Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Participation in B. Riley Securities Mind, Muscle & Vision Summit

MIAMI, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor for the long-term treatment of chronic diseases including the neurocutaneous manifestations of neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), today announced management will participate in the Mind, Muscle & Vision Summit, hosted by B. Riley Securities, on July 16, 2026, at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Mind, Muscle & Vision Summit will bring together leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies focused on neuropsychiatry, ophthalmology, neuroimmunology, neurodegeneration, and neuromuscular diseases. The event will feature one-on-one investor meetings, panel discussions and fireside chats.

Pasithea management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and other conference participants throughout the event.

For additional information regarding the conference or to schedule a meeting with Pasithea management, interested parties should contact their B. Riley Securities representative.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company primarily focused on the research and development of its lead drug candidate, PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor intended for the treatment of RASopathies, MAPK pathway-driven tumors, and other diseases. The Company is currently testing PAS-004 in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced cancer (NCT06299839), and a Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1)-associated plexiform neurofibromas with symptomatic and inoperable, incompletely resected, or recurrent PN (NCT06961565).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of PAS-004 in advanced cancer patients, the Company’s Phase 1/1b clinical trial of PAS-004 in adult NF1 patients, and the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004, as well as all other statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding the Company’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding its business, as well as other statements with respect to the Company’s plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives, the success of the Company’s current and future business strategies, product development, pre-clinical studies, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth and financing opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks that future clinical trial results may not match results observed to date, may be negative or ambiguous, or may not reach the level of statistical significance required for regulatory approval, as well as other factors set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Pasithea Therapeutics Contact

Patrick Gaynes

Investor Relations

pgaynes@pasithea.com