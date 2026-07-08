Enphase Energy Opens Pre-Orders for IQ Air, a Smart Thermostat With Live Solar, Battery, and Home Power Display

FREMONT, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today opened pre-orders for IQ® Air, a smart thermostat with an in-home power display for the Enphase® Energy System. IQ Air gives homeowners temperature control at the wall, real-time visibility into solar production, battery performance, and home power use, while the Enphase® App provides whole-home energy management.

As homes add solar, batteries, and more dynamic electricity rates, the thermostat is becoming a more important point of interaction. IQ Air brings live home power information into that daily experience, helping homeowners see how comfort decisions relate to the rest of the home energy system.

Heating and cooling are typically among the largest controllable loads in a home. IQ Air is designed to use AI and intelligent software controls to optimize HVAC operation with awareness of solar production, battery state of charge, time-of-use rates, weather forecasts, and virtual power plant (VPP) events. The thermostat display shows live solar production, battery activity, home load, and system status, while allowing temperature control from the wall.

Based on Enphase modeling, these capabilities are designed to help homeowners save up to an additional $275 per year through time-of-use load shifting, utility demand response credits, HVAC optimization, and battery export optimization. Actual savings will depend on system configuration, climate, local programs, HVAC equipment, and utility rate structure.

IQ Air supports homes with more than one HVAC zone. The IQ Air for primary zone control serves as the main in-home power display, showing live solar, battery, and home power while also controlling the temperature for that zone. IQ Air for secondary zone control can be added for additional HVAC zones, giving larger homes a consistent Enphase thermostat experience.

IQ Air combines an HD color touchscreen, proximity sensing, auto-dimming, humidity and ventilation control, guided commissioning through the Enphase App, Wi-Fi, and a dedicated built-in cellular connection to the Enphase Cloud. It is designed to work with most 24 V HVAC systems and can typically be installed by homeowners or installers in about 10 minutes.

For installers, IQ Air creates a visible entry point into the Enphase product platform. The primary unit gives customers an everyday view of system performance, while secondary units create an expansion path for larger homes and multi-zone HVAC systems.

"We can put IQ Air on the wall during the site survey, before a single panel goes up, and homeowners can be engaged with their Enphase system on day one," said Jeremy Jones, managing director at Evolved Energy. "It wires up in about 10 minutes a zone, with the app walking us through every step, and it gives us a reason to go back to every customer we've ever installed for and talk batteries, EV chargers, and expansions."

"IQ Air is the easiest savings pitch we have because it's optimizing the biggest load in the house against solar, batteries, and rates automatically," said Justin Appleton, owner of Appleton Energy Systems. "It works with nearly every 24 V system we touch; homeowners finally have a screen on the wall showing what their system is doing, and that makes the whole Enphase platform an easier sell."

“IQ Air brings Enphase intelligence to one of the most familiar control points in the home,” said Ravi Pervela, senior vice president of cloud, security, and HEMS at Enphase Energy. “Homeowners can manage comfort, view live power flow at the wall, and use the Enphase App for broader control across solar, batteries, rates, and grid programs.”

The IQ Air smart thermostat is available for pre-order online and through Enphase distribution partners, with shipments expected to begin in August 2026. For more information, visit the Enphase website for homeowners and installers.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 87.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.2 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities, performance, availability, timing, user experience, installer adoption, and homeowner energy savings of IQ Air; its integration with Enphase solar, battery, HVAC, home energy management, VPP, utility rate, and demand response programs; and future features delivered through over-the-air software updates. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to changes in market demand, electricity pricing, utility programs, product performance, compatibility, availability, and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. Enphase Energy undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

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Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com