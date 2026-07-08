Fiverr to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results on July 29, 2026

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is transforming the way the world creates and works together, today announced it will release second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2026, before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s business and financial results. Prior to its conference call, Fiverr will issue a press release and post a shareholder letter to its website at https://investors.fiverr.com .

Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Fiverr’s Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

When: July 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Call Details: To participate in the Conference Call, please dial: Toll-Free: 1-833-630-1956 International: 1-412-317-1837

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at, https://investors.fiverr.com .

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to transform the way the world creates and works together. We’re shaping the future of work with the world’s leading open platform, seamlessly connecting top talent and cutting-edge technology with businesses around the globe. From expert freelancers in over 750 skilled categories to best-in-class GenAI models and agents, Fiverr provides the most advanced and comprehensive talent and tools for digital services—helping businesses get mission-critical projects done fast and cost-effectively.

From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, millions trust Fiverr for projects in software and AI development, digital marketing, finance, business consulting, video animation, music, architecture, and more.

Learn how to future-proof your business with exceptional talent and cutting-edge tools at fiverr.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Investor Relations:

Steve Rubis

Emily Greenstein

investors@fiverr.com

Press:

Jenny Chang

Madeleine Bendalin

press@fiverr.com

Source: Fiverr International Ltd.