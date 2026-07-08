Lithium Ionic Issues RFQ for Underground Mine Portals at Bandeira Lithium Project

TORONTO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has issued requests for quotation (“RFQs”) for the construction of the two underground mine portals at its 100%-owned Bandeira Lithium Project (“Bandeira” or the “Project”), located in Minas Gerais, Brazil’s globally significant “Lithium Valley”.



The RFQs were issued to seven contractors participating in the tender process.

The portals will provide surface access to Bandeira’s underground mine for personnel, equipment and development activities. Advancing the portal construction tender represents an important step in the Company’s broader engineering, procurement and construction-readiness program as Bandeira progresses toward a construction decision.



Blake Hylands, P.Geo., CEO of Lithium Ionic, commented, “The issuance of the portal RFQ is another practical step in advancing Bandeira from engineering toward execution planning. The underground portals represent an important early works component of the Project, and this tender process supports our continued focus on construction readiness, disciplined procurement and maintaining momentum across key development workstreams.”

The portal tender forms an important part of the procurement and contracting program referenced in the Company’s June 11, 2026 engineering and procurement update press release. The Company expects to provide further updates as tender packages move through evaluation and award.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Lithium Ionic Corp.

Blake Hylands

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 647.316.2500

info@lithiumionic.com

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian lithium development company focused on responsibly advancing its 100%-owned Bandeira Lithium Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil, a region coined the “Lithium Valley” that is emerging as a premier hard-rock lithium district. The Company is executing on a focused development strategy centered on engineering de-risking, permitting advancement, commercial planning, and construction readiness, with the goal of becoming a near-term producer of high-quality spodumene concentrate for global battery supply chains.

Qualified Persons

The contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Blake Hylands, P.Geo., CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, who is a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Hylands is not considered independent of the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable, including management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s current MD&A and the Company’s other public filings, all of which have been filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.