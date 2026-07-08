Flame Retardant Textile Market to Hit USD 24.37 Billion by 2035 as Industrial Fire Safety Demand Accelerates | SNS Insider

Austin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Flame Retardant Textile Market was valued at USD 10.78 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 24.37 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.52% from 2026–2035.

The global market for the flame retardant textiles industry is experiencing high growth owing to the rising requirement of safety standard-complying fabrics in various industries. As per the UN Environment Programme and ILO, there are approximately 2.7 million work-related deaths every year worldwide, and most of them happen due to the risk of fire and heat hazards in the industrial sector, thus fueling the rising need for protective flame retardant textiles. As per the environmental safety standards of the OECD, more than 60% of the member nations have mandatory fire safety standards.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Protective clothing was the dominant segment contributing to 41.60% of revenue in 2025 owing to stringent occupational safety regulations in the oil and gas industry, construction and manufacturing industries along with increasing need for firefighter clothing, military uniforms and industrial protective clothing. Transport textiles would have a significant CAGR of 12.82% in 2026-2035, primarily because of increasing demand for fire resistant textiles in the automotive, rail and aviation industry as well as in electric vehicles.

By Fiber Type

Natural fibers held the largest share with 42.60% revenue in 2025, driven by wide use in protective clothing, residential textiles, and industrial safety textiles with cotton's comfort, breathability, and easy flame retardant treatment compatibility. Synthetic fibers are expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.12% during 2026–2035, driven by increasing use of performance-driven polyester, aramids, and nylon fibers offering improved durability, thermal resistance, and durable flame-retardant features for automotive, aerospace, and transport industries globally.

By End Use

Aerospace held the largest share with 38.50% revenue in 2025, driven by stringent aviation safety regulations requiring certified flame-retardant textiles for aircraft seating, insulation, and flooring across expanding commercial aircraft fleets and military aircraft modernization. Automotive is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.29% during 2026–2035, driven by increasing vehicle production, interior safety regulations, electric vehicle fire-resistant material requirements, and passenger safety and lightweight material adoption globally.

By Flame Retardant Type

Additive held the largest share with 51.40% revenue in 2025, driven by broad textile application range, low-cost processing compatibility with existing operations, and extensive use in industrial textiles, protective clothing, and home textiles. Reactive is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.66% during 2026–2035, driven by rising demand for durable long-lasting flame resistance forming integral fiber structure components with increased wash durability and growing sustainable textile environmental norm compliance globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America is the leader in flame retardant textile market with a share of about 36.80% in 2025 due to increasing safety-compliant demands for industrial textiles, stringent regulations, and fire safety standards in workplaces. Growing usage of protective clothing in oil and gas, manufacturing industry, and growth in aerospace and transportation industry leads to increasing demand for advanced flame-retardant fabrics in the United States and Canada.

The U.S. Flame Retardant Textile Market was valued at USD 2.96 Billion in 2025 and is projected to be around USD 5.80 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.98%. Growth can be attributed to NFPA requirements for flame-retardant textiles in all public occupancy types, residential building fires which cause about 74% of fire deaths, and more than 35% of production from the textile manufacturing industry related to industrial/protective purposes with flammability requirements.

The Europe Flame Retardant Textile Market size is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 8.49% during 2026-2035 and will be valued at approximately USD 3.07 Billion in 2025 and will reach around USD 6.94 Billion by 2035. The Europe Flame Retardant Textile Market is marked with stable growth due to stringent safety guidelines and sustainable textiles standards in Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Spain. Germany holds about 28.10% of European revenues through the demand of high-performance protective fabrics in industry and transportation applications, as the European Chemicals Agency REACH Regulation covers more than 90% of chemical substances used in textiles such as flame retardant formulations.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show a faster growth of 10.36% during 2026-2035 due to increasing industrialization and development in manufacturing industries in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The data from OECD shows that over 70% of industrial safety standards of Asia Pacific region mandate use of fire-resistant protective clothing in oil and gas, construction, and manufacturing industries, while the compliance program from World Bank on workplace safety is about 65%.

Smart Protective Textiles and Defense Modernization to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Integration of smart textiles and flame retardancy technology is presenting considerable industrial and military possibilities, where the demand for temperature sensing and durability of smart textiles is on the rise. Military modernization around the world driving the need for quality protection clothes along with the growing automation and risky working conditions leading to adoption of intelligent safety textiles. As per the ILO and ISO 11612 standards on occupational safety, there are more than 2.78 million deaths due to work annually, and the use of protective clothing exceeds 85%.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Flame Retardant Textile Market Report:

DuPont

Teijin

Toray Industries

Huntsman Corporation

Milliken & Company

Solvay

BASF

Clariant

Arkema

Dow

Lenzing AG

W. L. Gore & Associates

Kaneka Corporation

Toyobo

Asahi Kasei

Indorama Ventures

Reliance Industries Limited

Hyosung Corporation

Kolon Industries

Sioen Industries

Recent Developments:

2026: Milliken expanded flame resistant textile innovation programs focusing on PFAS-free protective fabrics and advanced firefighter safety solutions development.

Milliken expanded flame resistant textile innovation programs focusing on PFAS-free protective fabrics and advanced firefighter safety solutions development. 2025: DuPont advanced aramid fiber and Kevlar solutions expansion focusing on sustainability, lightweight protection, and manufacturing optimization initiatives globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

FLAME RETARDANT TYPE & FIBER PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across additive and regulatory compliance across protective and transportation textile deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across additive and regulatory compliance across protective and transportation textile deployments globally. AEROSPACE & AVIATION SAFETY TEXTILE METRICS – helps you evaluate aircraft interior flame-retardant certification investment trends and specialist aerospace textile supplier competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate aircraft interior flame-retardant certification investment trends and specialist aerospace textile supplier competitive positioning globally. AUTOMOTIVE & ELECTRIC VEHICLE TEXTILE METRICS – helps you analyze EV interior flame-resistant material adoption and lightweight material innovation trends across diverse automotive manufacturing verticals globally.

– helps you analyze EV interior flame-resistant material adoption and lightweight material innovation trends across diverse automotive manufacturing verticals globally. PROTECTIVE CLOTHING & INDUSTRIAL SAFETY METRICS – helps you uncover growth in oil and gas protective clothing adoption and industrial safety regulation-driven textile demand across global hazardous workplaces.

– helps you uncover growth in oil and gas protective clothing adoption and industrial safety regulation-driven textile demand across global hazardous workplaces. SMART TEXTILE & DEFENSE APPLICATION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in temperature-sensing protective textile adoption and intelligent safety textile innovation across regulated defense and industrial automation verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in temperature-sensing protective textile adoption and intelligent safety textile innovation across regulated defense and industrial automation verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & FLAME RETARDANT TEXTILE EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on fiber technology portfolio breadth and geographic protective textile manufacturing footprint globally.

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Flame Retardant Textile Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 10.78 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 24.37 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.52% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Application (Home Textiles, Protective Clothing, Transportation Textiles, Industrial Fabrics)

• By Fiber Type (Natural Fibers, Synthetic Fibers, Blended Fibers)

• By End Use (Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Healthcare)

• By Flame Retardant Type (Additive, Reactive, Coating) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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