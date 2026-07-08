AirLife acquires controlling stake in GNG, Creating a Fully Integrated Global Helium Supply Chain

PUNE, India, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirLife Gases Private Limited ("AirLife") today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in GNG, a U.S.-based helium gathering, processing and liquefaction infrastructure company.

The acquisition marks another significant milestone in AirLife's long-term strategy to build a fully integrated global helium supply chain by integrating upstream helium production, gathering, processing, helium liquefaction, global marketing and end mile distribution into a single platform. Upon successful recommissioning, the facility is expected to provide AirLife with an independent North American source of liquid helium, significantly strengthening long-term supply security for its global customer base.

GNG has established long-term gas gathering and processing agreements with multiple independent producers whose wells are connected through an extensive gathering pipeline network to its processing facilities. The acquisition includes an existing helium processing plant, gas gathering infrastructure and a high-purity helium liquefaction facility. The assets have previously operated commercially and will now undergo a comprehensive recommissioning program before returning to commercial production. Recommissioning is expected to take approximately four to six months, providing a substantially shorter path to commercial production than constructing a new greenfield facility.

The transaction also secures long-term marketing and commercialization rights for helium produced through GNG's facilities, complementing AirLife's established global customer base and international distribution network. Together, AirLife's worldwide marketing platform and GNG's infrastructure create a seamless supply chain from wellhead to end customer while preserving GNG's longstanding relationships with its independent gas producers.

"This transaction represents another transformational step in AirLife's strategy to become one of the world's leading fully integrated helium companies," said Kiran Karnawat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AirLife.

"By combining strategic gathering systems, processing assets, liquefaction infrastructure, exclusive commercialization rights, our recently acquired upstream helium resources and AirLife's global distribution platform, we are creating a differentiated helium platform with capabilities few independent companies can match.

This integrated platform will enable us to deliver secure, reliable and long-term helium supply while creating lasting value for producers, customers, suppliers, lenders and our business partners. This acquisition positions AirLife to play an increasingly important role in strengthening the resilience of the global helium supply chain while supporting the growing demand from critical industries worldwide."

Both AirLife and GNG are privately held companies. This announcement is intended to inform customers, independent producers, suppliers, lenders and business partners of this strategic transaction and the companies' long-term operational plans. The immediate focus following completion of the transaction will be the successful integration and recommissioning of the existing infrastructure to establish a sustainable, fully integrated helium supply chain.

About AirLife Gases Private Limited

AirLife Gases Private Limited is a multinational supplier of helium and specialty gases serving high-growth industries including semiconductors, healthcare, aerospace and defense, electronics, fiber optics, scientific research and advanced manufacturing. Through strategic investments across production, infrastructure and global distribution, AirLife continues to strengthen its position throughout the helium value chain, delivering secure and reliable supply solutions to customers worldwide.

About GNG

GNG is a privately held helium midstream infrastructure company with strategic assets centered around the Lisbon Valley Gas Processing Complex in Utah. The company owns and operates one of the largest independent helium and natural gas gathering systems in the region, comprising more than 520 miles of gathering pipelines. The network supplies the Lisbon Valley Gas Processing Complex, which includes a 45 MMcf/d cryogenic gas processing plant, a 60 MMcf/d gas processing system, 10,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity and an existing 550 Mcf/d high-purity helium liquefaction facility capable of producing liquid helium.

The Lisbon Valley Complex is uniquely positioned as the only gas processing plant in the Paradox Basin and is located approximately ten hours by truck from the Port of Los Angeles, providing efficient access to international export markets. The site also offers substantial potential for future helium storage and capacity expansion, further strengthening its position as a strategic North American helium infrastructure hub.