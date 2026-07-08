As Industry Pressures Rise, Growscape Helps Greenhouse and Nursery Growers Turn Sustainability Into Action at Cultivate’26

TWINSBURG, Ohio, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapidly changing regulations, rising material costs, and sustainability expectations are creating new challenges across the horticultural industry. As businesses balance environmental goals with operational realities, it is more critical than ever to find practical solutions that support both sustainability and profitability.

At Cultivate'26, Growscape will showcase its EarthSafe portfolio of horticultural compliance, recycling, and material innovation solutions at Booth 1809. Attendees can connect directly with Growscape’s dedicated team of sustainability experts to learn about practical strategies and prepare for what’s next:

Featured at Cultivate’26:

Preview ReTerra , Growscape's next-generation bioplastic innovation developed exclusively with Kaimarra and explore field trial opportunities.

, Growscape's next-generation bioplastic innovation developed exclusively with Kaimarra and explore field trial opportunities. Stay ahead of evolving regulations through ReAssure , with compliance guidance and sustainability reporting support.

, with compliance guidance and sustainability reporting support. Reduce disposal costs and landfill waste through the ReSource Recycling Program, with guidance on material recovery pathways and operational best practices.



ReTerra: Advancing the Future of Sustainable Growing Containers

ReTerra, Growscape's next-generation bioplastic growing container developed with Kaimarra Advanced Materials, is demonstrating its potential through real-world commercial field trials. Made with Kaimarra’s BioVeris™ plantable material, ReTerra is engineered to match the appearance, handling, and cost-efficiency of traditional plastic while delivering strong performance, seamless integration into existing automation systems, and positive biodegradation results as development moves towards commercialization.

"What makes BioVeris different is that it's not just a sustainability story," said Bates Marshall, CEO of Kaimarra. "It addresses performance, biodegradability and economics in a single material. That's what growers have been waiting for. We're excited about the progress we're seeing in commercial field trials."

Commercial Progress Highlights:

Advanced Development: Field trials are currently underway across the U.S. and Canada to validate performance in high-volume environments and diverse climates.

Field trials are currently underway across the U.S. and Canada to validate performance in high-volume environments and diverse climates. Real-World Operations: Seamless integration into existing automation and handling systems.

Seamless integration into existing automation and handling systems. Trial Opportunities: Limited slots remain for growers to test ReTerra before launch.



ReTerra is targeted for commercial availability in 2027 to help growers meet evolving regulatory and market sustainability demands.

Join the Conversation at Cultivate Live!

Visitors can also join Growscape's Cultivate Live! fireside chat on Sunday, July 12, from 1:30–2:00 p.m. ET, where Tom Marting, Director of Sustainable Solutions at Growscape, and Bates Marshall, CEO of Kaimarra, will discuss the future of bioplastics in horticulture. Moderated by Rodger Tschanz of the University of Guelph, the session will explore the science behind ReTerra, its role in evolving sustainability regulations, commercial application across the industry, and why its design could redefine what growers expect from plastic alternative growing containers in the years ahead.

Simplifying Compliance and Reporting with ReAssure

As Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) shifts from future policy to active enforcement, growers face increasing reporting and documentation requirements. Through ReAssure, Growscape has the expertise to support horticultural compliance reporting across all six active EPR states, providing customers with guidance on evolving requirements and sustainability reporting. Real-world examples of enforcement trends and risk scenarios will be available for discussion throughout the event.

"The industry is moving quickly from sustainability commitments to accountability, and the stakes have never been higher," said Ed Cooper, CEO of Growscape. "As regulations tighten and enforcement ramps up, growers, retailers and suppliers could face up to seven-figure fines and penalties for noncompliance. Through EarthSafe, we're helping customers understand what's changing, navigate evolving requirements and stay ahead of compliance, while leading by example as a PCR- and EPR-compliant supplier."

Turning Recycling Goals into Action with ReSource

Rising disposal costs, complex logistics, and strict retailer sustainability requirements continue to challenge greenhouse and nursery growers. Growscape’s no-cost ReSource Recycling Program simplifies material recovery by connecting customers with a nationwide network of recycling partners for plastics, corrugate, paper, glass, pallets and metal.

An initial pilot of the program has successfully diverted more than 108,000 pounds of recyclable material from landfills, including 80,000 pounds of corrugate and 28,000 pounds of HDPE plastic. By streamlining freight and scheduling, ReSource cuts waste expenses without adding operational complexity. Cultivate visitors can meet with the Growscape team to evaluate program fit and build a customized waste-reduction strategy.

Meet Growscape at Cultivate'26

Visit Booth 1809 to explore customized solutions for compliance, recycling and sustainable horticulture materials. Learn more about Growscape's sustainability initiatives at www.Growscape.com

About Growscape

Growscape unites The HC Companies and Classic Home & Garden, leading the way in garden and décor with the most innovative and sustainable solutions. The only fully compliant horticulture container company registered across all applicable U.S. state regulations, Growscape sets the industry standard for responsible manufacturing, closed-loop recycling, and next-generation material science. With operations across North America, Growscape serves greenhouse, nursery, retail, and consumer markets through eco-conscious design, smart packaging, and trusted partnerships. Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, and Shelton, Connecticut, Growscape leads with purpose—advancing environmental progress through collaboration, product innovation, and operational efficiency. Learn more at growscape.com.

Media Contact

Krissy McNeil

Director, PR & Media Relations

krissy@emmesolutions.com

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