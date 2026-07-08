Woodward Publishes Its 2025 Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress in Environmental Stewardship, Social Responsibility, and Governance

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD), a global leader in aerospace and industrial controls, today announced the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report, which highlights the company's ongoing progress in environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance.

The report outlines the company’s approach to creating long-term value through operational excellence and global teams focused on the company’s purpose to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future.

Among the highlights from the 2025 report:

Enhanced environmental disclosures, including full Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions, energy intensity, and water withdrawal across our global operations

Continued implementation of Human and Organizational Performance (HOP) at Woodward locations around the world

Continued investment in members through nearly 18,000 hours of training, and ranking in the top quartile for employee engagement among manufacturing companies

Development of our community engagement and volunteerism program, Fueling Futures, which is the focused approach we take to our philanthropy efforts within the United States

An outline of Woodward’s first formal double materiality assessment



"Woodward operates with integrity and determination to have a positive impact on our world, with a clear focus on delivering value for all our stakeholders, including our customers, shareholders, members, and communities," said Chip Blankenship, Woodward’s Chairman and CEO. "The progress reflected in our 2025 Sustainability Report is evidence of our team’s dedication to fulfilling our purpose, while keeping our core values of integrity, respectful and accountable, and humble and driven, as our guide in everything we do.”

See the full report: Woodward 2025 Sustainability Report

About Woodward

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion, and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Woodward's sustainability strategy, long-term value creation, operational excellence, member development, and community engagement initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may affect actual results include changes in economic, market, regulatory, customer, operational, and other business conditions, as well as Woodward's ability to successfully execute its strategic and sustainability initiatives. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Woodward undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Regina

VP, Communications

+1 970-559-8840

Jennifer.regina@woodward.com

Investor Contact:

Dan Provaznik

Director, Investor Relations

+1 970-498-3849

Dan.provaznik@woodward.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40b24885-8397-4283-bd05-b328c66b013c