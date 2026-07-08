Brand Strategist Stephen E. Terrell Comes Home to Ohio — and Brings Thirty Years of Receipts With Him

CLEVELAND, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stephen E. Terrell has spent three decades making brands iconic and icons unforgettable — in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, and New York. He’s spent the last few putting down roots back where he started. The Kent State journalism grad, longtime Creative Director, Brand Strategist, and Fractional CMO has returned to Ohio for good — and today he’s launching a new website, stepheneterrell.com, to lay the whole career out in one place.

Terrell got his start in Cleveland before the work went national. He didn’t build brands for other people’s companies in those cities — he built something from scratch, as an entrepreneur, into a national spotlight, with marketing that’s since been used in Taiwan, China, Germany, and across Latin America.

For a decade, that work was fronted by the late Betty White, who put her face, her reputation, and her voice behind campaigns he created. He later directed a campaign with screen icon Barbara Eden photographed by Mike Ruiz.

“She trusted me with her name,” said Terrell of White. “For ten years I put that trust to work.”

His public relations and advertising work has been featured in The New York Times, Newsweek, and on The Donahue Show, while his writing has appeared across trade and consumer media publications.

The move home isn’t only professional. Terrell volunteers as Creative Director for Project Noelle, a Sandusky-based nonprofit supporting children affected by the opioid epidemic.

“Most people think branding is the logo,” Terrell added. “The logo is the easy part. The hard part is convincing the world to believe something true. I’ve gotten pretty good at the hard part.”

The centerpiece of the new site is “Building an Industry,” Terrell’s first-person account of the Betty White decade — the gilded throne from the viral “I’m Still Hot” music video, the “Life is Easy. Blow Bubbles.” campaign whose image The New York Times carried the week White conquered Saturday Night Live, and the receipts behind all of it — at stepheneterrell.com/building-an-industry.

“Betty White had a hit sitcom called ‘Hot in Cleveland.’ I’m the real one,” said Terrell.

ABOUT STEPHEN E. TERRELL

Stephen E. Terrell is a Creative Director, Brand Strategist, and Fractional CMO with a 30-year career spanning national and international brand builds, celebrity campaigns, and executive marketing leadership.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1912923f-2e13-407a-ad21-5d340245cf61