USPS, Zipcar, DPD UK, and Others Named Winners of The Optimizers Awards 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autofleet , the fleet management optimization platform, announced the winners of the Optimizers Awards for 2026, an industry-wide program celebrating excellence in fleet and mobility operations.

The Optimizers Awards were created to recognize the people who turn complexity into clarity, manual work into automation, and day-to-day execution into measurable business value. Together, the winners reflect the breadth of operational progress happening across the industry: from route optimization and fleet automation to AI-powered scaling, utilization improvement, and high-impact execution.

"What made these winners stand out wasn't just the results they achieved, but the creativity and operational discipline behind them," said Sima Megrel Shubzak, VP Marketing at Autofleet. "Every fleet or mobility operator faces the same challenge: how to create reliability in an environment filled with constant change. The winners demonstrate what is possible when operational excellence becomes a strategic advantage," added Sima.

The winners show how operational innovation can deliver measurable impact across cost, scalability, sustainability, and customer experience, setting benchmarks for the future of fleet and mobility operations.

The Optimizers Awards 2026 Winners

Best Route Optimization: USPS

USPS received the Best Route Optimization award for leading one of the largest transportation network transformations in the world. By rebuilding its logistics network using advanced optimization and real-time operational data, the organization reduced transportation spend by $1.7 billion and cut unplanned trips by 40%, while supporting record freight volumes and maintaining service performance.

Rising Star in Mobility Operations: DPD UK

DPD UK received the Rising Star in Mobility Operations award for establishing a dedicated Utilization Team for its vans and LCVs. The initiative increased peak fleet utilization from 76% to 84%, enabled the decommissioning of 908 vehicles, and contributed to the first fleet procurement freeze in decades.

Best Fleet Operations: Zipcar

Zipcar received the Best Fleet Operations award for enhancing vehicle availability and operational efficiency across its North American car-sharing network through automation and process optimization. By streamlining vehicle cleaning workflows and reducing manual intervention, Zipcar improved fleet readiness, increased vehicle availability for members, and enabled field teams to focus more time on delivering a high-quality member experience.

Fleet Optimization Pioneers: Dollaride

Dollaride received the Fleet Optimization Pioneers award for developing an EV-as-a-Service model that simplifies fleet electrification for community transit operators. By combining vehicles, charging infrastructure, financing, and parking into a single offering, the model creates a practical pathway to EV adoption while reducing operating costs and emissions.

AI-Powered Operations: Karmo Carsharing

Karmo received the AI-Powered Operations award for making AI a practical optimization layer across the business, helping teams make smarter decisions in procurement, fleet planning, and customer operations. Karmo is using AI to track market trends, support vehicle lifecycle decisions, and be proactive about customer needs, allowing the company to more than double its fleet size while increasing utilization from 89% to 91%.

The Impact Award: Kari Ride Hailing

Kari received The Impact Award for building one of the industry's most efficient operating models. The organization manages more than 250,000 rides annually with no dispatchers and a part-time operations team of just two people, using automation and intelligent workflows to deliver reliable service at scale.

After reviewing submissions from a wide range of fleet and mobility operations across geographies, business models, and use cases, one theme emerged consistently: the most successful operators are using optimization as a strategic lever for business growth. This shows up across AI, automation, network and route optimization, predictive decision-making, and operational scalability. Submissions demonstrated the growing role optimization plays in driving business performance.

About Autofleet

Autofleet , a wholly owned subsidiary of Element Fleet Management, is the fleet management optimization platform that helps operators turn operational complexity into confident execution. Its AI-powered platform enables organizations to automate workflows, improve utilization, and make smarter operational decisions at scale. Autofleet serves a wide range of fleet industries, including transportation and logistics providers and emerging mobility operators such as autonomous vehicle fleets and shared mobility services.

For media inquiries:

ohadouziel@autofleet.io

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cab0246e-7f29-4639-b597-76e3217e0b22

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf801b6b-e2a0-4044-a434-b116c3ebb89e