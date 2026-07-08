Beyond Oil Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, improving food quality, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced the voting results from the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on July 7, 2026 (the “Meeting”). In total 99.97% of the Company’s outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. Each of the items of business was approved and passed by the Company’s shareholders at the Meeting with the requisite approval thresholds, namely:

Setting the number of directors at 6 (six) and authorizing the board of directors (“Board”), at its sole discretion, to increase the number of directors on the Board from six to eight at any time after the Meeting and prior to the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 26,581,844 99.97%

7,476 0.03%







Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Dan Itzhaki 26,581,564 99.97% 7,756 0.03% Jonathan Or 26,548,296 99.85% 41,024 0.15% Pinhas Or 26,548,296 99.85% 41,024 0.15% Robert Kiesman 26,548,296 99.85% 41,024 0.15% Erez Winner 26,581,564 99.97% 7,756 0.03% Yaffa Brizinov 26,581,576 99.97% 7,744 0.03%





Appointment of Auditor

Votes For % Votes Withheld % BDO Ziv Haft 26,581,344 99.97%

7,976 0.03%







About Beyond Oil Ltd.

We all love fried food. Let's make it better. Not by changing what people love. By improving the system behind it. Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL, OTCQB: BEOLF) is a food-tech innovation company on a mission to help foodservice operators improve fried food across every dimension that matters: quality, health, consistency, safety, sustainability and profitability. We achieve these outcomes by improving the system behind every kitchen, the frying performance and oil management that determine what lands on the plate. The Company's patented technology, cleared by the FDA and Health Canada, integrates into existing kitchen workflows to improve frying performance and oil management, helping operators deliver more consistent food, strengthen operational control and reduce oil waste. Beyond Oil's solution serves restaurant chains, supermarkets, hotels, catering, institutions and industrial frying operations worldwide, turning frying into a measurable, repeatable and scalable brand standard. The result is a better frying standard, helping every fryer, every shift and every plate live up to the food people love. For more information, please visit: www.beyondoil.co.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions.

Although Beyond Oil Ltd., believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, certain factors, not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd., or that Beyond Oil Ltd., currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements.

Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Beyond Oil Ltd.

Jonathan Or, CEO

Phone: (857) 212-0076

jonathan@beyondoil.co

ICR, LLC.

Reed Anderson

Michael Wolfe

Phone: 646-277-1260

BeyondOil@icrinc.com