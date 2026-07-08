CorVel Named 2026 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Winner for Excellence in Claims Management

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, today announced it has been named a 2026 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries winner in the Excellence in Claims Management category. The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate outstanding claims expertise, operational discipline, technology innovation, and measurable client outcomes while advancing the property and casualty insurance industry.

CorVel was recognized for its integrated approach to claims management, bringing together clinical expertise, operational excellence, and proprietary technology to help clients improve outcomes while reducing claim costs and complexity. Built on its proprietary CareMC platform and reinforced through the Company's Operational Excellence (OpEx) Program, CorVel's claims model delivers real-time visibility, streamlined workflows, and actionable insights that enable claims professionals to make faster, more informed decisions throughout the claim lifecycle.

"We are honored to be recognized by PropertyCasualty360 for Excellence in Claims Management," said Sarah Scott, President and CEO of CorVel. "This recognition reflects the strength of our integrated approach to claims management, where technology, clinical expertise, and operational excellence work together to improve outcomes. We believe the future of claims management extends beyond processing claims. It's about equipping experienced professionals with the insights and tools they need to make better decisions at every stage of the claim. That combination strengthens partnerships, improves outcomes for injured workers, and delivers measurable value to our clients. As we look ahead, we will continue building on this foundation by investing in the people, technology, and innovation that help our clients achieve better outcomes."

The PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards celebrate organizations that are modernizing and advancing the property and casualty insurance industry. Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts based on measurable impact, innovation, ethical leadership, service excellence, and commitment to advancing the insurance profession. Honorees were recognized at the inaugural Insurance Luminaries Awards dinner in Chicago and will be featured on PropertyCasualty360.com.

For more information about CorVel's claims management and managed care solutions, visit www.corvel.com.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, to enhance the management of episodes of care and related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto, and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel’s customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support our partners and their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s services and the Company’s continued investment in these and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Company’s product offerings. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact: Melissa Storan

Phone: 949-851-1473

www.corvel.com