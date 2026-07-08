Enlight to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; NASDAQ: ENLT), a global renewable energy developer and independent power producer, will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 before market open on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

The earnings release with the financial results as well as additional investor materials will be accessible on the Company’s website at https://enlightenergy.com/data/financial-reports/ prior to the conference call.

Enlight’s CEO, Adi Leviatan, joined by the company’s management, will discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. The discussion will feature a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants may join by conference call or webcast:



English Conference Call & Webcast

The conference call in English will be held at: 8:00am Eastern Time / 3:00pm Israel Time.

Please pre-register to join the live conference call:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa44c30056e064c77bfb6d11ba810306b

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.

In addition, a live webcast will be available. Please register and join using the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sk3hcqbs

An archived version of the English webcast will be available on the Events page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://enlightenergy.com/events/



Hebrew Webcast

The webcast in Hebrew will be held at: 6:00am Eastern Time / 1:00pm Israel Time.

Please pre-register to join the live webcast:

https://enlightenergy-com.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Is-DMN7ETJ2-RR28wRf59A



About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight Renewable Energy is a leading global renewable energy developer and independent power producer. The Company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects across solar, wind, and energy storage. Enlight operates in the United States, Israel, and Europe. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: ENLT) since 2010 and has been listed on Nasdaq following its U.S. IPO in 2023 (Nasdaq: ENLT). Learn more at www.enlightenergy.com

Investor Contacts

Limor Zohar Megen

Director IR

investors@enlightenergy.com

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

+1 617 542 6180

investors@enlightenergy.com