an analytical quality assurance and quality control program, blank samples and certified reference materials were added to the NQ half core samples and were shipped and analyzed by the MSALABS laboratory in Val-d'Or, Quebec using the Photon AssayTM method. The samples were crushed to 70% passing two millimeters with a 500-gram division for gamma ray assay for gold. According to MSALABS' internal procedure, blank and standard samples are inserted. MSA operates numerous laboratories around the world and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. MSA is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the photonic analysis method. The drilling, core description and assay preparation work was carried out under the supervision of Robert Gagnon, P.Geo., Vice-President of Exploration of Abcourt Mines, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with mining properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property, where it concentrates its operations.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Pascal Hamelin Dany Cenac Robert, President and CEO VP Communications and Corporate Development T : (819) 768-2857 T : (514) 722-2276, poste 456 Email: phamelin@abcourt.com Email : ir@abcourt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set out in Abcourt's public filings, are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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