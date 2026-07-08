Monarch Private Capital Releases Its 2025 Impact Report, Touchpoints, Highlighting the Power of Impact Investing to Create Lasting Value

ATLANTA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital (Monarch), a nationally recognized impact investment firm that develops, finances, and manages a diversified portfolio of projects generating both federal and state tax credits, is pleased to announce the release of its 2025 Impact Report, Touchpoints, the firm's annual publication showcasing how thoughtfully deployed capital creates meaningful economic, community, and infrastructure impact across the United States.

Through the theme of Touchpoints, the report explores the many connections where investment creates measurable impact, illustrating how Monarch's partnerships with investors, developers, and community stakeholders transform tax liability into projects that strengthen infrastructure, expand opportunity, create jobs, preserve historic landmarks, and improve quality of life.

At Monarch, impact investing means deploying capital into essential U.S. projects that deliver competitive returns while strengthening communities and supporting long-term growth. Through tax credit investments in energy, affordable housing, historic rehabilitation, and domestic film production, Monarch supports reliable power, housing affordability, community revitalization, and job creation. These real-asset investments expand economic opportunity, preserve local assets, and promote energy reliability and price stability while providing predictable, risk-adjusted returns for investors.

The Touchpoints report demonstrates how these investments create measurable outcomes while generating long-term value for investors, communities, and project partners alike.

Since 2005, Monarch has invested in more than 1,000 projects across 42 states and Washington, D.C., generating approximately $9.5 billion in tax credits and deploying $7.6 billion in project capital.

Those investments have supported more than $23 billion in development costs, created and supported more than 400,000 jobs, developed more than 50,000 affordable housing units, and helped deliver nearly 8 GW of domestic energy capacity.

“Touchpoints reflects the many ways investment can create meaningful change,” said Melanie Frontczak, Managing Director of Sustainability & Tax Credit Investments at Monarch Private Capital. “Every project, partnership, and community we support represents a touchpoint where capital creates opportunity. This report highlights how purpose-driven investments can strengthen communities, expand economic opportunity, support critical infrastructure, and create lasting value for both investors and the people these projects serve.”

The 2025 Impact Report features several notable investments and initiatives, including:

• Clearway Pine Forest (Texas) – A landmark transfer credit transaction combining a 300 MW solar facility and 200 MW battery storage system expected to provide reliable, low-cost energy to power more than 90,000 homes.

• Louis Sullivan Building (Ohio) – The restoration of one of architect Louis Sullivan’s iconic “jewel box” banks, preserving an important cultural landmark while creating a vibrant community gathering space.

• MLK Library Apartments (Wisconsin) – A community-centered affordable housing development combining 93 residential units with a new public library to expand access to housing, education, and neighborhood resources.

• Monarch Mentor/Mentee Program – An employee development initiative designed to strengthen leadership, collaboration, and professional growth across the organization.

The report also examines the evolving tax credit and energy investment landscape, emphasizing the continued role of private capital in supporting energy infrastructure, affordable housing development, historic preservation, and economic growth nationwide.

View the full Touchpoints: 2025 Impact Report flipbook.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that strengthen communities by creating energy, affordable housing, and jobs. Its funds provide predictable returns through federal and state tax credits in affordable housing, historic rehabilitation, energy, and film. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch maintains offices and professionals across the United States, partnering with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders to advance sustainable economic growth.

CONTACT

Jane Rafeedie

Monarch Private Capital

Jrafeedie@monarchprivate.com

470-283-8431

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