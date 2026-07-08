VitalEdge Technologies Acquires LHP Telematics to Expand Machine Intelligence for Heavy Equipment Dealers

CARY, N.C., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalEdge Technologies, the leading provider of dealer management solutions for the heavy equipment industry, today announced the acquisition of LHP Telematics, a provider of industrial telematics solutions for connected equipment, rental fleets, OEMs, and mixed-fleet operations.

The acquisition expands VitalEdge’s ability to help equipment dealers connect critical dealership operations with machine-level data, including location, utilization, meter readings, engine hours, fault codes, and asset-health signals. For dealers managing large equipment fleets across construction, rental, agriculture, material handling, and other equipment-intensive industries, this visibility is increasingly important to improving uptime, rental availability, service response, and customer support.

VitalEdge’s e-Emphasys ERP, IntelliDealer DMS, Integrated Rental, reporting, and VitalityAI solutions help dealers manage the workflows that run the dealership, from sales, rental, service, parts, finance, and customer engagement to business intelligence and AI-enabled insights. With LHP Telematics, VitalEdge will extend that foundation by bringing connected equipment data closer to the systems dealers already use to run their businesses.

“Equipment dealers are being asked to do more with more complex fleets, more distributed operations, and higher customer expectations around uptime and service,” said Vikram Savkar, CEO of VitalEdge Technologies. “VitalEdge has always been focused on helping dealers simplify complexity and grow with confidence. By bringing LHP Telematics into VitalEdge, we are strengthening our ability to connect dealer operations with the machine data that matters most, helping dealers see where equipment is, how it is being used, when it needs attention, and how they can better serve their customers.”

LHP Telematics brings deep experience in connected equipment, telematics data, OEM-aligned solutions, and aftermarket fleet visibility. Its capabilities are especially relevant for dealers and rental organizations that manage mixed fleets across multiple OEM brands, locations, jobsites, and customer environments.

The acquisition also supports VitalEdge’s continued investment in practical AI for the heavy equipment dealer market. As machine data becomes more connected to dealer workflows, VitalityAI use cases will support more intelligent recommendations across rental, service, asset utilization, preventive maintenance, and customer engagement.

“LHP Telematics was built to help equipment organizations turn machine data into clear, useful insight,” said Travis Jones, CEO at LHP Telematics. “Joining VitalEdge gives us the opportunity to bring that capability to a broader dealer community and connect it more closely to the systems dealers rely on every day. We share VitalEdge’s commitment to this industry and to helping dealers operate with greater visibility, confidence, and control.”

Jones will join the VitalEdge executive team as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Telematics. All LHP team members will join VitalEdge as part of this acquisition, and the LHP office in Westfield, Indiana will continue as VitalEdge’s hub for telematics innovation.

For VitalEdge customers, the acquisition reflects the company’s continued commitment to investing in the technologies dealers need to run more connected and profitable operations. For LHP customers, the focus remains continuity, support, and expanded opportunity as part of a company dedicated to the heavy equipment dealer ecosystem.

About VitalEdge Technologies

VitalEdge Technologies is the leading global provider of integrated dealer management solutions for the heavy equipment industry, with more than 900 employees across offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Netherlands, Australia, and India. Its e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer software suites connect every aspect of dealership operations, providing real-time insights that increase efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability. In September 2025, VitalEdge acquired Integrated Rental, strengthening the company’s position in the fast-growing equipment rental market. For more information, visit www.VitalEdge.com.

Media Contact

Heather Reifschneider, SVP of Marketing, VitalEdge Technologies | hreifschneider@vitaledge.com