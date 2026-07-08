Attestiv Launches DeepScan, Extending Deepfake Detection into File Validation

LEHI, Utah, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attestiv , a leader in digital media and document validation technology, today announced the launch of DeepScan, a new platform built to help organizations automatically validate submitted files before they drive critical business decisions.

DeepScan represents a major architectural shift for Attestiv and its customers: moving from detecting fake or manipulated media in isolation to validating whether submitted photos, documents, audio, and video can be inherently trusted within the specific context of a business workflow.

“Deepfake detection has become a necessary part of validating customer-submitted files, but it is not sufficient on its own,” said Nicos Vekiarides, CEO of Attestiv. “Customers need to know whether a submitted photo, document, audio file, or video can be trusted for a specific claim, application, transaction, dispute, or decision. With DeepScan, Attestiv helps organizations move from isolated forensic signals to configurable validation workflows that support faster, more consistent, and more confident decision-making.”

As part of a massive platform expansion, DeepScan bridges the gap between artificial intelligence and the messy reality of enterprise operations. Instead of asking only whether a file appears fake, DeepScan helps organizations ask whether the file can be trusted for the decision it is intended to support. DeepScan does this by pairing an advanced generative AI reasoning layer with a dynamic, deterministic heuristic engine that understands legitimate enterprise pipelines, resulting in alignment with operational workflows, industry-leading accuracy and drastically lower false positive rates.

To help operations teams determine what should pass, be flagged, require more information, or be escalated, DeepScan capabilities include:

Unified Multi-Modal Analysis: A single, cohesive platform to validate photos, multi-page documents, audio recordings, and video files under one pane of glass.

A single, cohesive platform to validate photos, multi-page documents, audio recordings, and video files under one pane of glass. Dynamic Rule Configuration: Complete control for enterprise admins to configure rules, tolerances, thresholds, and overrides based on their specific industry risk profiles and workflow requirements.

Complete control for enterprise admins to configure rules, tolerances, thresholds, and overrides based on their specific industry risk profiles and workflow requirements. Contextual Business Checks: The ability to cross-reference file metadata and AI visual analysis against specific customer data, ensuring the submitted media logically matches the claim or application.

The ability to cross-reference file metadata and AI visual analysis against specific customer data, ensuring the submitted media logically matches the claim or application. Advanced Forensic & AI Detection: Integration of AI-generated content detection, invisible metadata review, and cryptographic duplicate/reuse detection to catch highly sophisticated fakes and anomalies. DeepScan integrates best-of-breed forensic and AI transparency signals, including Google AI content detection capabilities where applicable, as part of a broader validation framework.

Integration of AI-generated content detection, invisible metadata review, and cryptographic duplicate/reuse detection to catch highly sophisticated fakes and anomalies. DeepScan integrates best-of-breed forensic and AI transparency signals, including Google AI content detection capabilities where applicable, as part of a broader validation framework. Enterprise Integration: Seamless deployment into existing claims, risk, and compliance pipelines through enhanced user interfaces, workflows, and robust API capabilities.



The platform is already delivering measurable ROI for leading enterprise organizations handling high-stakes file validation.

“Since engaging Attestiv, NARS has benefited from Attestiv’s ability to help us stay ahead of an ever-changing fraud landscape,” said Josiah Siegmund, FCLS, SIU Unit Manager at NARS. “Their clear reports, responsive analysts, submitted file validation support, and identification of highly realistic forgeries have enhanced our ability to prevent improper payments while strengthening our claims review process.”

DeepScan is available now for enterprise customers and can be accessed through a web app, automated workflows, and APIs. Organizations interested in evaluating DeepScan can request a validation workflow review at https://attestiv.com/validation-workflow-review/ .

About Attestiv Attestiv helps organizations validate submitted photos, documents, audio, and video before those files drive critical business decisions. The company’s platform combines AI analysis, forensic detection signals, metadata review, duplicate and reuse detection, configurable rules, and business-data validation to automate digital trust. Attestiv supports insurance, financial services, fraud, risk, compliance, claims, onboarding, and other file-driven workflows where operational efficiency matters.

For more information, visit https://attestiv.com .

Media Contact: marketing@attestiv.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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