CU Denver Opens Applications for Cohort 2 of Aviation Industry's Only Executive MBA Program

DENVER, CO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation is not an industry, it is a complex network, an ecosystem, and those who lead it need to see it as such. That reality drove the University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) to launch its Executive MBA in Aviation in January 2026—the first program of its kind, worldwide. With the inaugural cohort now almost halfway through their degree, CU Denver is accepting applications for its second cohort, set to begin in January 2027.

The CU Denver Business School, with in-person classes at Denver International Airport (DEN), delivers the hybrid degree in 18 months, designed so students can pursue their education without interrupting their careers. The curriculum covers all the foundational business knowledge of a traditional Executive MBA, while immersing students in the interconnected elements that characterize aviation—from airline scheduling and airport management to stakeholder partnerships, crisis communications, regulatory compliance, and network safety. Four week-long residencies, in Washington DC and at international and domestic airports, emphasize the importance of experiential education and practical application.

The program aims to fill a gap aviation has long felt but rarely addresses: a shortage of leaders who understand both the operational complexity of aviation and the strategic and financial demands of running a modern enterprise. Taught primarily by leading aviation professionals from across the country, the EMBA in Aviation targets experienced professionals working in airlines, airports, and throughout the aviation supply chain.

“At a time when universities are being asked to demonstrate their value more explicitly, programs at this level only work if they are closely tied to the industries they serve,” said David Chandler, associate dean of executive programs in the CU Denver Business School. “We are well positioned to help aspiring leaders build bridges across silos in complex ecosystems, such as aviation.”

DEN is the largest economic driver in the Rocky Mountain region, shaping everything from infrastructure and business development to global connectivity. That reach reflects the scale of the industry itself and the complexity that its leaders are being asked to manage.

"Students contribute as much as they learn from one another and from our faculty, drawing on their diverse industry perspectives. Each engagement leaves me energized and optimistic about the future of aviation leadership,” said Charles Duncan, former chief strategy officer at WestJet Airlines and senior advisor at AltitudeX Aviation Group. The EMBAA instructor for the Aviation Strategy course continued, “We share a genuine passion for aviation and a commitment to understanding and advancing this complex, dynamic, and globally interconnected industry.”

The inaugural cohort of 17 students averages 15 years of professional experience, representing a range of roles and backgrounds from across the aviation ecosystem. That mix is by design, with accomplished students learning alongside their peers who approach aviation from completely different perspectives.

“I’ve been looking at various master’s programs for the last few years, waffling between different focuses. When I found CU Denver’s aviation-specific MBA program, the curriculum really fit my desire to learn broadly across the industry,” said Amanda Drescher, a member of the first cohort who has built her career in passenger and agent technologies.

“CU Denver is already expanding my understanding of airports as complex, interconnected systems,” said Lucy Arledge, a Chicago-based architect and another member of the first cohort. “Coursework in aviation history, technology and analytics, and leadership has helped me build a strong foundation to see the industry from multiple perspectives well beyond design.”

Registration is now open for the January 2027 cohort. To learn more about the program and all available scholarship options, contact Vincent Pre (vincent.pre@ucdenver.edu) or visit https://business.ucdenver.edu/mba/emba-aviation

About the University of Colorado Denver

Millions of moments start at CU Denver, a place where innovation, research, and learning meet in the heart of a global city. We’re the state’s premier public urban research university with more than 100 in-demand, top-ranked bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs. We partner with diverse learners—at any stage of their life and career—for transformative educational experiences. Across seven schools and colleges, our leading faculty inspires and works alongside students to solve complex challenges and produce impactful creative work. As part of the state’s largest university system, CU Denver is a major contributor to the Colorado economy, with 2,000 employees and an annual economic impact of $665 million. To learn more about how CU Denver helps learners meet their moment, visit ucdenver.edu.

Attachment