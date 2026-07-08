SimPure Anniversary Promotion: Exploring Countertop and Under-Sink Filtration

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimPure is proud to announce the SimPure Anniversary Promotion, running from July 6 through July 31. This event is held in celebration of the 21st anniversary of its parent company, Membrane Solutions Corp. SimPure has focused on making advanced, reliable reverse osmosis technology accessible to everyday households. As we head into the peak summer months, this event offers a perfect opportunity to explore upgraded home hydration solutions. To mark the occasion, SimPure is offering exclusive savings of up to $160 off select systems, plus an additional $10 off bundles during the promotion window. By highlighting their most popular and innovative systems, SimPure aims to make the transition to advanced home filtration as seamless and rewarding as possible for both new and existing customers.





The Countertop Collection: Zero-Installation Solutions

For those seeking a plug-and-play setup, SimPure offers three versatile countertop systems designed to fit seamlessly into any kitchen without plumbing modifications.

The Y7T-A is designed with water efficiency in mind, featuring an impressive 4:1 pure-to-drain ratio. It utilizes 5-stage filtration and includes a portable glass pitcher for easy, plastic-free pouring directly into glasses or cooking pots. This model is ideal for those who prioritize water conservation and appreciate the convenience of a removable pitcher.

The Y9A is engineered specifically for busy households, boasting a rapid 26 oz/min flow rate and a robust 300 GPD capacity. Its 6-stage filtration is paired with a convenient side-mounted water tank, allowing for effortless refilling without having to maneuver around the entire unit. This design makes it particularly suitable for larger families or those who frequently entertain.

The Y11C-A brings a unique level of convenience with its built-in cooling system, designed to provide instant cold water on demand. Featuring 6-stage filtration in a sleek countertop footprint, it eliminates the need to keep a separate pitcher in the refrigerator. This model is perfect for those who want immediate access to chilled, filtered water for drinks or recipes.

The Under-Sink Solution: Hidden Installation

For homeowners who prefer a hidden, space-saving setup, the T2-600A is a high-capacity powerhouse. Tucked neatly out of sight under the sink, it features an advanced 8-stage filtration process and a robust 600 GPD capacity. With a steady flow of 0.42 gallons per minute, it is designed to deliver a reliable, continuous supply of filtered water. It is an ideal solution for kitchens where counter space is at a premium but high-volume filtration is required.

Certified Performance

Every model in the anniversary lineup is NSF/ANSI 58 certified, ensuring they meet rigorous standards for water filtration performance.

Upgrade Your Home Hydration This Summer

Whether you are looking for the convenience of a countertop system or the high capacity of an under-sink unit, the SimPure Life Anniversary Event provides an excellent opportunity to invest in your home's hydration infrastructure. These systems are designed to integrate smoothly into your daily routine, offering reliable performance and peace of mind. Visit the SimPure website to explore the full anniversary lineup and discover which system best fits your household's needs.

About SimPure

SimPure is a premier water purification brand and a proud sub-brand of Membrane Solutions Corp., established in Washington, USA, in 2006. SimPure leads in plug-and-play countertop RO systems and under-sink RO systems (20 minutes quick installation) — ideal for houses, RVs, and apartments.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Charlene Gao

Email: charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

Members of the press and media can contact us for reviews, and media kits can be provided upon request.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b4e6b95-ad33-4e97-a39d-cdef882d9869