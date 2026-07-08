Robotic Refueling System Market Size to Grow $12.71 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotic Refueling System Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Robotic Refueling System Market was valued at USD 760.29 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.71 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 32.56% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.”

Rising Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles and Smart Refueling Infrastructure Boost Market Growth Globally

Demand for robotic refuelling systems is growing as autonomous vehicles, smart fueling stations and hydrogen-powered transportation gain traction. Organisations are adopting these technologies to improve safety in operations, reduce human intervention and improve the accuracy of fueling. We integrate artificial intelligence, machine vision, IoT monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities to enable efficient and reliable fueling operations across multiple industries.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Orbit Fab, Inc.

Astroscale Holdings Inc.

ABB Ltd.

KUKA AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Shell plc

Bosch Rexroth AG

Stratom, Inc.

Fuelmatics Systems AB

Neste Oyj

Air Liquide S.A.

Linde plc

Nel ASA

H2 MOBILITY Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG

Toyota Industries Corporation

FANUC Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Cimcorp Oy

Robotic Refueling System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 760.29 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 12710.15 Million CAGR CAGR of 32.56% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By System Type (Fully Automated Systems, Semi-Automated Systems, Manual Systems)

• By Fuel Type (Hydrogen, Natural Gas, Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Electricity, Biofuels)

• By Application (Aerospace, Military, Automotive, Marine, Industrial, Mining & Construction Equipment, Aviation)

• By End Use (Commercial, Military, Research and Development)

• By Payload Capacity (Up to 50 kg, 50–100 kg, Above 100 kg)

• By Fuel Pumped (Gasoline, Natural Gas, Petrochemicals)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By System Type

In 2025, the fully automated systems segment dominated the robotic refuelling system market with a share of 48.00% owing to the growing adoption of these systems in automated fuel stations, military facilities, industrial units, and intelligent transportation systems. The semi-automated systems segment is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period of 2026-2035 owing to its lower implementation costs, compatibility with current fueling infrastructure, and increasing adoption among fleet operators.

By Fuel Type

The hydrogen segment accounted for the largest share in the robotic refuelling system market in 2025, at 34.00%, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to increasing investments in hydrogen mobility infrastructure, fuel cell vehicles, and clean energy programmes. Electricity segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate during 2026 to 2035, owing to increasing electric vehicle adoption, autonomous charging infrastructure, smart cities and automated energy management solutions.

By Application

The military segment accounted for the largest market share of 31.00% in the robotic refuelling system market in 2025 due to the growing utilisation of unmanned surface vessels, unmanned aerial systems, and autonomous ground vehicles in defence operations. The aviation segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the period 2026 to 2035 due to the rising airport automation, autonomous aircraft servicing technologies, increased fueling precision, and reduced turnaround time.

By End Use

The commercial segment accounted for the largest share of the robotic refuelling system market in 2025, with 59.00% of the market, due to the increasing adoption of robotic refuelling systems across fueling stations, logistics fleets, mining operations, and industrial facilities. Meanwhile, the research and development segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the period of 2026 to 2035 due to the increasing investments in the defence robotics, autonomous mobility, hydrogen technologies, and AI-powered fueling platforms.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the robotic refuelling system market, due to the advanced defence modernisation programmes, adoption of autonomous vehicles, and growing investments in hydrogen infrastructure. The U.S. continues to be a major contributor, thanks to increasing deployment across military, aerospace, aviation and commercial mobility applications. The regional growth is further backed by robust investments in AI-based automation, unmanned vehicle operations, and smart fueling technologies.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialisation, growing hydrogen infrastructure, autonomous transportation development, and increasing defence modernisation activities. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India are investing in robotic fuelling technologies for commercial mobility, industrial automation, aerospace and next-generation energy applications.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Orbit Fab unveiled its RAVEN autonomous shuttle and NEST fuel depot systems to support scalable in-space robotic refueling infrastructure.

Orbit Fab unveiled its RAVEN autonomous shuttle and NEST fuel depot systems to support scalable in-space robotic refueling infrastructure. 2025: Honeywell International Inc. announced a technology partnership with KUKA AG to accelerate autonomous robotic refueling solutions for hazardous industrial environments.

Exclusive Sections of the Robotic Refueling System Market Report (The USPs):

AUTONOMOUS REFUELING TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across fully automated and semi-automated robotic refueling systems, including automation capabilities, operational efficiency, and deployment strategies globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across fully automated and semi-automated robotic refueling systems, including automation capabilities, operational efficiency, and deployment strategies globally. HYDROGEN & ELECTRIC MOBILITY REFUELING METRICS – helps you evaluate growth opportunities across hydrogen fueling infrastructure, electric vehicle charging automation, and next-generation clean energy mobility solutions.

– helps you evaluate growth opportunities across hydrogen fueling infrastructure, electric vehicle charging automation, and next-generation clean energy mobility solutions. AI, ROBOTICS & IoT INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you analyze the impact of artificial intelligence, machine vision, predictive maintenance, and connected monitoring technologies on robotic fueling operations.

– helps you analyze the impact of artificial intelligence, machine vision, predictive maintenance, and connected monitoring technologies on robotic fueling operations. DEFENSE, AVIATION & INDUSTRIAL APPLICATION METRICS – helps you identify market opportunities across autonomous military vehicles, aircraft servicing, mining operations, and industrial automation applications.

– helps you identify market opportunities across autonomous military vehicles, aircraft servicing, mining operations, and industrial automation applications. AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE & SMART INFRASTRUCTURE METRICS – helps you uncover the role of robotic refueling systems in autonomous mobility ecosystems, smart fuel stations, and intelligent transportation infrastructure.

– helps you uncover the role of robotic refueling systems in autonomous mobility ecosystems, smart fuel stations, and intelligent transportation infrastructure. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & TECHNOLOGY EXPANSION METRICS – helps you assess key market players based on automation capabilities, technology innovation, application coverage, and global expansion strategies.

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