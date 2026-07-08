Fluke Helps Solar Installers Take the Risk Out of Rooftop Panel Installation with New PV Module Lift

Everett, Washington, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As rooftop solar installations continue to accelerate worldwide, Fluke Corporation is introducing a safer, simpler approach to moving photovoltaic (PV) modules onto roofs with the Fluke PV Module Lift™, a portable solution designed to reduce installer fatigue, improve productivity, and support Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) ladder safety compliance.

For solar installers, getting panels safely onto a rooftop remains one of the most physically demanding and overlooked aspects of the job. Because OSHA requires workers to maintain three points of contact when climbing ladders, the current method of carrying solar modules by hand creates both safety and compliance challenges. The Fluke PV Module Lift addresses this issue by providing a simple, reliable method for lifting solar panels to rooftops with an existing extension ladder.

"Solar installers shouldn't have to choose between productivity and safety," said Will White, Senior Solar Product Manager at Fluke Corporation. "The Fluke Module Lift gives crews a simple, practical way to move solar modules onto rooftops while reducing physical strain, supporting OSHA ladder safety requirements, and eliminating the complexity, cost, and setup time associated with traditional powered hoists. It's a solution that easily solves a challenge installers face every day."

Unlike traditional ladder hoists – commonly adapted from the roofing industry – the Fluke Module Lift requires no gas engine, electrical power source, or bulky equipment. The compact system fits easily in a service vehicle, sets up quickly, and costs significantly less than many powered alternatives, making it an ideal solution for residential and light commercial solar installations.

The Module Lift's patent module hook securely grips the frame of a solar panel to prevent lateral movement during lifting. Integrated ladder ramps help panels move smoothly over ladder transitions, while a built-in braking mechanism prevents the module from sliding back down the ladder if the lifting rope is released prematurely.

Key Benefits of the Fluke PV Module Lift™

Supports OSHA ladder safety requirements by eliminating the need to carry solar panels up ladders

Reduces worker fatigue and physical strain during rooftop installations

Sets up in less than five minutes by a single installer

Lightweight, rugged, and easy to transport

Compatible with existing Werner or Louisville fiberglass extension ladders

Requires no electricity, fuel, or external power source

Available with 60-foot and 80-foot rope configurations

For more information about the Fluke TMPV2 Module Lift, please visit Fluke PV Module Lift.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

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FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

Q: What problem does the Fluke PV Module Lift solve?

A: The Fluke PV Module Lift eliminates the need for installers to carry solar panels up ladders, helping address a common safety, compliance, and fatigue challenge in rooftop solar installations.

Q: How does the Fluke PV Module Lift benefit solar installation crews?

A: The Fluke PV Module Lift helps crews work more safely and efficiently by reducing physical strain, supporting OSHA ladder safety requirements, and simplifying the process of moving panels to rooftops.

Q: What makes the Fluke PV Module Lift different from traditional ladder hoists?

A: Unlike many powered hoists, the Fluke PV Module Lift requires no electricity or fuel, sets up in less than five minutes, uses ladders installers already own, and provides a lightweight, cost-effective solution for residential and light commercial solar projects.

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