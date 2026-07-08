First Orion Co-Founder Jeff Stalnaker Named to AY's 2026 Men of Distinction

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leader in Transparency in Communications® and branded communication solutions, today announced that President and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Stalnaker has been named one of AY Magazine's 2026 Men of Distinction, an honor recognizing Arkansas leaders whose accomplishments, leadership, and service have made a lasting impact on the state.

Each year, AY Magazine selects a group of executives, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who have helped shape Arkansas through business achievement, civic involvement, and service. The honorees are featured in a special issue of AY and recognized during the publication's annual Men of Distinction celebration.

As co-founder and first employee of First Orion, Stalnaker has played a key role in the company's growth since its founding. He helped lead the company's transition toward breakthrough technology focused on improving trust and transparency and was instrumental in securing several partnerships that shaped the company's direction.

Among key early milestones was MetroPCS's deployment of a call-blocking application powered by First Orion technology, the first solution of its kind offered by a U.S. wireless carrier. A few years later, T-Mobile selected First Orion for the nation's first network-based call protection service.

Stalnaker is also credited with developing CallerYD, now known as Branded Calling, and later helped shape the company's expansion into branded messaging solutions.

Before co-founding First Orion, Stalnaker served as Chief Financial Officer and President of Acxiom Corporation's Financial Services Division. He earned his degree from the University of Central Arkansas and completed Duke University's Leadership and Management Program.

A longtime member of both the Arkansas Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Stalnaker was previously recognized among Arkansas's 40 Under 40 business leaders.

"Jeff has been part of First Orion since day one, helping guide the company through many of the opportunities and challenges that have defined its growth, said Scott Hambuchen, CEO of First Orion. "From the earliest days of the company, Jeff has had a remarkable ability to identify opportunities, build trusted partnerships, and help turn new ideas into successful businesses. This recognition reflects the impact he has had on our company, our industry, and the people who have worked alongside him throughout his career."

"I've always believed that the most important decision you can make in business is who you choose to work with," said Stalnaker. "Surround yourself with smart, passionate people who share your commitment, and the hard problems become a lot more solvable. This recognition means a great deal, but it really belongs to the colleagues, partners, mentors, and friends who have been part of this journey."

About First Orion

First Orion is a global leader in Transparency in Communications®, helping businesses, carriers, and consumers make every connection more transparent, trusted, and secure. As the pioneer of branded calling, First Orion delivers branded communication solutions that improve engagement, strengthen brand trust, and help combat fraud, spoofing, and unwanted communications. Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, First Orion serves leading enterprises and mobile operators worldwide.

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media@firstorion.com