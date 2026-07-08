Angelini Ventures Invests in Handspring Health's $19 Million Series B to Expand Access to High-Quality Mental Health Care for Children and Families

Funding will support nationwide expansion of Handspring's clinician-led, evidence-based care model and technology platform for pediatric mental health care

Angelini Ventures’ Sarah Fox joins Handspring's Board as an Observer

Rome, Italy, 8 July 2026 – Angelini Ventures, the corporate venture firm of Angelini Industries focused on investing in companies developing innovative solutions in BioTech and HealthTech, is participating in Handspring Health's $19 million Series B financing round. Handspring is a US-based virtual mental health provider delivering care to children, adolescents, young adults, and their families. The round was led by RPS Ventures, with participation from Angelini Ventures.

The financing will enable Handspring to expand its clinician workforce in the US, strengthen its clinical development infrastructure, deepen its Complex Care program, expand geographic coverage, and further enhance its proprietary software-enabled care platform.

Handspring has developed a differentiated model of pediatric mental health care centred on clinical quality and measurable outcomes. While many virtual mental health providers have prioritized access, Handspring has built on that foundation with a clinician-first approach designed to deliver evidence-based care across the full spectrum of patient acuity. Its therapist model, differentiated payer relationships, and proprietary technology platform enable scalable delivery without compromising clinical quality.

The company has treated more than 4,000 families in the US, achieved more than 10-fold revenue growth over the past two years, expanded operations across nine US states, and established partnerships with leading healthcare payers. By combining rigorous clinician training, family-centred care, and an integrated digital platform, Handspring is enabling high-quality and cost-effective care for patients and their families.

Sahil Choudhry, CEO and Co-founder of Handspring, said: "Good therapy depends on the therapist, so we built the company around supporting ours, with training, supervision, and regular clinical consultation, instead of just matching families to whoever is available. That’s what lets us care for a child whether their needs are mild or severe. This round lets us bring that model to many more families."

“Pediatric mental health represents one of the largest unmet needs in healthcare today, and we believe that the seasoned management team is well positioned to reimagine mental health for the next generation,” commented Angelini Ventures’ Sarah Fox, who will join the board as an observer. “Handspring has taken a differentiated approach through its innovative therapist model, broad payer contracts, family-centered care and AI-enabled proprietary technology, to enable this care nationwide. We are excited to support the team as they continue to expand access to evidence-based care and improve outcomes for children and families."

The financing round also includes existing investors Cobalt Ventures, NextView Ventures, nvp capital, Hyde Park Angels (HPA), Cornucopian Capital and others.

***

Notes to Editors

About Handspring Health

Handspring Health is reimagining mental health care for the next generation – serving children, adolescents, young adults, and their families through structured, measurable, and evidence-based virtual therapy. With a team of licensed clinicians trained in treating anxiety, depression, OCD, ADHD, trauma, and more, Handspring empowers young people and their families to thrive. Care is personalized, timely, and grounded in outcomes – because better mental health starts with better care. For more information, visit handspringhealth.com .

About Angelini Ventures

Angelini Ventures is a global venture capital firm and part of Angelini Industries, a leading Italian multi-sector industrial group. Launched in 2022 with an initial €300 million capital commitment, the firm invests in companies developing breakthrough solutions in biotechnology, medtech, and digital health. To date, Angelini Ventures has built a portfolio of 24 companies across Europe and North America dedicated to extending life expectancy and improving patient outcomes. In December 2025, the firm expanded its impact through a €150 million co-financing partnership with the European Investment Bank. Angelini Ventures is headquartered in Rome, with a strategic presence in Singapore and Boston, and employs a team of over 20 professionals located across key life sciences hubs in Europe, Asia, and North America. www.angeliniventures.com

Contacts

Angelini Ventures

Martina Palmese, Brand and Communications Manager

martina.palmese@angeliniventures.com

Media contacts for Italy - SEC Newgate Italia

Daniele Pinosa, daniele.pinosa@secnewgate.it; Tel. +39 3357233872

Giulia Cominotti giulia.cominotti@secnewgate.it; Tel. +39 3476474513

Daniele Murgia; daniele.murgia@secnewgate.it; Tel. +39 3384330031

Media contacts outside Italy - MEDiSTRAVA

Sylvie Berrebi, Sandi Greenwood, Mark Swallow

angeliniventures@medistrava.com

Attachment