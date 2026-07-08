Five Iron Golf Returns Home with Opening of Reimagined Flatiron Flagship

New York, NY, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf today announced the opening of its newest Flatiron location at 605 Avenue of the Americas, marking a full-circle moment for the brand that first launched just one block away, in 2017.

The new 12,250-square-foot, two-level venue represents the next evolution of Five Iron Golf, transforming its original home market into a modern, hospitality-driven destination designed for golfers, social groups, corporate events, and sports fans alike.

What began as a single New York City location has grown into a global golf and entertainment brand with 48 locations, more than 500 simulators, over 8,000 members, and an expanding international footprint spanning Australia, Dubai, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Spain, with additional locations planned in Abu Dhabi, the United Kingdom, and Portugal.

The opening marks a homecoming not only for the brand, but for its founders. Co-founders Jared Solomon, Katherine Solomon, Nora Dunnan, and Mike Doyle all worked out of Five Iron's original Flatiron location, helping build the company from a single Manhattan venue into the global golf and entertainment brand it is today.

“When we opened our first Five Iron in New York, we had just four simulators and a simple belief that golf could be more accessible, more social, and a lot more fun,” said Jared Solomon, co-founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. “Flatiron reflects everything we’ve learned over the years about hospitality, coaching, technology, food and beverage, and building community. While Five Iron has grown into a global golf and entertainment brand, our mission hasn’t changed: create a place where golfers of every skill level want to spend time, whether they’re working on their game, meeting friends, or discovering golf for the first time.”

Located at street level along Avenue of the Americas, the two-story venue blends 1920s Art Deco influences with a contemporary downtown New York aesthetic, creating a premium environment designed for both game improvement and social connection. The space features 12 Trackman-powered golf simulators , a full putting green, locker room amenities including showers, two full-service bars, a full kitchen, and 18 televisions throughout, making it equally suited for focused practice sessions, member events, corporate outings, and year-round sports viewing.

Original artwork throughout the venue, created by Greg Mike , Bond Truluv , Adam Crawford , and Erica Hagler of Blindfox Art , complements the space's modern design and reflects Five Iron's creative, urban roots.

Beyond everyday play, the venue offers Trackman-powered lessons, PGA-certified instruction , and Five Iron's signature Callaway Tour Fitting experience, creating a complete destination for game improvement. Guests can also enjoy a full-service food and beverage program featuring brick oven pizzas, shareable plates, handhelds, beers on tap, signature cocktails, mocktails, and catering for private events, making Five Iron Flatiron an ideal destination for everything from practice sessions and business meetings to celebrations and game-day gatherings.

"I still remember the early days when we'd have people lining up at 5 a.m. for lessons because they were so committed to getting better," said Mike Doyle, co-founder and Chief Golf Officer. "That passion for improvement has always been at the heart of Five Iron. Flatiron brings together everything we've built over the years—from expert coaching and cutting-edge technology to a space where you can practice, compete, watch the game, grab a drink, or host an event. Whether you're chasing a lower handicap or just looking for a great night out, that's what Five Iron is all about."

The opening also reflects the continued growth of Five Iron Golf's membership community across New York City. Since 2022, active memberships in the market have more than tripled. More than a traditional membership, Five Iron is built around the way golfers actually live—from early morning practice before work and midday sessions between meetings to evening leagues, instruction, and spontaneous walk-in visits. Members enjoy unlimited weekday golf before 5 p.m., daily simulator access, preferred booking, complimentary league entry, club storage, discounts on instruction, food and beverages, and events, along with exclusive member programming.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 members can secure a Founding Membership for $299 per month for the first three months, including a complimentary swing evaluation, $100 Five Iron credit, commemorative Founding Member bag tag, branded sweatshirt, and additional exclusive benefits.

The Flatiron venue also features Five Iron Tournaments , the company’s competitive simulator platform that allows players to compete in on-demand tournaments with live leaderboards and prize opportunities, further expanding the ways guests can engage with the game.

Located at 605 Avenue of the Americas, Five Iron Golf Flatiron is now open. For memberships, lessons, event bookings, and more information, visit fiveirongolf.com .

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by Coral Tree Partners, North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf, and Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, with locations across 20 states and 7 countries. Known for its industry-leading simulators, premium hospitality, expert instruction, and vibrant community, Five Iron Golf offers an elevated experience for golfers of all skill levels. Whether guests are practicing, playing, competing, or celebrating, Five Iron seamlessly blends golf, entertainment, and hospitality under one roof. Learn more at fiveirongolf.com .

Attachments