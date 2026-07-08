Families Report Positive Outcomes From Fully Virtual, BCBA-Delivered, Focused Autism Support Program

TORONTO and RICHMOND, Va., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study, conducted by AnswersNow in partnership with the Clemson Center for Behavior Analysis (Clemson University) and published in JMIR Pediatrics and Parenting, finds that fully virtual applied behavior analysis (ABA) services delivered by a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) are a feasible, well-received alternative to traditional in-person therapy for families affected by autism spectrum disorder. Among the 504 participants, 76% demonstrated measurable progress in adaptive functioning.

The study, “Fully Virtual, Focused Applied Behavior Analysis Services: Acceptability and Feasibility Study,” found that children with autism receiving focused ABA services delivered entirely online showed improvements in adaptive skills, behavior outcomes, and family quality of life. Caregivers also reported high levels of satisfaction with the virtual service model, with 95.1% of families reporting the services they received were effective.

As demand for autism services continues to grow across the United States, researchers are exploring new ways to improve access to care. Traditional ABA programs often require intensive, in-person support that can be difficult for some families to access due to geographic, scheduling, or resource barriers.

To investigate the efficacy of this digital model, researchers William H. Edwards of the Clemson Center for Behavior Analysis (Clemson University) and Brittany C. Wierzba of AnswersNow conducted a retrospective analysis of 504 children who received focused virtual ABA therapy, an average of 2.6 hours per week, delivered by a BCBA. In the largest study of its kind, they evaluated changes in adaptive behavior, maladaptive behavior, caregiver satisfaction, and quality of life measures over time.

Results showed positive trends across several key areas, including improvements in standardized assessments of daily living, adaptive skills, and child and family quality of life measures. Caregivers consistently reported strong satisfaction with the virtual services.

"Autism therapy is under immense pressure. Families, providers, and payors all need more flexible options to meet rising demand with fewer BCBAs,” said Brittany Wierzba. “This study shows that virtual therapy, when led by BCBAs, can effectively bridge that gap to produce meaningful progress, avoid escalations in care, and support a stable quality of life for families.”

These findings provide evidence that this innovative service model is both feasible to implement and acceptable to participating families. The study adds to a growing body of research examining how telehealth and virtual care can expand access to autism support services and contributes further support for lower-hours, BCBA-delivered care as an alternative service delivery model. For more details on this research, read the full study here: https://pediatrics.jmir.org/2026/1/e90243 .

About AnswersNow

AnswersNow is transforming the autism therapy experience for families everywhere by increasing the immediacy, accessibility, and quality of care through personalized virtual Applied Behavior Analysis therapy. Our AI-powered platform creates individualized learning materials that adapt to each child's unique interests and enables our network of PhD- and Master's-level BCBAs to deliver outstanding outcomes in fewer than five hours of weekly therapy, compared to the traditional 30+ hours. We are available in multiple states as in-network coverage through commercial insurers and Medicaid, delivering up to a 75% cost reduction for payors while improving family satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.getanswersnow.com .

About JMIR Publications

JMIR Publications is a leading open access publisher of digital health research and a champion of open science. With a focus on author advocacy and research amplification, JMIR Publications partners with researchers to advance their careers and maximize the impact of their work. As a technology organization with publishing at its core, we provide innovative tools and resources that go beyond traditional publishing, supporting researchers at every step of the dissemination process. Our portfolio features a range of peer-reviewed journals, including the renowned Journal of Medical Internet Research.

To learn more about JMIR Publications, please visit jmirpublications.com or connect with us via X , LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook , Bluesky , and Instagram . Head office: 130 Queens Quay East, Unit 1100, Toronto, ON, M5A 0P6 Canada

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