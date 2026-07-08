BookingCentral Launches Digital Documents for Rental and Tour Businesses

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral, an all-in-one booking and operations platform for rental and tour businesses, today announced the launch of Digital Documents, a new integrated feature designed to help operators manage liability waivers, rental agreements, safety forms, customer documentation and electronic signatures without relying on separate third-party systems.

For boat, golf cart, RV, ATV, watersports and other rental and tour businesses, collecting customer documents is a necessary part of daily operations. Many operators, however, still rely on paper forms, emailed PDFs or standalone waiver applications that operate separately from their booking and customer management systems.

BookingCentral’s Digital Documents brings the entire process into one connected platform.

Operators can create customized documents, collect electronic signatures, request customer information and document uploads, and automatically associate completed documents with the appropriate reservation.

Digital Documents were developed to give rental and tour operators greater flexibility in managing the forms and agreements required for their businesses while keeping customer documentation connected to the reservation. The feature also supports BookingCentral’s broader goal of reducing the number of disconnected systems operators need to manage their day-to-day operations.

Built for the Needs of Rental and Tour Operators

BookingCentral Digital Documents can be used to create and manage a wide range of customer documentation, including:

Liability waivers

Rental agreements

Driver agreements

Damage responsibility forms

Safety acknowledgements

Parent and guardian consent forms

Membership and boat club agreements

Equipment inspection forms

Custom policies and operational documents



Operators can assign multiple documents to a single reservation and determine which customers, participants, drivers, parents or guardians are required to complete them.

Digital Documents also supports customer uploads, allowing operators to collect driver’s licenses, boater education certificates, insurance cards, identification and other required documentation.

Helping Rental Businesses Reduce Manual Work

The new feature includes Merge Fields, which automatically populate customer and reservation information within documents, helping reduce duplicate data entry and manual errors.

Dynamic Fields allow operators to create interactive documents that can collect signatures, initials, dates, text responses, checkbox selections and other required information.

Once completed, documents remain connected to the customer’s reservation, giving staff access to the information they need without searching through emails, paper files or separate software platforms.

Creating a Faster Customer Check-In Experience

Digital Documents also integrates with BookingCentral’s Online Pre-Check-In experience.

Customers can receive links through email and text messages to complete required forms, provide electronic signatures and upload documentation before arriving for their rental or activity.

For operators managing busy rental locations, completing these requirements in advance can help reduce paperwork and wait times while allowing staff to focus on getting customers on the water, on the road or into their activity.

By connecting Digital Documents with reservations, customer communication, and Online Pre-Check-In, operators can create a more efficient process from the time a customer books through arrival and check-in.

Continuing to Expand Beyond Reservations

The launch of Digital Documents is the latest addition to BookingCentral’s growing suite of operational tools for rental and tour businesses.

The platform combines online reservations and payments with fleet management, mobile check-in and check-out, dispatch and delivery management, dynamic pricing, customer communication, QR codes, membership management and other tools designed specifically for rental operations.

With Digital Documents now integrated into the platform, operators can manage another critical part of the customer journey without adding another standalone application or disconnected system.

To learn more about BookingCentral Digital Documents, visit the BookingCentral blog.

About BookingCentral

BookingCentral is an all-in-one booking and operations platform built for rental and tour businesses. The platform helps boat, watersports, golf cart, RV, ATV, outdoor recreation and tour operators manage online reservations, payments, fleet operations, customer communication, digital documents, mobile check-in and check-out, dispatch, dynamic pricing and more from one connected system.

BookingCentral is based in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and serves rental and tour operators throughout the United States and Canada.