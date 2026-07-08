GeneCentric Launches ExpressCT Rewind™ to Unlock Gene Expression Insights from Existing Liquid Biopsy DNA Sequencing

DURHAM, N.C., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneCentric, a precision medicine company bringing gene expression biology to liquid biopsy, today announced the launch of ExpressCT Rewind™, a retrospective fragmentomics analysis service that applies its ExpressCT™ pipeline to existing DNA sequencing data, such as commercial comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) panels. Through ExpressCT Rewind, biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions can extract gene expression signals and develop custom biomarker signatures that point to potential oncology treatment benefit without collecting new patient samples or modifying existing laboratory workflows.

“Every archived liquid biopsy DNA dataset represents untapped scientific value,” said Michael Milburn, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of GeneCentric. “With ExpressCT Rewind, we can go back into sequencing runs from completed clinical trials or biobanks and extract a second dimension of biology that mutation profiling alone cannot access. For biopharma partners who have already invested in sample collection and a DNA sequencing assay, this is an opportunity to maximize return on data assets already in hand.”

ExpressCT Rewind delivers a straightforward path to richer translational and clinical biomarker insights by measuring any expression marker of interest across a cohort to inform patient selection, trial design, or correlative study outcomes – all from data previously collected.

At AACR 2026 and other leading oncology conferences, GeneCentric has shown how ExpressCT Rewind extends the biological utility of CGP data well beyond mutation profiling alone to help build new prognostic models, classify molecular subtypes, and quantify liquid expression of key therapeutic targets including ER and HER2.

Organizations interested in a feasibility consultation are encouraged to contact GeneCentric to learn more.

About GeneCentric

GeneCentric is a precision diagnostics company that aims to address the urgent unmet need for better therapeutic biomarkers in solid tumors and bring those biomarkers to comprehensive liquid biopsy testing. With more than a decade of expertise in gene expression, GeneCentric’s ExpressCT™ technology uses fragmentomics to robustly infer gene expression using information embedded in cfDNA. The company helps identify and deliver critical biomarkers that point to potential oncology treatment benefit. GeneCentric provides its technology through strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical and diagnostics companies in applications throughout preclinical testing, clinical drug development, and commercialization lifecycle phases. For more information, visit www.genecentric.com or follow us on LinkedIn.